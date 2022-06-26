Meissner captures Totalplay Cup, named Player of the Year

TULUM, Mexico—Mitchell Meissner didn’t win during the 2021-22 season, but, boy, did he win. While Meissner wasn’t able to hold up a trophy at the end of any of the 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments he played, the former Rice University golfer held up the biggest trophy of all Sunday afternoon—the Totalplay Cup. In one of the most consistent seasons in the 10-year history of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Meissner walked away with the Cup by 151 points over Cristóbal Del Solar in what turned out to be come-from-behind fashion for Meissner on the back nine at the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship.

Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés had risen to the top of the leaderboard early in final round at PGA Riviera Maya, and he was making a move to go from third place in the Totalplay Cup standings into the top spot at season’s end. But three consecutive Fernández Valdés bogeys, beginning at No. 8, coincided with birdies by Meissner on the 13th and 14th holes of his afternoon sealed the deal. Those Fernández Valdés missteps, along with Meissner’s rally, allowed the Texan to tie for 26th in the tournament. Del Solar had a miserable weekend, finishing 84-76 (16-over) after holding the 36-hole lead. He maintained his second-place Totalplay Cup position. Meanwhile, Fernandez Valdes tied for 15th at PGA Riviera Maya, keeping him third in the rankings. Rounding out the Totalplay Cup top five were Kevin Velo and Alejandro Tosti.

“It’s really been a special week and a special ending to the week. I’m happy. I really don’t have words to express how happy I am,” Meissner said once his win became official. “It was a hard week. It was as emotional as I’ve been this year. I didn’t have my best stuff, obviously, and didn’t hit it well. It’s not fun having your fate in everyone else’s hands, but I played well enough this season to put myself in this position, where guys had to come get me.”

Meissner came oh so close to winning tournaments numerous times this season, three runner-up showings at the top of his resume. Those close calls came at the Estrella del Mar Open in February, at the Quito Open in May and earlier this month outside Bogota, at the Volvo Golf Championship. He also posted two third-place finishes, a tie-for-fifth showing and nine top-10s overall. He is the first player to capture PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year Honors without the assistance of a victory.

For Meissner, along with the Totalplay Cup title comes 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership and invitations into every open tournament next year. In addition, he walked away with a $20,000 bonus for winning the Totalplay Cup. His brother, Mac, is a current Korn Ferry Tour member, a distinct possibility that the Meissners will both be on that circuit a year from now. Mitchell, two-and-a-half-years older than Mac, has never played a PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour tournament.

“It will be interesting. We’ll have to figure out travel plans and if we’ll play practice rounds together. I don’t know what it will look like. It’s an exciting time for us, and I’m ecstatic,” Meissner added.

Entering this week, Meissner had put together 25 consecutive rounds at par or better, 24 of them sub-par and 20 of those in the 60s. He moved his streak to 26 early this week with an opening, 1-under 71. He stumbled a bit in the next two rounds, dropping five shots to par with his 74-75 scores Friday and Saturday. Meissner admitted he was struggling getting his tee shots to go where he wanted. He figured enough out, however, finishing with another 71 to close the season and keep him at No. 1, a position he assumed following the Jalisco Open in Guadalajara.

“I’m really proud and happy for everybody else who came in the top five and the top 10,” Meissner continued. “This is a very stressful week for everyone and looking at the projected rankings after every day. It’s really hard. It’s been a long season, so it’s really cool to have this cap it all off.”

Meissner’s PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Season in Review

Totalplay Cup Final Ranking: 1

Tournaments Played: 12

Cuts Made: 12

Best Finishes: 2 (Volvo Golf Championship), T2 (Estrella del Mar Open, Quito Open)

Top-Threes: 5

Top-Fives: 6

Top-10s: 9

Total Rounds: 48

Rounds Under-Par: 39

Rounds Par-or-Better: 43

Rounds in the 60s: 29

Meissner’s PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Career in Review

Tournaments Played: 30

Cuts Made: 24

Top-10s: 11

Top-25s: 17

Low Round: 64 (2022 Diners Club Peru Open, 2022 Fortox Colombia Classic, twice)

In Meissner’s Words

About Not Winning

“I want to win. That’s the goal every week. I’m trying. I’m trying really hard. I really do think it’s going to happen one day, whether on this Tour or somewhere else. I’ll keep plugging along.”

“It has been a test, but it’s been really fun. It will happen when it happens.”

Best Shot of the Season

“It was definitely on No. 16 in Mazatlan in the final round. I had 6-iron into a back pin. The wind was down off the left, and I hit it to 15 feet to a back pin, which was a really good shot from about 210 (yards) out. I made the putt to get to 21-under. Matt Ryan was running away with it, but it got me within reach, which was nice. To me, that’s my best shot.”

Worst Shot of the Season

“The worst timing of a shot was my three-putt on the next hole at Estrella del Mar in Mazatlan. I hit a mediocre 9-iron to 30 feet on 17 and three-putted. The worst shot absolutely was the two-footer I missed on 17 in the final round at Bogota to stay tied with Cristobal (Del Solar). That was 100-percent the worst shot of the year.”