At steamy El Tigre, Romero rises to the top after day one

NUEVO VALLARTA, Mexico—On an 87-degree afternoon at El Tigre Golf Club, where the humidity gave the day a feel-like temperature of 95, Derek Castillo thought, Better than being in Houston, where Castillo’s adopted Texas hometown was even steamier.

While Castillo doesn’t hold the first-round lead at the Dev Series Final, he did shoot a 7-under 65 that leaves him a stroke behind Mexico’s Cristian Romero. All Romero did was make nine birdies and a bogey for an 8-under 64. Oh, and Romero and Castillo played together. It was quite the grouping. Late in the day, American Josh Goldenberg joined Castillo in second, firing a 65 of his own.

“It’ always fun when you have another guy in the group playing well,” Castillo said after his round. “You can feed off each other’s energy. It’s not even competition. We’re out there supporting each other. You see him make a good putt, and it’s, ‘Let’s go.’ We’re cheering for each other.”

The two combatants had a lot to cheer about.

Romero had a clean front-nine scorecard, his first birdie coming at No. 2. After a par at the third, Romero, who only played in two PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments this season, made three consecutive birdies, starting at the fourth, and then added a birdie at the par-5 ninth to turn in 5-under.

“I have been to this course several times. In fact, I played this event last year and finished top 10 after a 7-under final round,” Romero noted. “This place definitely brings back good memories.”

Romero picked up another birdie at No. 10 before his only stumble of the day, a bogey at the par-4 11th. His final three birdies of the day came at Nos. 14, 15 and 17.

“I hit the ball very well and was very consistent from tee to green,” he continued. “My putting was key because I was able to take a lot of opportunities in the first part of the round. Overall, it was a very solid job that I did today.”

Castillo called his rookie PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season a learning experience, as he made only three cuts in seven starts after winning the Qualifying Tournament in Ocala, Florida, to earn membership. Castillo finished 77th in the final Totalplay Cup standings.

“It was a massive learning curve as far as traveling to South America and learning to play the golf courses down here. Just everything. Getting familiar with the language, the foods,” he observed.

Thursday, Castillo missed only one green in regulation and was able to scramble for par there. His eagle came at No. 9, His second-shot approach from 240 yards on the par-5 landing 50 feet from the hole. Once on the green, he drained the bomb. “Dead center,” he said. Three holes later, his 6-iron approach landed inches from the hole, stopping five feet. He made that one for birdie, too. “That was probably my best shot of the day.”

Goldenberg finished his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season No. 63 in the Totalplay Cup standings, three spots outside of keeping his card. He missed the cut in final full-field tournament of the season, the Fortox Colombia Classic in Bucaramanga, and that hurt his chances to earn points and move up the standings.

The native of New York played much of his opening round with a towel draped over his head to provide some relief from the heat and to help avoid sunburn. He was bogey-free, with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back, along with an eagle, at No. 14. After his drive rolled through the fairway into the rough, Goldenberg faced 150 yards for his second shot on the par-5. His approach stopped just off the green, about 25 feet away. He calmly knocked that in.

“I drove it really well, and my putting was pretty solid. I hit a bunch of greens, so I gave myself a lot of opportunities,” the former University of Pennsylvania player said. “I made a few and obviously missed a few. I’m trying to stay positive, trying to have fun because it’s really hot.”

American Brax McCarthy is alone in fourth, opening with a 6-under 66. Three players are tied for fifth, at 4-under 68—Mexico’s Gonzalo Rubio, Oscar Fraustro and Chile’s Felipe Aguilar.

Quotable

“I don’t think there are shots to highlight. I tried to stay calm in moments that I failed, and that allowed me to stand out.” –Cristian Romero

“It’s a course that can get you into trouble if you miss shots to the wrong side (of the greens). Fortunately, that didn’t happen to me, and I was able to sign a good card.” –Cristian Romero

“It was great. The course played really well, and it fits my game well.” –Derek Castillo

“It was kind of a stress-free day, another chance to get my card back. I’m really enjoying the opportunity, and that’s my mindset rather than trying to press and put pressure on myself." –Derek Castillo

I started the season with conditional status. So reflecting on the entirety of the season, I was pretty pleased to even put myself in position to finish in the top 60. Obviously, it was tough missing the last cut. That’s what caused me to finish outside the top 60." –Josh Goldenberg

“Overall, I felt like I improved as the season progressed, which was important. I felt like all facets of my game got better. Even mentally I was improving as well. I’m trying to build on that as much as possible.” –Josh Goldenberg