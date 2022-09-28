Four Qualifying Tournaments on tap for PGA TOUR Latinoamérica

×

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida—PGA TOUR Latinoamérica announced Wednesday its 2022 Qualifying Tournaments, a set of events that will help determine membership for the 2022-23 season. The Tour’s Qualifying Tournaments begin in October in advance of the start of the Totalplay Cup regular season that begins in late-November. The players who earn membership via the Qualifying Tournaments will join the players from the 2021-22 season who retained their playing privileges by finishing in the top 60 in the Totalplay Cup standings, as well as those in other exemption categories.

    “Our Qualifying Tournaments are always an exciting prelude to our season, as we identify, prepare and transition the next generation of top stars to join PGA TOUR Latinoamérica along with players who are continuing their professional golf careers,” said Todd Rhinehart, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Executive Director. “There is always a significant demand from the players, and we have four excellent venues that will test them as they attempt to earn their cards.”

    Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, will return as the site of the first Qualifying Tournament from November 1-4. A week later, about 50 miles north, the Tour moves to Ocala, Florida, for the second qualifier, at The Country Club of Ocala, on November 8-11. Following the two-week stint in the United States, the Tour moves to familiar turf, with tournaments in Mexico and Argentina. Estrella del Mar Resort in Mazatlán, a long-time partner and host of both Qualifying Tournaments and Regular Season events, is the site of the third qualifier November 15-18. The Tour then moves south, to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the final qualifier that immediately precedes the beginning of the second Totalplay Cup season. Las Praderas de Luján Golf Club will determine the remainder of the 2022-23 members, November 22-25.

    All four qualifiers are 72-hole stroke-play tournaments with no cut, featuring a maximum of 120-player fields. The Tour reduced the cost of its four Qualifying Tournaments to U.S. $1,750, down from $2,000 in 2021.

    “We have watched so many players arrive at the Qualifying Tournaments, and a year or two later they are enjoying success on the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA TOUR. The progression can happen quickly, and it’s at our qualifiers where many of these players are beginning their professional journeys,” Rhinehart continued. “We recognize the talent that has come through our Tour during our first 10 seasons, both from Latin America and elsewhere. It is our aim to continue to identify the best, up-and-coming players from Latin America as we are committed to strengthening our sport in the region.”

    PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament Schedule

    Tournament

    Date

    Course

    Location

    Qualifying Tournament No. 1

    November 1-4

    Mission Inn Resort and Club

    Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, U.S.

    Qualifying Tournament No. 2

    November 8-11

    The Country Club of Ocala

    Ocala, Florida, U.S.

    Qualifying Tournament No. 3

    November 15-18

    Estrella del Mar Resort

    Mazatlán, Mexico

    Qualifying Tournament No. 4

    November 22-25

    		 Las Praderas de Luján Golf Club

    Luján, Buenos Aires, Argentina

    The Tour will begin accepting applications for the Qualifying Tournaments on September 28, 2022, at 10 a.m., EDT. Interested players may register here.

    In 2021, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament winners were Americans Davis Shore (Howey-in-the-Hills), Derek Castillo (Ocala), Blake Wagoner (Mazatlán) and John Hill (Buenos Aires). Other Qualifying Tournament winners in Tour history include current PGA TOUR player Corey Conners (2016) and Korn Ferry Tour members Patrick Flavin (2019) and Cristobal Del Solar (2018). Del Solar joined the Korn Ferry Tour earlier this year after finishing second in the 2021-22 Totalplay Cup standings.

