Four Qualifying Tournaments on tap for PGA TOUR Latinoamérica

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida—PGA TOUR Latinoamérica announced Wednesday its 2022 Qualifying Tournaments, a set of events that will help determine membership for the 2022-23 season. The Tour’s Qualifying Tournaments begin in October in advance of the start of the Totalplay Cup regular season that begins in late-November. The players who earn membership via the Qualifying Tournaments will join the players from the 2021-22 season who retained their playing privileges by finishing in the top 60 in the Totalplay Cup standings, as well as those in other exemption categories.

“Our Qualifying Tournaments are always an exciting prelude to our season, as we identify, prepare and transition the next generation of top stars to join PGA TOUR Latinoamérica along with players who are continuing their professional golf careers,” said Todd Rhinehart, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Executive Director. “There is always a significant demand from the players, and we have four excellent venues that will test them as they attempt to earn their cards.”

Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, will return as the site of the first Qualifying Tournament from November 1-4. A week later, about 50 miles north, the Tour moves to Ocala, Florida, for the second qualifier, at The Country Club of Ocala, on November 8-11. Following the two-week stint in the United States, the Tour moves to familiar turf, with tournaments in Mexico and Argentina. Estrella del Mar Resort in Mazatlán, a long-time partner and host of both Qualifying Tournaments and Regular Season events, is the site of the third qualifier November 15-18. The Tour then moves south, to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the final qualifier that immediately precedes the beginning of the second Totalplay Cup season. Las Praderas de Luján Golf Club will determine the remainder of the 2022-23 members, November 22-25.

All four qualifiers are 72-hole stroke-play tournaments with no cut, featuring a maximum of 120-player fields. The Tour reduced the cost of its four Qualifying Tournaments to U.S. $1,750, down from $2,000 in 2021.

“We have watched so many players arrive at the Qualifying Tournaments, and a year or two later they are enjoying success on the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA TOUR. The progression can happen quickly, and it’s at our qualifiers where many of these players are beginning their professional journeys,” Rhinehart continued. “We recognize the talent that has come through our Tour during our first 10 seasons, both from Latin America and elsewhere. It is our aim to continue to identify the best, up-and-coming players from Latin America as we are committed to strengthening our sport in the region.”