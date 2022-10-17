  • Alums advance to Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School

  • Mexico’s Emilio González recorded five top-25 finishes while making the cut in 7 of his 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts this past season. (Media/PGA TOUR)Mexico’s Emilio González recorded five top-25 finishes while making the cut in 7 of his 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts this past season. (Media/PGA TOUR)