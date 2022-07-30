Like father, like daughter

It all started with a WhatsApp message from the R&A when I was in Cordoba, Argentina, for PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Abierto del Centro back in early April. A message from the R&A is not something you get every day, so I stared at the words on my screen for a couple of seconds and let the message sink in. The R&A was inviting me to serve as a referee at the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield in August—if I was available.

My immediate thought was, Yes, I think I can squeeze this into my schedule.

Knowing PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season would be complete by then, my boss, John Slater, the Tour’s Vice President of Competitions and Administration, totally supported this opportunity.

I quickly forwarded the entire message to my husband, Federico. He called me right away and was so happy. He knew that refereeing a major championship is a big thing, and he is always supporting and encouraging me in my work. I then called my father.

That was an important call.

My dad, Ricardo, worked in the construction industry for his career, and during his free time he was also a golf rules official. It may have started as a hobby for him, but he eventually learned the rules, becoming fanatic about the sport and its competitions. Since I was a young girl, I was aware of how passionate he was about officiating golf tournaments, and he eventually became an honorary rules official for the Argentine Association of Golf, even spending 10 years as President of the AAG’s Rules Committee. I basically grew up with my dad refereeing and always going to tournaments.

Of all the events my now 79-year-old father worked, probably the most-important one was the 2002 Open Championship. He was the first South American rules official invited by the R&A to referee the Open Championship. I was so proud of him, and I always told him that sometime in the future I would referee a major, too. My dad made history at The Open Championship that week as Ernie Els won the tournament, conducted at Muirfield.