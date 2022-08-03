Camilo Aguado wins Colombia Open

Coming off a consistent PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season in which he was one of only two players to make every cut –2021-22 Player of the Year Mitchell Meissner was the other one–Colombia’s Camilo Aguado was a heavy favorite heading into the 74th playing of the Colombia Open, and he didn’t disappoint. At 9-under 275, Aguado went on to claim the title by five shots over fellow Colombian Juan Sebastián Roa at Club Campestre de Cali last week. The tournament was organized by the Colombian Golf Federation and staged as the opening event of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s 2022-23 Dev Series season.

Opening with rounds of 69-68, Aguado entered the weekend in a tie for the lead with Roa and then moved one shot ahead with a third-round 70. A strong opening nine allowed him to pull away Sunday, as he recorded birdies on holes 2, 5, 6 and 7. He went on to post a 3-under 68 on the final round for a resounding win over Roa, who finished at 4-under. Cali’s own Santiago Rivas finished third, at 3-under, Juan Pablo Luna was fourth, at 2-under, and veteran Jesús Amaya solo fifth, at 1-under.

“I had recorded two top-10s in my two prior Colombia Open starts, finishing eighth in 2018 and third in 2019,” recalled the 28-year old. “This time around I felt very comfortable at Club Campestre de Cali, which is a tough course. I knew I was playing well, and I felt confident heading into the week, but you never know what the outcome will be. I’m really happy about the way things worked out for me to get the win.”