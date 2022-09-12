-
Moncayo comes from behind to win 2022 Ecuador Open
September 12, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff
- Firing a tournament-low 7-under 65 Sunday, Moncayo went on to claim his national open title in a playoff at Los Cerros Club de Golf. (Photo courtesy of Fabián Mantilla/Ecuadorian Golf Federation)
QUITO, Ecuador – Trailing by eight shots with one round to play, Ecuador’s own Juan Moncayo recorded eight birdies Sunday to fire a tournament-low 7-under 65 on his way to a playoff victory at the Dev Series’ 2022 Ecuador Open. Moncayo came from behind to beat 36-hole leader Juan Pablo Luna of Colombia, who struggled to a 1-over 73 in the final round.
After tying Luna for the lead at 7-under 209, Moncayo carried his great momentum into the playoff. “I was fired up heading into the playoff. I struck first off the tee and although I had played a 3-wood all week, I took my chances hitting driver and I hit a great shot inside the first cut. I had a 140 yards approach, and I went for the pin. I hit it within 15 feet, and then I made the birdie putt to secure the win. It was a very exciting day for me,” said the 26-year-old of his clinching birdie at the par-four 18th at Los Cerros Club de Golf.Moncayo had an impressive final round Sunday in Ecuador. He picked up his pace with four birdies in a five-hole stretch late in the front-nine, holing out on holes 6 and 8. He also birdied all four of the par-5s at Los Cerros Club de Golf.
This happened to be Moncayo’s second career victory at the Ecuador Open, a 54-hole event organized by the Ecuadorian Golf Federation. Competing as a 23-year-old amateur in 2018, he ran away with the title as he defeated the Colombia duo of Diego Vargas and Jesús Amaya by nine shots.
This past season Moncayo made two starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, making his first Tour cut at the Quito Open, where he shot 8-under to tie for 34th. More recently, he earned exempt status on the Mexican Tour as the runner-up at the Q-School played in New Mexico this past July.
Five shots behind Moncayo and Luna, Sebastián Roa carded a 68 to finish solo third at 2-under for the week. Struggling to a final-round 78, Diego Vanegas finished fourth at 2-over. Sergio Díaz was the last man inside the top-5, finishing solo fifth at 3-over.
With the exception of Moncayo and his countryman José Andrés Miranda, who made it into a tie for ninth at 8-over, all the other players inside the top 10 were from Colombia.
Featuring events from the top domestic Tours across Latin America, the Dev Series grants access to the leading five players from each event into a final tournament that awards PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the following season.
The next stop on the Dev Series schedule will be the Mexican Tour event to be played in the city of Leon at the beginning of October.
