-
Four secure 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership
-
-
June 26, 2022
By Communications , PGATOURLA.COM
-
|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
TULUM, Mexico—While Mitchell Meissner locked up the Totalplay Cup and the Player of the Year Award, four other players certainly helped their careers, as they will move to the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour by virtue of their top-five Totalplay Cup finishes. Ending the season in second place in Totalplay Cup points was Chile’s Cristobal Del Solar. Following him were Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés, American Kevin Velo and Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti. Of that group, only Fernández Valdés (68 starts) and Tosti (two starts) have any Korn Ferry Tour experience. Here’s a review of the four players’ seasons.
Totalplay Cup Final Ranking: 2
Tournaments Played: 12
Cuts Made: 11
Best Finishes: Won (Volvo Golf Championship), T3 (JHSF Brazil Open)
Top-Threes: 3
Top-Fives: 5
Top-10s: 7
Total Rounds: 46
Rounds Under-Par: 33
Rounds Par-or-Better: 36
Rounds in the 60s: 28
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 0
Totalplay Cup Final Ranking: 3
Tournaments Played: 12
Cuts Made: 11
Best Finishes: Won (Visa Argentine Open), T2 (Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open, Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational)
Top-Threes: 3
Top-Fives: 3
Top-10s: 3
Total Rounds: 46
Rounds Under-Par: 34
Rounds Par-or-Better: 37
Rounds in the 60s: 19
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 68
Totalplay Cup Final Ranking: 4
Tournaments Played: 12
Cuts Made: 8
Best Finishes: Won (Termas del Rio Hondo Invitational), T3 (Jalisco Open, Fortox Colombia Classic)
Top-Threes: 3
Top-Fives: 5
Top-10s: 5
Total Rounds: 40
Rounds Under-Par: 28
Rounds Par-or-Better: 28
Rounds in the 60s: 20
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 0
Totalplay Cup Final Ranking: 5
Tournaments Played: 12
Cuts Made: 10
Best Finishes: Won (Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo Romero), T3 (Fortox Colombia Classic)
Top-Threes: 2
Top-Fives: 2
Top-10s: 3
Total Rounds: 44
Rounds Under-Par: 31
Rounds Par-or-Better: 39
Rounds in the 60s: 18
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2