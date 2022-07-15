At El Tigre, McCarthy, Goldenberg share 36-hole lead

NUEVO VALLARTA, Mexico—Brax McCarthy birdied the par-5 18th hole Friday afternoon, and it appeared he would hold the outright lead in the Dev Series Final until Josh Goldenberg replicated McCarthy’s birdie late in the day to join him atop the leaderboard. They’re at 11-under through 36 holes at El Tigre Golf Club. Derek Castillo is alone in third place, a stroke behind the leaders, while Mexico’s Oscar Fraustro and Cristian Romero are chasing the three Americans. They’re both at 8-under.

The top-five finishers this week earn 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership for the entire season, while the sixth-through-10th finishers will be exempt for the first half of the year. Players finishing in the 11th-through-20th positions earn various conditional cards.

At the halfway mark, McCarthy and Goldenberg are feeling good about their positions. In eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments during the just-completed season, McCarthy finished 68th in the final Totalplay Cup standings. Goldenberg was 63rd in nine starts during the 12-tournament campaign.

McCarthy had a clean, bogey-free scorecard Friday, with two front-nine birdies and three on the back on his way to a 5-under 67. Goldenberg was a bit more up and down, with two bogeys against six birdies for his 68. He did most of his damage on the back nine, recording five of his six birdies coming in. He birdied all three of the back-nine’s par-5s. The duo will play together in Saturday’s third round.

Staying adjacent to El Tigre’s 10th green, rooming this week with fellow competitors Ryan Baca, Trevor Sluman and Carson Roberts, McCarthy birdied the par-5 10th for the second day in a row. He also was surprised at the temperate weather that greeted him on his walk to the course after the sweltering heat of Thursday’s first round.

McCarthy did have to figuratively sweat on his opening hole to make par. “It’s a tough opening hole. I hit a not-so-great drive then bailed out on my approach,” said the 30-year-old McCarthy who played college golf at the University of Texas. “I hit a decent putt but still had seven or eight feet left for par and made it. It was a better start to the round than it could have been.”

He had the exact opposite finish to his round, sticking his 130-yard approach shot on No. 18 to two feet for the no-sweat birdie. “That was nice ending the round with a tap-in; a good feeling,” McCarthy added.

“It was fun. It wasn’t as exciting as [Thursday], but it was enjoyable to be out on the golf course. It was a beautiful day. I hit a lot of fairways, a lot of greens and made it easy on myself,” Goldenberg said. He also found No. 1 a bit of a challenge, starting his day with a bogey, but the birdie finish left him feeling good with 36 holes remaining. Goldenberg hit a driver on 18, a rescue-club second shot and a pitching wedge from 105 yards. His ball landed four feet from the cup for the birdie he drained.

“We’ve just gotten to know each other over the course of this last year. He’s a super-nice guy, and I guess we’ll be playing together,” Goldenberg said of his Saturday pairing with McCarthy. “I’m going to focus on everything I can control and try to play the best golf I have.”

Matt Oshrine jumped into the fray with his second-round, 7-under 65, the low round of the day. He’s tied for sixth, four shots off the leaders, along with Australia’s Charlie Hillier, American Barrett Kelpin and Argentina’s Matias Simaski.

Quotable

“On No. 16, the wind was off the left. I hit a perfect 5-iron. I was trying to land it about 10 yards short of the pin. I hit my exact target, my exact number on a hole that was playing really difficult. I didn’t make the putt, but it was nice to execute my plan there.” –Josh Goldenberg

“I just tried staying patient. I made a couple of 15-, 20-footers. I hit a nice wedge on the last hole.” –Josh Goldenberg

“It was kind of windy this morning. I wasn’t happy with how I played [Thursday], and I thought being first off was going to give me a big advantage. Honestly, it was the toughest, the first hour of the day. I parred the first three holes, but for me that felt like a good start.” –Matt Oshrine

“I didn’t make any putts of length but hit my wedges nicely today. I had a lot of putts inside six or seven feet for birdie. I took care of those today.” – Matt Oshrine

“I didn’t hit it as well as I would have liked, but I hit some really quality wedge shots and played the par-5s nicely, as well.” – Matt Oshrine

“It was a different direction today, so it played a little differently. I know the pins were a little harder. It was a slightly different golf course, and the fairways softened up a little because of the rain.” – Matt Oshrine