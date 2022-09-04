-
Late eagle propels Marelli to victory at Andrés Romero Invitational
September 04, 2022
- Leandro Marelli shot 75-64-67 for a two-shot win at the Dev Series' Andrés Romero Invitational this past Saturday at Termas de Rio Hondo Golf Club in Argentina.
TERMAS DE RIO HONDO, Argentina – Tied for the lead with three holes left to play, Leandro Marelli holed out a 40-yard shot from a greenside bunker for an eagle that turned out to be the title clincher Saturday at the 2022 Andrés Romero Invitational. Marelli went on to card a 67 to finish the 54-hole event at 13-under, two shots clear of Sergio Acevedo, the pairing partner he was battling down the stretch at the Argentine Tour’s event co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Dev Series.
Acevedo shot 67 as well to secure runner-up honors at 11-under, with Puma Domínguez, who fire a final-round-low 66, and Franco Scorzato, 67, tying for third at 9-under. Jorge Monroy rounded out the top-5 carding a 68 to finish solo fifth at 6-under.
“I’m really happy. I had a dream round [Friday], playing some spectacular golf after surviving an extremely windy opening day”, said Marelli who bounced back from an opening 75 with a low-of-the-week 64 in the second round to take a two-shot lead into the final round.
With his lead gone with three holes to play, Marelli responded to the pressure at the par-five 16th. He followed a 5-iron off the tee with a 3-wood into a greenside bunker and then holed it out from 40-yards to claim control.
“That shot on 16 was the turning point. [Acevedo] made par and I opened a two-shot lead. We both pared 17 and finished with birdie on 18”, added the 31-year old from Casilda, Santa Fe, who is now a five-time winner on the Argentine Tour.
Marelli was coming off a slow season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he recorded two top-10s while making the cut in six of his 12 starts to finish the season ranked 43rd on the Totalplay Cup points list.
Hosted by former PGA TOUR champion Andrés Romero, the 2022 Andrés Romero Invitational was the third event of the 2022-23 Dev Series season. Featuring events from the top domestic Tours across Latin America, the Dev Series grants access to the leading five players from each event into a final tournament that awards PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the following season.
The next event on the schedule is the Ecuador Open, to be played this coming week at Los Cerros Club de Golf in Quito, Ecuador.
ANDRÉS ROMERO INV. TOP 10 FINISHERS
