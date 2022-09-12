  • DEVSERIES-LA

    Moncayo comes from behind to win 2022 Ecuador Open

  • Firing a tournament-low 7-under 65 Sunday, Moncayo went on to claim his national open title in a playoff at Los Cerros Club de Golf. (Photo courtesy of Fabián Mantilla/Ecuadorian Golf Federation)Firing a tournament-low 7-under 65 Sunday, Moncayo went on to claim his national open title in a playoff at Los Cerros Club de Golf. (Photo courtesy of Fabián Mantilla/Ecuadorian Golf Federation)