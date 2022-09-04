  • Four alums earn PGA TOUR Cards through the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Finals

  • Nicholas Lindheim, Tano Goya, Nicolás Echavarría and Sam Stevens were the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alums who secured their PGA TOUR cards Sunday in Indiana. (Media/PGA TOUR)Nicholas Lindheim, Tano Goya, Nicolás Echavarría and Sam Stevens were the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alums who secured their PGA TOUR cards Sunday in Indiana. (Media/PGA TOUR)