Augusto Núñez is headed to the PGA TOUR!

It has been 10 years since Augusto Núñez decided to test his luck as a professional golfer after years of caddying. A decade later, having paved his way through PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and the Korn Ferry Tour, he is bound to begin his first PGA TOUR season in September.

With a T5 at last week’s Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, the 29-year-old from Tucuman, Argentina, has crossed the fail-safe threshold of 875 points to secure his first PGA TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List. He will receive his TOUR card upon the conclusion of next month’s Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna in Omaha.

This fall, Núñez will bring his family – wife Dini and daughter Lujan – to the PGA TOUR.

“Dream come true,” reflected Núñez of cementing his first TOUR card. “It’s every kid’s dream, to make it and play with the greats. Immense joy.”

Núñez’ path began in the town of Yerba Buena as a family affair, choosing to follow in his father’s footsteps, just like his brothers had before him, and becoming a caddie at the Jockey Club de Tucuman.

“I was 14 or 15 years old when I went to the club for the first time to caddie,” Núñez said. “I saw the North Open and it lit something in me. I caddied for about four or five years before a friend took me to Buenos Aires in 2012. By that time, I was all-in, and I turned pro shortly thereafter when I started playing on the Argentine Tour.”

His PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut came in 2013, where he not only made the cut in three of his four starts but also notched two top-25s, in addition to two top-10s on the Argentine Tour. A year after that, he earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, and he finished No. 17 on the 2015 Order of Merit.

The patience he cherished and long hours on the range continued showing their results, earning him not only his first win in 2016, but Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2017.

“It keeps you on your toes,” Núñez said. “Being a part of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica gives you the chance to compete all the time against great players, which readies you for the Korn Ferry Tour, and by the time you get here you continue competing and learning and just getting better to make it to the PGA TOUR.”