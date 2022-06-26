Montenegro holds on for victory in season-ender

TULUM, Mexico—As a rookie in the 2021-22 season, Jesús Montenegro has had his ups and downs as he got his feet wet in professional golf. The 25-year-old native of Mar del Plata, Argentina, by way of Alabama’s Jacksonville State University, had made five cuts in his previous 10 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, with one top-10 finish to his name.

He now has two.

Montenegro, at No. 59 in the Totalplay Cup rankings, was the second-to-last player to qualify for this week’s 60-player field, and he used three under-par rounds to enter the final round of the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship with the 54-hole lead at steamy PGA Riviera Maya. Montenegro shot an even-par 72 Sunday, and that was enough for him to hold off countryman Andrés Gallegos and Manav Shah for the triumph, preventing Shah from winning for a second time this season and keeping Gallegos winless since 2018. Montenegro’s two-stroke victory was worth 600 points, and that was important as he moved from No. 59 when the tournament began to No. 10. The top-10 in the final Totalplay Cup standings all earned 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership. Montenegro still plans on attending the Tour’s Qualifying Tournament with the hope of improving his status.

“That’s crazy. That sounds amazing in my first year,” Montenegro said of the Korn Ferry Tour and his sudden change of fortune.

And Montenegro did all this Sunday while surviving a late double bogey that looked like it might doom his chance at victory. At 8-under and seemingly in control midway through his back nine, Montenegro had a bad swing on his 15th-hole tee ball. “On this course, you can get penalized like that,” he explained matter-of-factly of the double-bogey that shortened his lead to one at the feared par-3.

Montenegro immediately turned his thoughts to No. 16, a hole he said was the turning point of not only his round but the tournament. Probably a little rattled by the double bogey, Montenegro hit a poor tee shot to the left, leaving him with 270 yards to the green. He chose to lay up to 90 yards on the par-4, but his third-shot approach flew to the back of green. No problem. He poured in the 25-foot putt for the unlikely par to maintain his two-stroke advantage and, more importantly, some semblance of momentum.

“I needed that one in that moment, and I did it.”