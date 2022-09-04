Four alums earn PGA TOUR Cards through the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Finals

NEWBURGH, Indiana – Including the Latin American duo of Tano Goya of Argentina and Nicolás Echavarría of Colombia, four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alums joined the top 25 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals Eligibility Points List who earned PGA TOUR cards for the 2022-23 season Sunday. The other two were Americans Nicholas Lindheim and Sam Stevens.

Goya, Echavarría and Stevens will be PGA TOUR rookies during the upcoming season that begins Thursday, September 15 at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. Meanwhile, Lindheim will be making his return to the TOUR, where he spent three full seasons between 2016 and 2019.

Justin Suh, another PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alum who earned his first PGA TOUR card at the regular season finale three weeks ago, won the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, vaulting him to No. 1 in both the season-long points race and the Korn Ferry Tour Finals Eligibility Points List. By virtue of sweeping the No. 1 rankings, Suh will have fully exempt status for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season, an exemption for the 2023 PLAYERS Championship and, for the first time in history, an exemption for the 2023 U.S. Open.

Suh’s victory in Indiana also happened to be the 38th Korn Ferry Tour win by a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alum.

According to their final position on The Finals 25, the following are details on the four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alums who secured their cards Sunday:

No. 14 Nicholas Lindheim: A 37-year-old two-time Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica winner, earned a return to the PGA TOUR with a T11 at the Albertsons Boise Open and a T17 at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. Previously graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour via the 2016 regular season (won the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank) and the 2017 Finals (won the DAP Championship). Finished No. 64 on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List, his fourth time inside the top 75 in his career. Did not start playing golf until he was age 19, and actually grew up skateboarding and playing baseball until an elbow injury eventually led to his start in golf.

No. 19 Tano Goya: After spending around ten years in Europe, playing on the Challenge and DP World Tours, the 34-year old Argentina took his talent to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he made 31 starts between 2018 and 2021 before moving up to the Korn Ferry Tour this season. The 34-year-old from Cordoba, Argentina secured his TOUR card with two made cuts and a T5 Sunday at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Goya earned his place in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals via a No. 57 finish on the Regular Season Eligibility Points List.

No. 20 Nicolas Echavarria: A 27-year-old native of Medellin, Colombia, earned his first PGA TOUR card with a T5 at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship, where he played the weekend at 11-under par with a 5-under 67 and final-round 6-under 66. Played collegiately at University of Arkansas and turned professional in 2017, playing two seasons on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and finishing No. 2 on the 2018 Order of Merit for Korn Ferry Tour membership. Finished No. 80 on the 2020-21 Regular Season Points List and missed the Korn Ferry Tour Finals by five spots. Returned to Final Stage of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament and earned guaranteed starts for 2022, which he turned into a No. 41 finish on the 2022 Regular Season Eligibility Points List.

No. 21 Sam Stevens: The 26-year-old rookie and third-generation professional golfer earned his first PGA TOUR card with a T28 at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship and a T12 Sunday at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Recorded 11 top-25s in 23 starts this season, which propelled him to a No. 43 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List. Played collegiately at Oklahoma State University and was a member of its 2018 NCAA Championship-winning team. Finished No. 2 on the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit for Korn Ferry Tour membership. Father, Charlie, played collegiately at University of Oklahoma and Texas Christian University before he made two Korn Ferry Tour starts in 1992. Grandfather, Johnny, made 30 PGA TOUR starts, mostly across the 1968 and 1969 seasons.