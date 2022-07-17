Goldenberg wins Dev Series Final, set to return to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica

NUEVO VALLARTA, Mexico—The most-consistent player this week was also the best player. Josh Goldenberg shot four sub-70 rounds at El Tigre Golf Club, three-putting only one time all week, as the New York native pointed to his steady work on the greens as the reason he hoisted the trophy at the conclusion of the Dev Series Final. He defeated Australia’s Charlie Hillier by three shots. Goldenberg finished at 21-under after his second consecutive, 5-under 67. Andrew Alligood, Brax McCarthy and Peru’s Luis Fernando Barco all tied for third, four shots back. All five players will be exempt for the entire 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, which is expected to begin in late-November, early December.

Holding a one-stroke lead when the day began, Goldenberg took a three-shot advantage after he birdied the eighth hole, and his lead hovered between two and three shots the rest of the way.

“I’m very thrilled I got my first, multi-day win here,” he said, thinking about the one-day, min-tour event he won in February in Jupiter, Florida. His last victory over more than one day came in 2017, while he was still playing collegiate golf for the University of Pennsylvania. At the Colgate University-hosted Alex Lagowitz Memorial Invitational, Goldenberg won by three strokes.

“I felt it’s been a long time coming,” he said of Sunday’s win. “I’ve been playing really well, just not necessarily having all the pieces together. I just felt like my speed on the greens was really solid. Overall, I felt like all aspects of my game was good, and I tried to be as excited as possible today.”

Goldenberg tied for fourth outside Bogota, Colombia, in early June, at the Volvo Golf Championship. That moved him to 57th in the Totalplay Cup standings. In the final full-field event of the season, in Bucaramanga, Colombia, Goldenberg missed the cut and plummeted to 63rd in points, ending his season. Only the top-60 players advanced to the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship, those players retaining their playing cards for 2022-23.

Taking the lead into the final round, Goldenberg opened Sunday with a birdie, offsetting the bogey he made at the same hole 24 hours earlier. It didn’t come without some drama, though. His drive settled in a fairway divot, causing some additional thought for his second shot.

“I wasn’t really sure how it was going to come out. But I chose a conservative target.” Goldenberg said of his approach shot. He drew it a little too much to his liking, but the ball still landed six feet from the hole, and he rolled in the putt. “That was a nice start.”

Although he bogeyed the second hole, his scoreboard was clean as he played near flawless golf the rest of the way, making birdies at Nos. 5, 8, 10, 14 and 16.

His final birdie of the day sealed the deal, draining a putt despite some insect trouble. “I actually had an ant hole in front of my ball, with sand where ants would go in and out. I wasn’t sure how my ball would react going over it, but I played for it not to do much. I had a good line and good speed. I was very happy that went in,” he said of the putt that got him to his final total of 21-under. Even a short birdie miss on No. 18—but still a two-putt—hardly mattered. “I hit a good putt. It didn’t go in; not too upset about it,” he added.

Alligood came through when he needed to after a disappointing finish to his 2021-22 season. Following a tie for sixth at the Jalisco Open in Guadalajara, Mexico, the native of Jacksonville, Florida, looked poised to finish inside the top 60 on the Totalplay Cup standings and retain his membership. He then missed the cut at both Colombia tournaments, ending his season No. 68 in points.

“All week it got better and better score-wise,” Alligood said of his redemptive four rounds at El Tigre. “I started off OK but didn’t make a lot of birdies.” Alligood opened with a 2-under 70 start then followed with a 69-67-65 finish “I knew the birdies were going to come if I kept doing the same thing. And they came. I made a lot of birdies this week. I made a lot of bogeys and double (bogeys), but I made enough to counteract those.

Later this year, Goldenberg will return to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica for his second full season. He also played two tournaments during the 2020-21 season.

“I just want to keep getting better. I want to stick to my process. It seems to be working so far. Hopefully I’ll have a great year, and we’ll see what comes next,” Goldenberg noted.

Oscar Fraustro and Matt Oshrine tied for sixth, while Juan Carlos Serrano and Barrett Kelpin tied for eighth. Matias Simaski tied for 10th, and they all earned status for the first half of the upcoming season. Simaski tied with Cristian Romero and Agustin Errazuriz, and the trio played off for the final spot. Romero dropped out of the playoff early, with Simaski securing the last position on the fifth extra hole.