Del Solar keeps pedal down, opens five-shot lead in Tulum

June 24, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff
TULUM, Mexico—Cristóbal Del Solar followed his opening 66 with a 68 Friday to extend his lead from one to five shots halfway through the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season-ending Bupa Tour Championship. At 10-under through 36 holes, the 28-year-old remains on pace to overtake American Mitchell Meissner in the race for first place in the Totalplay Cup standings. He needs a win in order to accomplish the goal of claiming Player of the Year honors.
At 5-under, the second spot is shared by New Zealand’s Denzel Ieremia, who carded a 68, the only bogey-free round Friday, and Argentina’s Jesús Montenegro, who posted a 71. Recording a low-of-the-day, 5-under 67, Mexico’s José de Jesús Rodríguez bounced from an opening 74 to charge into a tie for fourth, joining Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti and American Manav Shah.
“It was a spectacular day, just as [Thursday]. I struck the ball solid, and I gave myself many birdie chances. I was very strategic and very consistent overall. I feel both of my rounds have been fairly similar,” said Del Solar, who has recorded 12 birdies and only two bogeys up to this point.
Making birdies on holes 4, 7 and 8, Del Solar made the turn leading by three. He kept cruising, adding two more birdies on 11 and 14, to get to 11-under. His only hiccup was a bogey on 15. “I asked (his playing partners) for permission to finish the hole because I had a very short putt, and I didn’t focus enough and missed it, but aside from that, it went really well,” said the Florida State University alum who has his wife, Alexandra, and his in-laws supporting him this week.
Del Solar knows this is probably the biggest week of his career, and he is making his best effort to keep his focus elsewhere. “I’m obviously trying to do my best, but you never know how the course is going to react. I’m just playing hole by hole, going shot by shot. Whatever happens, happens,” he said.
The winner of the season-long race for the Totalplay Cup will secure the Player of the Year title, a bonus of U.S. $20,000 and, perhaps, most importantly, the ability to play in every open 2023 Korn Ferry Tour tournament.
Meissner, the current Totalplay Cup No. 1, followed an opening 71 with a 74 to drop into a tie for 18th, at 1-over, for the week. The 25-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, owns a 141-point lead over Del Solar. However, with the current standings at the tournament that awards 600 points to the winner, Del Solar is projected at 1,951 points and Meissner at 1,539.
Did you know no Chilean player has ever earned the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year award? In the previous nine seasons, that honor has belonged to four Americans, three Argentines and two Mexicans.
Key Information
The 2022 Bupa Tour Championship is a no-cut, 72-hole event closing the 12-event 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule.
The 57 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players competing at the 2022 Bupa Tour Championship are looking to secure playing opportunities at the next level. Below is a breakdown of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour status available for the top 2021-22 Totalplay Cup finishers.
Position
2023 Korn Ferry Tour Status
No. 1
Eligible for every open tournament
Nos. 2-5
Conditional status
Nos. 2-10
Conditional status and exempt into final stage of Q-School
Nos. 11-25
Exempt into second stage of Q-School
With the current scores and positions, Cristóbal Del Solar remains in position to move past Mitchell Meissner atop the Totalplay Cup Points List. This is how the Totalplay Cup top-10 players stand through 36 holes:
Points List Pos.
Player
Score
Tournament Pos.
Projected Totalplay Cup Rank
1
Mitchell Meissner (U.S.)
1-over
T18
2
2
Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
10-under
1
1
3
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
1-under
T12
3
4
Kevin Velo (U.S.)
3-over
T33
4
5
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
3-under
T4
5
6
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
4-over
T38
6
7
José Toledo (Guatemala)
2-over
T26
7
8
Tommy Cocha (Argentina)
5-over
T41
8
9
Jeremy Gandon (France)
4-over
T38
10
10
Manav Shah (U.S.)
3-under
T4
9
After a tie for 57th at the season-opening VISA Open de Argentina and a missed cut at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open in early December, Cristóbal Del Solar has finished no worse than a tie for 22nd in the past nine PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events. He has turned in six top-five finishes: a win at the Volvo Golf Championship, a tie for second at the Estrella del Mar Open, a tie for third at the JHSF Brazil Open and back-to-back ties for fifth at the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational and the Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero, respectively.
Denzel Ieremia had the only bogey-free round of the day, carding a 4-under 68, to move from a tie for 10th into a tie for second, at 5-under. He signed for his four birdies on holes 3, 5, 9 and 14. The 26-year old from Hamilton, New Zealand, entered the week ranked 51st and is currently projected at 23rd, just inside the leading 25 players who will secure an exemption into second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School at the conclusion of the Totalplay Cup season. “I played really solid all day. I think [Thursday] I kind of got away with a few things, but today it was really solid, good golf. (I) hit a lot of good shots and hit good putts; bogey-free out here is pretty tough. I have to keep rolling,” said Ieremia, whose best result this season was a solo-fifth finish at the Diners Club Peru Open.
Coming off an opening, 2-over 74 to enter the day in a tie for 31st, José de Jesús Rodríguez went on to fire a low-of-the-round, 5-under 67. Starting on the back nine, he had six birdies (holes 10, 14, 3, 4, 5 and 8) and only one bogey (No. 2). “Trying to recover from my slow start Thursday, I was a bit more aggressive on my second nine today. Fortunately, the putts started dropping and I’m back in contention,” said Rodríguez. A Korn Ferry Tour member this year, Rodríguez made it into this field as the winner of the Jalisco Open Guadalajara in his only start of the season. The hard-to-beat 41-year-old veteran from Irapuato, Mexico, is coming off another victory at the Mexican Tour’s season-ending event this past Sunday in Playa del Carmen.
Battling for two additional bonuses of U.S. $5,000, presented by Bupa to each of the two best-ranked Mexican players at the conclusion of the Totalplay Cup season, there are eight Mexican players in this week’s field. The following are their scores and positions through 18 holes:
Points List Pos.
Player
Score
Tournament Pos.
Projected Totalplay Cup Rank
12
Raúl Pereda
3-over
T33
14
16
Isidro Benítez
10-over
T50
17
19
José de Jesús Rodríguez
3-under
T4
13
22
Rodolfo Cazaubón
2-under
T7
21
34
Aarón Terrazas
14-over
56
41
35
Emilio González
1-under
T12
34
36
Armando Favela
2-over
T26
39
48
José Narro
2-over
T26
50
Second-Round Weather: Partly cloudy. High of 85. Wind SE at 5-17 mph.
