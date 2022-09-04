  • DEVSERIES-LA

    Late eagle propels Marelli to victory at Andrés Romero Invitational

  • Leandro Marelli shot 75-64-67 for a two-shot win at the Dev Series&apos; Andrés Romero Invitational this past Saturday at Termas de Rio Hondo Golf Club in Argentina.Leandro Marelli shot 75-64-67 for a two-shot win at the Dev Series' Andrés Romero Invitational this past Saturday at Termas de Rio Hondo Golf Club in Argentina.