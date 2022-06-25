Montenegro takes one-shot lead as Del Solar stumbles in Tulum

TULUM, Mexico—Argentina’s Jesús Montenegro, at No. 59 in the Totalplay Cup standings, one of the last players to make it into the field, holds the lead with 18 holes left to play at the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship. Playing the third round in the last grouping alongside 36-leader Cristóbal Del Solar, Montenegro carded a 1-under 71 to get to 6-under 210, one shot ahead of Canada’s Myles Creighton and two shots clear of countrymen Jorge Fernández Valdés and Andrés Gallegos. Trailing by three, in solo fifth, is Alejandro Tosti, who makes it four Argentines inside the top five5 at the demanding PGA Riviera Maya golf course.

With a five-shot lead at the start of the day and extending it to seven with his first and only birdie on hole 1, Del Solar had a round to forget. The 28-year-old Chilean recorded a quadruple bogey, a triple bogey and six bogeys on his way to a 12-over 84. He ended up dropping into a tie for 20th, at 2-over for the week. His poor day has projected American Mitchell Meissner back into the top spot in the Totalplay Cup standings. In a tie for 28th after a round of 75, Meissner still depends on others if he is to win the Cup, with Fernández Valdés and Tosti within striking distance.

“It’s special,” Montenegro said about the lead he will take into the final day of his first season as a professional. “I thought about (this) the last few days in between tournaments. I knew I could do it. At the last tournament I took a lot of pressure off, having secured my card for next season, and that has been very helpful. Now, it’s a matter of making the most of this opportunity.”

Trailing by five through 36 holes, Montenegro opened the day with a bogey on 1 to fall further behind. The door opened after Del Solar had a quadruple bogey-8 on No. 6 when he hit his ball into the water and then took a two-shot penalty for an incorrect drop. The Chilean followed his worst hole with consecutive bogeys on 7 and 8, two holes Montenegro birdied, to get to 6-under and a shot ahead. A birdie on 11 extended Montenegro’s lead to three, but he slowed a bit down the stretch going bogey-birdie-bogey between 13 and 15 before parring the last three holes.

“I had some good stretches from tee to green, which is something I have been doing pretty well this week. The putts are not dropping the way I would have liked, but I’m trying to make the most of my chances with what I have,” said the 25-year old who graduated from Alabama’s Jacksonville State University last year.

As a rookie with seemingly nothing to lose, Montenegro could have the upper hand on the final round. However, with so many players in contention, the tournament is now a wide-open race to the title. “Tomorrow is another day, and I will try to enjoy it as much as I can. It’s obviously the last tournament of the season, so I’ll give it all that I have. I’ll have time to rest afterward,” he said of the big day ahead Sunday.

According to the projected standings, if Montenegro manages to pull off the victory, he would charge into the ninth spot of the Totalplay Cup points list. In that position, he would secure an exemption into the final stage of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.

Did you know Jesús Montenegro defeated a World Amateur Ranking No. 1 player at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach? As the 998th-ranked amateur in the world, he upset World No. 1 Braden Thornberry in the round of 64. Montenegro won that match, 2 and 1, before going on to lose in the round of 32 to England’s Alex Fitzpatrick in 20 holes.