Del Solar turns the heat on, leads by one in Tulum

June 23, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff
- Del Solar entered the week 141 Totalplay Cup points behind Tour number one Mitchell Meissner. If he wins the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship, he will finish atop the season-long race to move up to the Korn Ferry Tour. (Media/PGA TOUR)
TULUM, Mexico – Needing a win to secure the Totalplay Cup this week at the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship, Cristóbal del Solar got off to an ideal start Thursday. The 28-year old from Chile recorded seven birdies to card an opening 6-under 66 and take a one-shot lead over Venezuela’s Manuel Torres.
American Samuel Anderson and Argentina’s Jesús Montenegro shot 68 to trail by two in a tie for third. Five other players are tied for fifth at 2-under 70. American Mitchell Meissner, the man who entered the week holding the Totalplay Cup lead, shot 1-under 71 and is one of seven players tied for tenth at the demanding PGA Riviera Maya golf course.
Ranked second on the Totalplay Cup Points List, 141 behind Meissner, who was one of his partners today in a grouping featuring the top-3 players through 11 tournaments, Del Solar is one of only two players who control their destiny at this event. If he wins no one can catch him. That formula works for Meissner as well. In addition to a victory, the other five players who can mathematically win the Totalplay Cup depend on other results.
“I’m trying to stay relaxed, that’s the mindset I’m looking to have this week,” said Del Solar about the race for number one, a position that guarantees entry into every open 2023 Korn Ferry Tour tournament. “We have already had a great season. Mitchell and I can’t exactly relax because we are battling for the first spot, but the work has already been done and it’s now a matter of enjoying. Obviously, the goal remains to win and finish first on the ranking and blah blah blah, but we’ll take it one day at a time.”
Del Solar got off to a hot start, making four birdies on his first six holes, a stretch that included his lone bogey of the day at the second. He missed a very good chance on No. 9, where his birdie putt didn’t break as much as he expected but bounced back with back-to-back birdies on 10 and 11. “I made a lot of putts today and I struck the ball well. I was very consistent overall,” added the Florida State University alum.
Following five consecutive pars, he moved away from the pack with a birdie on 17, a tough par-3 that plays 174 yards long. “I hit it in the center of the green and I probably had 36 feet to the hole. I was mostly aiming at leaving it close and it went in,” he said about the birdie that secured him sole possession of the lead.
Did you know Cristóbal Del Solar is one of only 15 players with at least three career victories on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica? He won the 2018 Abierto del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina, the 2019 Puerto Plata Open in the Dominican Republic and earlier this month claimed the 2022 Volvo Golf Championship in Bogota, Colombia.
Key Information
The 57 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players who made the 2022 Bupa Tour Championship field are looking to secure playing opportunities at the next level. Below is a breakdown of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour status available for top 2021-22 Totalplay Cup finishers.
Position
2023 Korn Ferry Tour Status
No. 1
Eligible for every open tournament
Nos. 2-5
Conditional status
Nos. 2-10
Conditional status and exempt into final stage of Q-School
Nos. 11-25
Exempt into second stage of Q-School
With the current scores and positions, Cristóbal Del Solar is currently projected to move past Mitchell Meissner atop the Totalplay Cup Points List. This is how the Totalplay Cup top-10 players stand through 18 holes:
Points List Pos.
Player
Round 1 Score
Tournament Pos.
Projected Totalplay Cup Rank
1
Mitchell Meissner (U.S.)
1-under 71
T10
2
2
Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
6-under 66
1
1
3
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
2-over 74
T31
3
4
Kevin Velo (U.S.)
3-over 75
T35
4
5
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
1-under 71
T10
5
6
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
1-over 73
T24
6
7
José Toledo (Guatemala)
Par 72
T17
7
8
Tommy Cocha (Argentina)
6-over 78
T50
8
9
Jeremy Gandon (France)
6-over 78
T50
12
10
Manav Shah (U.S.)
2-under 70
T5
9
Ranked 71st on the Totalplay Cup standings through nine events, Manuel Torres finished the regular season with a tie for 12th and a tie for 27th to make it into this field as the 58th ranked player. He kept his momentum going with a round of 5-under 67 Thursday. Starting off No. 10, the 25-year old from Caracas, Venezuela, went birdie-par-birdie-birdie-birdie between holes 12 and 16. On the front side, he bogeyed No. 4 before having a strong finish of birdies on 7 and 9. “I think I only missed one green on that side, and the green I missed I chipped in for birdie,” he said of his impressive two at the par-three 15th, the toughest hole at PGA Riviera Maya. “I think it was a very solid day. I hit it very well off the tee. I only missed one tee shot, which I hit in the water for my only bogey. The rest was pretty much flawless off the tee.”
Samuel Anderson, another player who rallied late in the season to reach the season-ending event reserved for the Totalplay Cup top-60, had an eagle and four birdies in a round of 4-under 68. “I hit it nicely off the tee, which makes this golf course much easier. I gave myself some good opportunities out there,” said the Wisconsin native who moved from 83rd to 55th on the Totalplay Cup standings with a tie for fifth at the Fortox Colombia Classic only a week and a half ago.
Entering the week as No. 59 on the Totalplay Cup standings, Jesús Montenegro of Argentina had a pretty solid day as well. Playing alongside Torres, he birdied three of his last six holes (4, 7 and 8) to shoot his 68. “My ball-striking was pretty good today. I hit some good shots and my putting was good as well. It was one of those rounds in which you don’t think that you are playing that well. I didn’t think of my score, I just kept going, playing well, playing my game and making the right decisions,” said the 25-year old from Mar del Plata, Argentina.
Battling for two additional bonuses of U.S. $5,000, presented by Bupa to each of the two best-ranked Mexican players at the conclusion of the Totalplay Cup season, there are eight Mexican players in this week’s field. The following are their scores and positions through 18 holes:
Points List Pos.
Player
Round 1 Score
Tournament Pos.
Projected Totalplay Cup Rank
12
Raúl Pereda
1-over 73
T24
13
16
Isidro Benítez
7-over 79
54
17
19
José de Jesús Rodríguez
2-over 74
T31
20
22
Rodolfo Cazaubón
Par 72
T17
23
34
Aarón Terrazas
5-over 77
T46
40
35
Emilio González
1-under 71
T10
36
36
Armando Favela
3-over 75
T36
42
48
José Narro
12-over 74
T31
52
First-Round Weather: Sunny in the morning, overcast in the afternoon. High of 85. Wind E at 5-17 mph.
