International Tours leave their footprint in latest class of PGA TOUR members

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica (7)



Augusto Núñez

2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List Finish: 6

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career Starts: 86 (28 Top-10s, 68 cuts made)

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career Victories: (3) 2017 Flor de Caña Open, 2019 Banco del Pacífico Open, 2019 Shell Championship

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Highlight: Claimed 2019 Player of the Year honors. That season he lead the Tour in 11 statistical categories. In 16 starts, made every cut, posted 11 top-10s and won twice.

Justin Suh

2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List Finish: 7

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career Starts: 5

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Highlight: Had four top-10 finishes in only 5 starts to finish the 2019 season as No. 28 on the Order of Merit. His best finish was a tie for second at the 2019 Termas de Río Hondo Invitational.

Brandon Matthews

2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List Finish: 10

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career Starts: 20 (8 Top-10s, 16 cuts made)

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career Victories: (3) 2017 Molino Cañuelas Championship, 2020 Puerto Plata Open, 2021 The Club at Weston Hills Open

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Highlight: Claimed 2022 Player of the Year honors. Played in seven of the eight tournaments , making all seven cuts and adding an additional top-10 to go with his two victories.

Erik Barnes*

2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List Finish: 15

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career Starts: 11

PGA TOUR Canada Career Starts: 17

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Highlight: Recorded three top-10s in 11 starts during a 2014 season he finished as No. 34 on the Order of Merit. His best finish was a tie for seventh at the 2014 Abierto OSDE del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina.



Tyson Alexander

2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List Finish: 18

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career Starts: 30

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career Victories: (1) 2018 Costa Rica Classic

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Highlight: Finished his second full season on Tour as No. 7 on the Order of Merit, having recorded a victory, a runner-up finish and three other top-10s in 16 starts.



Harrison Endycott

2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List Finish: 21

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career Starts: 20

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Highlight: His best of two full seasons on Tour was his debut season in 2018. Finished that year as No. 19 on the Order of Merit, making the cut in 10 of 11 starts and recording three to-5s. His best finish was a tie for second at the 2018 Brazil Open.

Kevin Roy

2022 Korn Ferry Tour Points List Finish: 24

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career Starts: 12

PGA TOUR Canada Career Starts: 1

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Highlight: His only cut made in 10 starts during his lone full season on Tour resulted in a tie for 42nd at the 2015 Guatemala Stella Artois Open.