Alums advance to Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School
October 17, 2022
By PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff , PGATOURLA.COM
- Mexico’s Emilio González recorded five top-25 finishes while making the cut in 7 of his 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts this past season. (Media/PGA TOUR)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL – A total of 15 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alums, including ten who spent the 2021-22 season battling for the Totalplay Cup, made it through to the Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour 2022 Q-School last week at three different venues.
They were led by Mexico’s Emilio González, a 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rookie from San Miguel de Allende who claimed medalist honors in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Two other players, David Pastore of the U.S. and Frenchman Jeremy Gandon, made it into a trio of co-medalists at the Valdosta, Georgia qualifier.
Advancing to Final Stage was a huge relief for Gandon, who spent pretty much the entire PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked inside the Totalplay Cup top 10. The 25-year-old was bumped outside the top-10 –which secured exemptions into Final Stage— on the very last day of the season, with the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship winner Jesús Montenegro moving past him into the tenth spot.
Below are the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alums who survived Second Stage at the three different venues that hosted events last week. Their next challenge will be at The Landings Club in Savannah, Georgia (November 4-7), where their Final Stage performance will determine their Korn Ferry Tour eligibility for the 2023 season.
Second Stage: Albuquerque, New Mexico
Pos.
Player
Score
2021-22 Totalplay Cup Rank
1
Emilio González (Mexico)
-11
No. 38
T6
Joel Thelen (U.S.)
-7
No. 22
T6
Hayden Springer (U.S.)
-7
No. 21
T8
Daniel Mienicki (U.S.)
-6
T10
Shintaro Ban (U.S.)
-5
No. 83
Second Stage: Valdosta, Georgia
Pos.
Player
Score
2021-22 Totalplay Cup Rank
T1
David Pastore (U.S.)
-13
No. 28
T1
Jeremy Gandon (France)
-13
No. 11
T5
Alex Weiss (U.S.)
-11
T10
Matt Ryan (U.S.)
-8
No. 17
T10
Brett White (U.S.)
-8
T13
Brad Hopfinger (U.S.)
-7
T17
Alex Scott (U.S.)
-6
No. 29
Second Stage: Dothan, Alabama
Pos.
Player
Score
2021-22 Totalplay Cup Rank
T5
Rowin Caron (Netherlands)
-12
No. 14
T15
Cody Gribble (U.S.)
-10
T15
Chris Nido (U.S.)
-10
No. 81
There are two Second Stage events left to play this week (October 18-21), at Bear Creek Golf Club in Murrieta, California, and at Plantation Preserve Golf Club in Plantation, Florida. Several Tour members/alums will be competing for their chance to move up to the next level.
