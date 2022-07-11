Fernández Valdés ready for Old Course test

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland—This week, Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés is playing in The Open Championship. It will not be his first PGA TOUR start. That happened more than six years ago, when Fernández Valdés played in the 2016 Puerto Rico Open. So, the native of Cordoba has a little experience. He’s also played in 68 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments and is a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica veteran, with 104 career appearances—and four wins—on his resume.

Yet, with all that, Fernández Valdés is in awe of the tournament he’s about to play this week, the invitation that came his way after he won the 2021 Visa Argentine Open. He’s ready to play what he calls “by far the best tournament that I’m going to play.”

Heady praise.

At Nordelta Golf Club last December, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, a little more than 400 miles from his home, Fernández Valdés began the final round of his national open and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season-opening tournament a stroke behind France’s Jeremy Gandon. Fernández Valdés knew the ramifications of getting off to a quick start in the Totalplay Cup standings—his place in the rankings ultimately determining if he would qualify for the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour. A win would go a long way in helping him meet that goal. In the back of his mind, Fernández Valdés was also was aware an invitation to The Open Championship went to the champion.

After a so-so start to his final round at Nordelta, an even-par effort through nine holes, he made birdies at the 10th and 15th holes and then watched as other competitors faltered. His final round wasn’t spectacular, with only three birdies and a bogey, but it was more than enough for him to defeat Gandon and South Korea’s Rak Cho by three strokes. It was time to check out flights from Argentina to Scotland.

One of the hallmarks of playing on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is the wide variety of courses the Tour visits, with its different elevations, varieties of weather, types of grass and golf course styles the players experience. Fernández Valdés has seen a lot, but he hadn’t seen it all—until he arrived and tried to figure out how he would tackle The Old Course as an Open venue. He came here as a young teenager when he played in the St. Andrews Links Trophy.

“My impression here is we have to be very strategic because of the wind,” he said after playing practice rounds at the site of 29 previous Open Championships, the last in 2015. “There are so many shots you can hit, and you have to try to play all the different shots. Basically, you have to learn every day what you’re going to do, especially based on how the wind is going to blow.”

Fernández Valdés is enjoying the same benefits previous Visa Argentine Open winners Ricard Celia, Isidro Benitez, Brady Schnell and Kent Bulle received, except Fernández Valdés is doing it at the historic Home of Golf. Of his four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica victories, the most valuable may very well be his Visa Argentine Open triumph because of what it afforded him beyond the trophy, points and paycheck last December. “It’s a huge prize, and it will be an honor to represent Argentina at The Old Course,” he said after accepting the trophy at the seventh-oldest tournament in golf that earned him an invited to the oldest.

“The galleries and the place are unbelievable. To be here has been very nice, practicing and preparing my game to be ready for the tournament,” the 29-year-old said. “The way the tournament treats the players is so great. It’s everything you need, everything you want to be ready for this week. If you need something, they’re going to figure out how to get it for you. It’s even more than what I expected.”

Fernández Valdés is coming off a season that saw him finish third on the Totalplay Cup Points List, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s answer to the FedExCup. In what might be described as his most-consistent season since he turned pro 10 years ago, Fernández Valdés had a pair of runner-up finishes (at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open and the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational) to go with his victory. He only missed one cut.

“The goal at the beginning of the year was to finish in the top five in points on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. It’s a very tough goal and demanded a lot of things of me. I’m happy to have made it, and now I have the biggest tournament of my life in front of my eyes,” Fernández Valdés continued. “I would love to do my best and have a great week here at St. Andrews. Coming from finishing third on the [points] list is a big thing for me and has helped me be ready and have the confidence to play this tournament.”

Fernández Valdés is one of two Argentines in the field this week (Emiliano Grillo is the other) and one of seven Latin players overall, along with Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz of Colombia, Mexico’s Abraham Ancer and Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti.