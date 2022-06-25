-
Montenegro takes one-shot lead as Del Solar stumbles in Tulum
June 25, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff
- Jesús Montenegro of Mar del Plata, Argentina, hitting his tee shot off 18th Saturday at PGA Riviera Maya. (Media/PGA TOUR)
TULUM, Mexico—Argentina’s Jesús Montenegro, at No. 59 in the Totalplay Cup standings, one of the last players to make it into the field, holds the lead with 18 holes left to play at the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship. Playing the third round in the last grouping alongside 36-leader Cristóbal Del Solar, Montenegro carded a 1-under 71 to get to 6-under 210, one shot ahead of Canada’s Myles Creighton and two shots clear of countrymen Jorge Fernández Valdés and Andrés Gallegos. Trailing by three, in solo fifth, is Alejandro Tosti, who makes it four Argentines inside the top five5 at the demanding PGA Riviera Maya golf course.
With a five-shot lead at the start of the day and extending it to seven with his first and only birdie on hole 1, Del Solar had a round to forget. The 28-year-old Chilean recorded a quadruple bogey, a triple bogey and six bogeys on his way to a 12-over 84. He ended up dropping into a tie for 20th, at 2-over for the week. His poor day has projected American Mitchell Meissner back into the top spot in the Totalplay Cup standings. In a tie for 28th after a round of 75, Meissner still depends on others if he is to win the Cup, with Fernández Valdés and Tosti within striking distance.
“It’s special,” Montenegro said about the lead he will take into the final day of his first season as a professional. “I thought about (this) the last few days in between tournaments. I knew I could do it. At the last tournament I took a lot of pressure off, having secured my card for next season, and that has been very helpful. Now, it’s a matter of making the most of this opportunity.”
Trailing by five through 36 holes, Montenegro opened the day with a bogey on 1 to fall further behind. The door opened after Del Solar had a quadruple bogey-8 on No. 6 when he hit his ball into the water and then took a two-shot penalty for an incorrect drop. The Chilean followed his worst hole with consecutive bogeys on 7 and 8, two holes Montenegro birdied, to get to 6-under and a shot ahead. A birdie on 11 extended Montenegro’s lead to three, but he slowed a bit down the stretch going bogey-birdie-bogey between 13 and 15 before parring the last three holes.
“I had some good stretches from tee to green, which is something I have been doing pretty well this week. The putts are not dropping the way I would have liked, but I’m trying to make the most of my chances with what I have,” said the 25-year old who graduated from Alabama’s Jacksonville State University last year.
As a rookie with seemingly nothing to lose, Montenegro could have the upper hand on the final round. However, with so many players in contention, the tournament is now a wide-open race to the title. “Tomorrow is another day, and I will try to enjoy it as much as I can. It’s obviously the last tournament of the season, so I’ll give it all that I have. I’ll have time to rest afterward,” he said of the big day ahead Sunday.
According to the projected standings, if Montenegro manages to pull off the victory, he would charge into the ninth spot of the Totalplay Cup points list. In that position, he would secure an exemption into the final stage of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.
Did you know Jesús Montenegro defeated a World Amateur Ranking No. 1 player at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach? As the 998th-ranked amateur in the world, he upset World No. 1 Braden Thornberry in the round of 64. Montenegro won that match, 2 and 1, before going on to lose in the round of 32 to England’s Alex Fitzpatrick in 20 holes.
Key Information
The 2022 Bupa Tour Championship is a no-cut 72-hole event closing the 12-event 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule.
The 57 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players competing at the 2022 Bupa Tour Championship are looking to secure playing opportunities at the next level. Below is a breakdown of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour status available for the top 2021-22 Totalplay Cup finishers.
Position
2023 Korn Ferry Tour Status
No. 1
Eligible for every open tournament
Nos. 2-5
Conditional status
Nos. 2-10
Conditional status and exempt into final stage of Q-School
Nos. 11-25
Exempt into second stage of Q-School
With the current scores and positions, Mitchell Meissner is now projected to finish atop the Totalplay Cup Points List. “Unfortunately, it’s kind of out of my hands right now, and that’s frustrating. I haven’t played well this week. (I) haven’t hit it well, which is bizarre. I feel like I have been swinging it well, and I’m just missing a lot of shots (to the) right. The greens are kind of perplexing me a little bit, but I can’t do a whole lot at this point. I’m not necessarily going to root against anyone, but I’m hoping for the best,” said the 25-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, tied for 28th at 4-over for the week after rounds of 71-74-75. This is how the Totalplay Cup top-10 players stand through 54 holes:
Points List Pos.
Player
Score
Tournament Pos.
Projected Totalplay Cup Rank
1
Mitchell Meissner (U.S.)
4-over
T28
1
2
Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
2-over
T20
2
3
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
4-under
T3
3
4
Kevin Velo (U.S.)
6-over
T38
4
5
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
3-under
5
5
6
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
4-over
T28
6
7
José Toledo (Guatemala)
4-over
T28
7
8
Tommy Cocha (Argentina)
11-over
T49
8
9
Jeremy Gandon (France)
6-over
T38
12
10
Manav Shah (U.S.)
2-under
6
10
Tournament leader Jesús Montenegro is currently projected to take the ninth spot in the Totalplay Cup rankings.
Saturday’s 84 was Cristóbal Del Solar’s highest score of the season—by seven shots. His previous high was a 77 during the third round of the VISA Argentine Open last December. Before today, the consistent Chilean had scored in the 60s in 28 of his past 38 rounds. “I started off well, but I don’t know. Like I said earlier in the week, anything can happen out on this golf course, and it happened,” said Del Solar about his performance Saturday. “It was a day of battling, trying to deal with it. It was a really bad day. I don’t know what else to say about it.”
Battling for two additional bonuses of U.S. $5,000, presented by Bupa to each of the two best-ranked Mexican players at the conclusion of the Totalplay Cup season, there are eight Mexican players in this week’s field. The following are their scores and positions through 54 holes:
Points List Pos.
Player
Scores
Tournament Pos.
Projected Totalplay Cup Rank
12
Raúl Pereda
par
T11
11
16
Isidro Benítez
17-over
T56
17
19
José de Jesús Rodríguez
1-over
T15
21
22
Rodolfo Cazaubón
1-under
T7
23
34
Aarón Terrazas
16-over
55
39
35
Emilio González
1-under
T12
34
36
Armando Favela
1-over
T15
36
48
José Narro
4-over
T28
50
Third-Round Weather: Partially cloudy. High of 84. Wind E at 9-19 mph.
