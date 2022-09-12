Moncayo comes from behind to win 2022 Ecuador Open

QUITO, Ecuador – Trailing by eight shots with one round to play, Ecuador’s own Juan Moncayo recorded eight birdies Sunday to fire a tournament-low 7-under 65 on his way to a playoff victory at the Dev Series’ 2022 Ecuador Open. Moncayo came from behind to beat 36-hole leader Juan Pablo Luna of Colombia, who struggled to a 1-over 73 in the final round.

After tying Luna for the lead at 7-under 209, Moncayo carried his great momentum into the playoff. “I was fired up heading into the playoff. I struck first off the tee and although I had played a 3-wood all week, I took my chances hitting driver and I hit a great shot inside the first cut. I had a 140 yards approach, and I went for the pin. I hit it within 15 feet, and then I made the birdie putt to secure the win. It was a very exciting day for me,” said the 26-year-old of his clinching birdie at the par-four 18th at Los Cerros Club de Golf.