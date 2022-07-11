  • “It can’t be explained:” Argentina’s Fernández Valdés gets first shot at major championship

    Argentine Open winner, future Korn Ferry Tour member set for PGA TOUR debut

  Jorge Fernández Valdés is one of two Argentines in the field this week at The Open Championship. (Media/PGA TOUR)