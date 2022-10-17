Alums advance to Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL – A total of 15 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alums, including ten who spent the 2021-22 season battling for the Totalplay Cup, made it through to the Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour 2022 Q-School last week at three different venues.

They were led by Mexico’s Emilio González, a 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rookie from San Miguel de Allende who claimed medalist honors in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Two other players, David Pastore of the U.S. and Frenchman Jeremy Gandon, made it into a trio of co-medalists at the Valdosta, Georgia qualifier.

Advancing to Final Stage was a huge relief for Gandon, who spent pretty much the entire PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked inside the Totalplay Cup top 10. The 25-year-old was bumped outside the top-10 –which secured exemptions into Final Stage— on the very last day of the season, with the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship winner Jesús Montenegro moving past him into the tenth spot.