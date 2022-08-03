-
DEVSERIES-LA
Camilo Aguado wins Colombia Open
-
August 03, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGATOURLA.COM
August 03, 2022
- Aguado holding the tournament trophy after his five-shot victory at Club Campestre de Cali on Sunday. (Photo by Colombian Golf Federation Media)
Coming off a consistent PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season in which he was one of only two players to make every cut –2021-22 Player of the Year Mitchell Meissner was the other one–Colombia’s Camilo Aguado was a heavy favorite heading into the 74th playing of the Colombia Open, and he didn’t disappoint. At 9-under 275, Aguado went on to claim the title by five shots over fellow Colombian Juan Sebastián Roa at Club Campestre de Cali last week. The tournament was organized by the Colombian Golf Federation and staged as the opening event of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s 2022-23 Dev Series season.
Opening with rounds of 69-68, Aguado entered the weekend in a tie for the lead with Roa and then moved one shot ahead with a third-round 70. A strong opening nine allowed him to pull away Sunday, as he recorded birdies on holes 2, 5, 6 and 7. He went on to post a 3-under 68 on the final round for a resounding win over Roa, who finished at 4-under. Cali’s own Santiago Rivas finished third, at 3-under, Juan Pablo Luna was fourth, at 2-under, and veteran Jesús Amaya solo fifth, at 1-under.
“I had recorded two top-10s in my two prior Colombia Open starts, finishing eighth in 2018 and third in 2019,” recalled the 28-year old. “This time around I felt very comfortable at Club Campestre de Cali, which is a tough course. I knew I was playing well, and I felt confident heading into the week, but you never know what the outcome will be. I’m really happy about the way things worked out for me to get the win.”Aguado with the winner's check he picked up Sunday in Cali. (Photo courtesy of Colombian Golf Federation Media)
The 2022 Colombia Open win was Aguado’s third career victory, following his wins at the Mexican Tour’s 2018 Ventanas de San Miguel Open and the 2019 Professionals Championship in Colombia (Campeonato Nacional de Profesionales).
As a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member for the past three seasons, Aguado has recorded 10 top-10 finishes in 38 starts, including a career best tie for fourth three different times, most recently at the 2021 VISA Argentine Open.
“I feel I have learned a lot from past experiences, understanding a bit more how to travel and how to stay in a good state of mind. Many of us do have the golf to play at a high level, but it’s a matter of handling the week-to-week demands and figuring out what works out best for you heading into every tournament,” said the Jacksonville State University alum.
After finishing the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 13th on the Totalplay Cup standings, Aguado secured an exemption into second stage of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. Before he gets to that point, he will be making four PGA TOUR Canada starts, beginning this week at the Quebec Open outside Montreal.Aguado during the final round of the 74th Colombia Open this past Sunday in Cali. (Photo courtesy Colombian Golf Federation Media)
“I have full status on PGA TOUR Canada, so I’ll be playing the four remaining events on their regular season schedule in order to get ready for second stage. Hopefully, I’ll do well enough the next few weeks to make it all the way to final stage. I’m very familiar with the courses up north, and I believe I can do well up here. We’ll try our best the next few weeks and see where that takes me,” added Aguado.
A native of Bogota who grew up in Mexico City, Aguado earned full exempt status on PGA TOUR Canada as a Q-School medalist in 2021. He kept his full card by finishing 31st on the Forme Tour’s Points List last season.
