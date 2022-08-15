×

  • International Tours leave their footprint in latest class of PGA TOUR members

  • A total of 14 of Korn Ferry Tour&apos;s Top 25 players who earned 2022-23 PGA TOUR membership Sunday have ties to the PGA TOUR&apos;s International Tours. (James Gilbert/PGA TOUR)
    A total of 14 of Korn Ferry Tour's Top 25 players who earned 2022-23 PGA TOUR membership Sunday have ties to the PGA TOUR's International Tours. (James Gilbert/PGA TOUR)
  • In This Article

  • OMAHA, Nebraska—Including 14 players with PGA TOUR International Tours experience – seven of them PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alums, the latest class of Korn Ferry Tour players headed to the PGA TOUR was celebrated Sunday at the conclusion of the 2022 regular reason. With PGA TOUR China alum Carl Yuan leading the way as Korn Ferry Tour No. 1, the 25 were awarded their PGA TOUR cards for the upcoming 2022-23 season. In all, PGA TOUR China produced two new PGA TOUR members, with PGA TOUR Latinoamérica adding seven and PGA TOUR Canada six.

    Here is a thumbnail look at the newest PGA TOUR members.

    1389186532
    PGA TOUR China alum Carl Yuan had a victory at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open and three runner-up finishes during the course of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour regular season.

    PGA TOUR Series-China (2)

    Carl Yuan
    2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List Finish: 1
    PGA TOUR Series-China Career Starts: 10
    PGA TOUR Series China Career Victories: 1 (2018 Qingdao Championship)
    PGA TOUR Series-China Highlight: Made the cut in all nine of his starts in 2018, including a win and a tie for third in his first four starts as an amateur. Turned pro halfway through the season, collecting a runner-up finish and another tie for third. Went on to finish his lone full season on Tour ranked 24th on the Order of Merit.

    Zecheng Dou
    2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List Finish: 4
    PGA TOUR Series-China Career Starts: 31
    PGA TOUR Series China Career Victories: 4 (2016 Henan Open, 2016 United Investments Real Estate Wuhan Open, 2016 Najing Open, 2016 Yulongwan Yunnan Open)
    PGA TOUR Series-China Highlight: The 2016 Player of the Year won a record four times in a seven-tournament span during the first half of the season, finishing outside the top 10 only once during his streak.

    AugustoNunez
    Augusto Núñez of Argentina is the only Latin American player among The 25 who earned their PGA TOUR cards Sunday.

    PGA TOUR Latinoamérica (7)

    Augusto Núñez
    2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List Finish: 6
    PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career Starts: 86 (28 Top-10s, 68 cuts made)
    PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career Victories: (3) 2017 Flor de Caña Open, 2019 Banco del Pacífico Open, 2019 Shell Championship
    PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Highlight: Claimed 2019 Player of the Year honors. That season he lead the Tour in 11 statistical categories. In 16 starts, made every cut, posted 11 top-10s and won twice.

    Justin Suh
    2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List Finish: 7
    PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career Starts: 5
    PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Highlight: Had four top-10 finishes in only 5 starts to finish the 2019 season as No. 28 on the Order of Merit. His best finish was a tie for second at the 2019 Termas de Río Hondo Invitational.

    Brandon Matthews
    2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List Finish: 10
    PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career Starts: 20 (8 Top-10s, 16 cuts made)
    PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career Victories: (3) 2017 Molino Cañuelas Championship, 2020 Puerto Plata Open, 2021 The Club at Weston Hills Open
    PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Highlight: Claimed 2022 Player of the Year honors. Played in seven of the eight tournaments , making all seven cuts and adding an additional top-10 to go with his two victories.

    Erik Barnes*
    2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List Finish: 15
    PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career Starts: 11
    PGA TOUR Canada Career Starts: 17
    PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Highlight: Recorded three top-10s in 11 starts during a 2014 season he finished as No. 34 on the Order of Merit. His best finish was a tie for seventh at the 2014 Abierto OSDE del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina.

    Tyson Alexander
    2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List Finish: 18
    PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career Starts: 30
    PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career Victories: (1) 2018 Costa Rica Classic
    PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Highlight: Finished his second full season on Tour as No. 7 on the Order of Merit, having recorded a victory, a runner-up finish and three other top-10s in 16 starts.

    Harrison Endycott
    2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List Finish: 21
    PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career Starts: 20
    PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Highlight: His best of two full seasons on Tour was his debut season in 2018. Finished that year as No. 19 on the Order of Merit, making the cut in 10 of 11 starts and recording three to-5s. His best finish was a tie for second at the 2018 Brazil Open.

    Kevin Roy
    2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List Finish: 24
    PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career Starts: 12
    PGA TOUR Canada Career Starts: 1
    PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Highlight: His only cut made in 10 starts during his lone full season on Tour resulted in a tie for 42nd at the 2015 Guatemala Stella Artois Open.

    shelton-trophy-1694-mikemulholand
    PGA TOUR Canada alum Robby Shelton won the Pinnacle Bank Championship Sunday to finish second among The 25.

    PGA TOUR Canada (6)

    Robby Shelton
    2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List Finish: 2
    PGA TOUR Canada Career Starts: 9
    PGA TOUR Canada Career Victories: (1) 2017 GolfBC Championship
    PGA TOUR Canada Highlight: Finished No. 2 on the 2017 Order of Merit, recording six top-10 finishes in nine starts, including a win. Had the lowest scoring average on Tour (68.12) as well as the highest birdie average (5).

    Ben Griffin
    2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List Finish: 8
    PGA TOUR Canada Career Starts: 16
    PGA TOUR Canada Career Victories: 1 (2018 Staal Foundation Open)
    PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career Starts: 4
    PGA TOUR Canada Highlight: Finished No. 8 on the Order of Merit in 2018, making the cut in 8 of his 12 starts and recording a win at the Staal Foundation Open.

    Ben Taylor
    2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List Finish: 9
    PGA TOUR Canada Career Starts: 11
    PGA TOUR Canada Career Victories: 0
    PGA TOUR Canada Highlight: Finished the 2016 season ranked 71st on the Order of Merit with seven made cuts and two top-25s in 11 starts. His best finish was a tie for 14th at the GolfBC Championship.

    Erik Barnes*
    2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List Finish: 15
    PGA TOUR Canada Career Starts: 17
    PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career Starts: 11
    PGA TOUR Canada Highlight: After finished 68th on his first season on Tour in 2013, went on to record two top-10s in 2014 to finish the year ranked 47th. His best finish was solo fourth at the 2014 SIGA Dakota Dunes Open.

    Trevor Werbylo
    2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List Finish: 16
    PGA TOUR Canada Career Starts: 8
    PGA TOUR Canada Career Victories: (1) 2021 The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic
    PGA TOUR Canada Highlight: Claimed 2021 Player of the Year honors, recording a victory, a runner-up finish and one additional top-10 in his eight starts.

    Trevor Cone
    2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List Finish: 22
    PGA TOUR Canada Career Starts: 24
    PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career Starts: 2
    PGA TOUR Canada Highlight: His best of two career top-10 finishes on Tour was a tie for fourth at the 2017 Freedom 55 Financial Open. Finished the 2016 season ranked 36th and the 2017 season 33rd.

    *Erik Barnes is an alum of both PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada

MORE FROM PGA TOUR

show more show less