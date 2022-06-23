  • Del Solar turns the heat on, leads by one in Tulum

  Del Solar entered the week 141 Totalplay Cup points behind Tour number one Mitchell Meissner. If he wins the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship, he will finish atop the season-long race to move up to the Korn Ferry Tour. (Media/PGA TOUR)