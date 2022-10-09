Benítez outduels Rodríguez to win in León

LEON, Mexico – Isidro Benítez edged out José de Jesús “El Camarón” Rodríguez in a playoff to win the Mexican Tour’s Bajío Open, an event co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Dev Series at Club Campestre de León.

Matching final-round-lows of 7-under 65, Benítez and Rodríguez finished the 54-hole event in a tie for the lead at 20-under 196. They had entered the day trailing 36-hole leader Álvaro Ortiz by two, who posted a 68 to finish solo third at 19-under.

Argentina’s Alan Wagner also fired a final-round 65 to charge into solo fourth at 18-under. Mexico’s Oscar Fraustro rounded out the top 5, carding a final-round 66 to finish fifth at 16-under.

The 23-year-old Benítez closed the deal in overtime making a birdie at the par-four 18th, where he hit his approach within three feet and then made the putt for the win. The 41-year-old Rodríguez, who hit it into a cross bunker off the tee, went on to miss a 15-footer for birdie that would have extended the playoff.

“I’m ecstatic about this win. This final round was truly the most enjoyable round I have ever had. The closing stretch was just unbelievable,” said Benítez, who finished his fourth full season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica ranked 18th on the Totalplay Cup standings this past June. He is scheduled to play the second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Q-School in two weeks.

The 2022 Bajío Open win was a sort of revenge for Benítez, who lost the tournament in a playoff to Venezuela’s Manuel Torres a year ago. “The way I played the extra hole was really satisfying, especially after my playoff loss last year,” added Benítez.

This was Benítez’s third career win on the Mexican Tour. He previously won twice during the 2020 season with victories at Santa Anita and at the Copa Prissa. His resumé also includes a victory on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he won the 2018 VISA Open de Argentina as a 19-year-old – the first and only teenager ever to win on Tour.

Featuring events from the top domestic Tours from across Latin America, the Dev Series grants access to the leading five players from each event into a final tournament that awards PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the following season.

The next stop on the Dev Series schedule will be the next Mexican Tour event to be played in the city of Monterrey, November 8-12, 2022.

2022 BAJÍO OPEN TOP 10