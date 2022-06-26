Four secure 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership

TULUM, Mexico—While Mitchell Meissner locked up the Totalplay Cup and the Player of the Year Award, four other players certainly helped their careers, as they will move to the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour by virtue of their top-five Totalplay Cup finishes. Ending the season in second place in Totalplay Cup points was Chile’s Cristobal Del Solar. Following him were Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés, American Kevin Velo and Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti. Of that group, only Fernández Valdés (68 starts) and Tosti (two starts) have any Korn Ferry Tour experience. Here’s a review of the four players’ seasons.

Cristobal Del Solar

Chile

Totalplay Cup Final Ranking: 2

Tournaments Played: 12

Cuts Made: 11

Best Finishes: Won (Volvo Golf Championship), T3 (JHSF Brazil Open)

Top-Threes: 3

Top-Fives: 5

Top-10s: 7

Total Rounds: 46

Rounds Under-Par: 33

Rounds Par-or-Better: 36

Rounds in the 60s: 28

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 0

Jorge Fernández Valdés

Argentina

Totalplay Cup Final Ranking: 3

Tournaments Played: 12

Cuts Made: 11

Best Finishes: Won (Visa Argentine Open), T2 (Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open, Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational)

Top-Threes: 3

Top-Fives: 3

Top-10s: 3

Total Rounds: 46

Rounds Under-Par: 34

Rounds Par-or-Better: 37

Rounds in the 60s: 19

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 68

Kevin Velo

United States

Totalplay Cup Final Ranking: 4

Tournaments Played: 12

Cuts Made: 8

Best Finishes: Won (Termas del Rio Hondo Invitational), T3 (Jalisco Open, Fortox Colombia Classic)

Top-Threes: 3

Top-Fives: 5

Top-10s: 5

Total Rounds: 40

Rounds Under-Par: 28

Rounds Par-or-Better: 28

Rounds in the 60s: 20

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 0

Alejandro Tosti

Argentina

Totalplay Cup Final Ranking: 5

Tournaments Played: 12

Cuts Made: 10

Best Finishes: Won (Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo Romero), T3 (Fortox Colombia Classic)

Top-Threes: 2

Top-Fives: 2

Top-10s: 3

Total Rounds: 44

Rounds Under-Par: 31

Rounds Par-or-Better: 39

Rounds in the 60s: 18

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2