Late eagle propels Marelli to victory at Andrés Romero Invitational

TERMAS DE RIO HONDO, Argentina – Tied for the lead with three holes left to play, Leandro Marelli holed out a 40-yard shot from a greenside bunker for an eagle that turned out to be the title clincher Saturday at the 2022 Andrés Romero Invitational. Marelli went on to card a 67 to finish the 54-hole event at 13-under, two shots clear of Sergio Acevedo, the pairing partner he was battling down the stretch at the Argentine Tour’s event co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Dev Series.

Acevedo shot 67 as well to secure runner-up honors at 11-under, with Puma Domínguez, who fire a final-round-low 66, and Franco Scorzato, 67, tying for third at 9-under. Jorge Monroy rounded out the top-5 carding a 68 to finish solo fifth at 6-under.

“I’m really happy. I had a dream round [Friday], playing some spectacular golf after surviving an extremely windy opening day”, said Marelli who bounced back from an opening 75 with a low-of-the-week 64 in the second round to take a two-shot lead into the final round.