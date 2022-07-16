Goldenberg still leads, this time by himself, with 18 to play

NUEVO VALLARTA, Mexico—With a share of the lead at the start of the Dev Series Final’s third round at El Tigre Golf Club, Josh Goldenberg bogeyed the par-4 opening hole. It was a sluggish start, however the New York native was sublime over his final 17 holes.

Goldenberg made six birdies and 11 pars to close his Saturday, and at 16-under, he will take a one-shot lead over a hard-charging Luis Fernando Barco into Sunday as players battle for 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica cards. The Peruvian fired a 9-under 63. Tied for third is Argentina’s Matias Simaski and American Barrett Kelpin, at 13-under, three behind Goldenberg.

The par-5 14th has been critical to Goldenberg’s success this week. It was where he made his final birdie of his third round, and it’s a hole he birdied Friday and eagled in the opening round. By the time he made his second birdie of the week at 14, Goldenberg’s struggle on the opening hole, his only bogey of the day, was a distant memory.

“My tee shot wasn’t too great,” he said of his first shot of the day. Facing a 200-yard second shot to a front pin with a leaf under and behind his ball, he hit 7-iron, hoping to land his ball short of the green and have it jump onto the putting surface. “It just absolutely took off on me. It was a massive flier that went to the back of the green,” he noted. From there, Goldenberg couldn’t get up and down for par. It was really the only major error of his day.

“I didn’t make a ton of putts, but I took advantage of some wedge shots that I was able to convert into birdies,” he added

In second place with 18 holes remaining, it looked like Barco would give back strokes on El Tigre’s closing hole. On his second shot at the par-5, Barco hit played a little too much draw, the wind catching it and taking it in the water. “Thankfully I was able to hit a good fourth shot from there, from 93 yards, to six feet,” Barco said, moments after making his closing par putt. “I didn’t want to finish on a bad note with a bogey on a par-5 after that good of a day.”

Earlier this month, at the Bolivrian Games Valledupar 2022, Barco captured the gold medal for his native Peru, defeating Guatemalan and fellow PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member José Toledo in a four-hole, sudden-death playoff. It was one of 33 gold medals Peru won at the Games held every four years. Barco played collegiately at Purdue University, counting Brian Carlson as a teammate in West Lafayette, Indiana. Carlson currently leads the Fortinet Cup points standings on PGA TOUR Canada after winning the Prince Edward Island Open two weeks ago.

Chile’s Agustin Errazuriz jumped into the mix with his sterling, 9-under 63, tying with Barco for low round of the day and the tournament. He’s tied for eighth, with a pair of Mexicans—Oscar Fraustro and Cristian Romero. The trio is at 11-under, certainly within striking distance.

Errazuriz made two eagles during his no-bogey day, making 3s at two par-5s, the fourth and 10th. He added birdies at Nos. 2, 3, 12, 14 and 15. The 23-year-old, who played collegiately in the U.S., at Lynn University, played in 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments and closed his season 98th in the Totalplay Cup standings. His top performance last season came at the season-opening Estrella del Mar Open, a tie for 28th.

“I was very solid throughout the day. From tee to green I was very consistent, and I knew that today was the day to have a good round like the one I had,” explained Errazuriz. “The first day I played very well, but I didn't close as I wanted. The same thing happened to me [Friday]. Fortunately, today everything went perfectly.”

Second-round co-leader Brax McCarthy fashioned a 1-under 71, and he’s in a group at 12-under with American Matt Oshrine and Australia’s Charlie Hillier, tied for fifth.

The top-five finishers this week earn 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership for the entire season, while the sixth-through-10th finishers will be exempt for the first half of the year. Players finishing in the 11th-through-20th positions earn various conditional cards.

Quotable

“I kept my head down and tried to hit quality shot after quality shot and see what happened toward the end of the day.” –Josh Goldenberg

“On the back (nine), I gave myself a ton of chances. I just didn’t make many.” –Josh Goldenberg on his lack of late-round birdies

“My putt on 3 was good. It was from 25 feet. It was just a really solid putt. I rolled it right over my roll point, and it went in dead center. I was really pleased with that.” –Josh Goldenberg

“I think you have to manage your own game well; put yourself in the fairway and on greens and then hope your putter gets hot.” –Josh Goldenberg

“On the fourth hole, I hit a perfect driver halfway down the fairway and then had a perfect 4-iron shot from 230 yards to the pin. I had a 16-foot putt and holed it.” – Agustin Errazuriz on the first of two eagles in his round.

“The truth is that the long game has vavored me a lot throughout the tournament.” – Agustin Errazuriz