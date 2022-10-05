PGA TOUR Latinoamérica announces 2022-23 schedule

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida—PGA TOUR Latinoamérica announced its 2022-23 schedule Wednesday, a 12-tournament slate that will take players to seven different countries, with three tournaments in 2022 and the remainder played between March and June 2023. The Tour is in its 11th season after enjoying its 10th-anniversary campaign in 2021-22 and sending numerous players to the Korn Ferry Tour, while watching additional alums reach their dreams by earning PGA TOUR membership. The upcoming season will also be the second where players battle for the Totalplay Cup, a points-based system that rewards player performance. Totalplay is also offering a U.S. $100,000 bonus to the top-10 finishers in the points standings, with the top points-earner at the end of the season taking home $20,000.

“This is a strong group of tournaments we are offering our membership, and, as always, players will have the opportunity to prove themselves in a variety of cities and at world-class golf courses that will test their abilities,” said Todd Rhinehart, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Executive Director. “The caliber of player on our Tour continues to impress, and it’s not difficult to imagine any of these players moving on to the Korn Ferry Tour and eventually the PGA TOUR. The talent level is simply that good.”

Argentina, a country rich in golf tradition and steeped in PGA TOUR Latinoamérica history, will see the most action, with the country hosting four events. The season begins at the historic 116 VISA Argentine Open presented by Macro and concludes at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Championship in Mexico. The Tour will also visit Mexico and Colombia, for two tournaments each, along with events in Brazil, Chile, Ecuador and Peru.

“We were extraordinarily proud to complete our 2020-21 season against difficult circumstances in the midst of a global pandemic. To come back last season and hold the tournaments we did and send players to the Korn Ferry Tour was extremely gratifying,” Rhinehart continued. “To be in a position to again stage a solid set of tournaments is no small task, and we acknowledge and appreciate the local organizers, the countries’ golf federations and the countless others who give these playing opportunities to the players on our Tour.”

The first 11 tournaments this season are 72-hole, 36-hole cut events played Thursday through Sunday. The season-ending tournament is open to the top-60 players on the Totalplay Cup standings and is a no-cut, 72-hole tournament, also concluding Sunday.

The PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season begins November 28-December 4 for the 116 VISA Argentine Open presented by Macro. Not only will the winner take an early advantage in the Totalplay Cup race, he will also receive an invitation from the R&A to play in the 2023 Open Championship, the 151st playing of golf’s oldest tournament, at Royal Liverpool in England. After the season-opener, the following week (December 5-11), the Tour stays in Argentina for the Neuquen Argentina Classic in Chapelco. The 2022 portion of the schedule ends in Santiago, Chile, for the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo (December 12-18).

“This is a great opening to our season and gives players three significant tournaments to play prior to the January-February break we observe as we move into the new calendar year,” Rhinehart continued.

Action returns to Argentina when the Tour resumes play March 13-19, for the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational in Rio Hondo. Players will stay in the country for a yet-to-be-named tournament, set for March 20-26. It is still in the planning stages, with specifics announced in the near future. The JHSF Brazil Open at Fazenda Boa Vista in Sao Paulo will follow (March 27-April 2).

Another national open is next, from April 24-30, the Diners Club Peru Open in Lima, at Los Inkas Golf Club. It is a course that has hosted a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament every year the Tour has been in operation. The visit to Peru is followed by the Quito Open in Ecuador, May 1-7.

After the success of last season, when Colombia hosted back-to-back tournaments, in Bogota and Bucaramanga, the country will do the same in the upcoming season, with the Colombia Classic May 22-28 in Bucaramanga and the El Rincon Championship at El Rincon de Cajica in suburban Bogota a week later.

The 2022-23 season finishes with consecutive tournaments in Mexico, in Guadalajara, for the Jalisco Open GDL on June 19-25, followed by the closing tournament of the campaign, the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Championship, in Quintana Roo on June 26-July 2.

In addition to their place in the Totalplay Cup, the four tournaments in Argentina will make up the Zurich Argentina Swing, a competition that rewards the player with the best performances and most points accumulated in the Argentina events. The winner of the Zurich Argentina Swing will receive a bonus of U.S $10,000. A year ago, Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés won the Swing, defeating fellow Argentine Alejandro Tosti by 219 points. The Zurich Argentina Swing continues to drive significant community impact.

In the second season of the Totalplay Cup, players will try to follow in the footsteps of American Mitchell Meissner, the Totalplay Cup winner and the Tour’s Player of the Year, who took home the initial $20,000 bonus last June. Meissner is currently preparing to play his first season on the Korn Ferry Tour.

“We very much look forward to each tournament we’re playing this season and can’t wait to get started,” Rhinehart added. “We’re also very appreciative of our partners Totalplay and Zurich, and our other partners, who give extra incentives to our players. Their involvement adds significant drama to our season.”

In November, the Tour will host its first two Qualifying Tournaments—both in Florida—to help determine membership to go with the 60 players who retained their playing privileges following the 2021-22 season. After those two tournaments, the Tour will hold a Qualifying Tournament in Mazatlán, Mexico, and one in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the week prior to the start of the season.