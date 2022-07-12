Sixty-two players ready for El Tigre and Dev Series Final

NUEVO VALLARTA, Mexico— American Shintaro Ban received a pleasant surprise when he stepped foot on El Tigre Golf and Country Club earlier this week. The site of this week’s Dev Series Final brought back pleasant memories from the summer after Ban graduated from eighth grade. He had forgotten he had played El Tigre before.

“It was an AJGA event hosted by the Mexican Federation,” he recalled of the tournament he and his older brother, Shotaro, played at El Tigre 13 years ago. “It was a tournament that you could sign up to play. You didn’t have to have status or anything.

“That’s when my brother was starting to pick up golf, and I was, too,” the former competitive swimmer added. “Playing today, I actually remembered some of the holes. It’s great to be back.”

It is in this setting that the Dev Series comes to a conclusion, the 72-hole season-ender beginning Thursday. The 62-player field consists of a mix of players who didn’t keep their PGA TOUR Latinoamérica cards after the 2021-22 season and players who competed on the Dev Series schedule which featured 13 events in Mexico, Argentina, Venezuela, and Chile. Gustavo Silva was the player who finished 61st in the Totalplay Cup standings, preventing him from finishing in the top 60 to maintain PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership. Silva is playing this week, looking for a second chance as the Chilean finished nine points behind No. 60, Sweden’s Linus Lilledahl. Ban closed the year 83rd, and he has similar aspirations

“This was my first year on [PGA TOUR Latinoamérica]. I think it’s great to have the Dev Series Final, for redemption on your status. It’s a great opportunity for all of us, really, for a chance to earn back status,” he explained following his Tuesday practice round. “Who know? Maybe next year somebody here will take off and either top 25, top- 10 or top five on Latinoamérica. I think it’s a great chance.”

The top-20 plus ties finishers this week at the 72-hole, no-cut event will earn 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica playing privileges. A year ago, Roland Massimino won the Dev Series Final, a win that propelled him to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica for the first time, where he closed the year 48th in the Totalplay Cup standings. A player looking to replicate what Massimino was able to do is Josh Radcliff. He finished 74th in the Totalplay Cup, seeing action in 11 tournaments and making only four cuts. In his final event of the season, he opened strong in at the Fortox Colombia Classic in Bucaramanga, with rounds of 64-67, before fading on the weekend to tie for 32nd. Radcliff, too, has previous El Tigre experience. He played here last October, right after a hurricane blew through.

“There had been a bunch of rain, so the greens weren’t in very good shape. Coming back this year, it looks like they’ve done a really good job,” the American said. “They’ve also made changes. They added a bunker in the middle of the fairway on 5, which is good. They’ve adjusted some of the waste bunkers. There have been some tweaks, and the greens are a lot better. They’re really firm, especially on chip shots. I’m excited to play. It’s a fun course.”

Added Ban, “The greens are a little slow, so I’ll need to down the speed a little bit putting. I say hitting a lot of fairways is important this week because I think from the rough we may catch a few fliers.”

This is the seventh Dev Series tournament in Mexico this season, with Argentina hosting five and Chile and Venezuela the site of one tournament each. Thirteen different players have won titles this season, the most recent coming in mid-June when Korn Ferry Tour regular José de Jesús Rodríguez won the Etapa 11 at Gran Coyote in Riviera Maya, Mexico. He edged Guatemala’s Jose Toledo by a stroke at the tournament offering the largest purse of the season, U.S. $150,000.