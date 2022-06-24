Del Solar keeps pedal down, opens five-shot lead in Tulum

TULUM, Mexico—Cristóbal Del Solar followed his opening 66 with a 68 Friday to extend his lead from one to five shots halfway through the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season-ending Bupa Tour Championship. At 10-under through 36 holes, the 28-year-old remains on pace to overtake American Mitchell Meissner in the race for first place in the Totalplay Cup standings. He needs a win in order to accomplish the goal of claiming Player of the Year honors.

At 5-under, the second spot is shared by New Zealand’s Denzel Ieremia, who carded a 68, the only bogey-free round Friday, and Argentina’s Jesús Montenegro, who posted a 71. Recording a low-of-the-day, 5-under 67, Mexico’s José de Jesús Rodríguez bounced from an opening 74 to charge into a tie for fourth, joining Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti and American Manav Shah.

“It was a spectacular day, just as [Thursday]. I struck the ball solid, and I gave myself many birdie chances. I was very strategic and very consistent overall. I feel both of my rounds have been fairly similar,” said Del Solar, who has recorded 12 birdies and only two bogeys up to this point.

Making birdies on holes 4, 7 and 8, Del Solar made the turn leading by three. He kept cruising, adding two more birdies on 11 and 14, to get to 11-under. His only hiccup was a bogey on 15. “I asked (his playing partners) for permission to finish the hole because I had a very short putt, and I didn’t focus enough and missed it, but aside from that, it went really well,” said the Florida State University alum who has his wife, Alexandra, and his in-laws supporting him this week.

Del Solar knows this is probably the biggest week of his career, and he is making his best effort to keep his focus elsewhere. “I’m obviously trying to do my best, but you never know how the course is going to react. I’m just playing hole by hole, going shot by shot. Whatever happens, happens,” he said.

The winner of the season-long race for the Totalplay Cup will secure the Player of the Year title, a bonus of U.S. $20,000 and, perhaps, most importantly, the ability to play in every open 2023 Korn Ferry Tour tournament.

Meissner, the current Totalplay Cup No. 1, followed an opening 71 with a 74 to drop into a tie for 18th, at 1-over, for the week. The 25-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, owns a 141-point lead over Del Solar. However, with the current standings at the tournament that awards 600 points to the winner, Del Solar is projected at 1,951 points and Meissner at 1,539.