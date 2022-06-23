Del Solar turns the heat on, leads by one in Tulum

TULUM, Mexico – Needing a win to secure the Totalplay Cup this week at the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship, Cristóbal del Solar got off to an ideal start Thursday. The 28-year old from Chile recorded seven birdies to card an opening 6-under 66 and take a one-shot lead over Venezuela’s Manuel Torres.

American Samuel Anderson and Argentina’s Jesús Montenegro shot 68 to trail by two in a tie for third. Five other players are tied for fifth at 2-under 70. American Mitchell Meissner, the man who entered the week holding the Totalplay Cup lead, shot 1-under 71 and is one of seven players tied for tenth at the demanding PGA Riviera Maya golf course.

Ranked second on the Totalplay Cup Points List, 141 behind Meissner, who was one of his partners today in a grouping featuring the top-3 players through 11 tournaments, Del Solar is one of only two players who control their destiny at this event. If he wins no one can catch him. That formula works for Meissner as well. In addition to a victory, the other five players who can mathematically win the Totalplay Cup depend on other results.

“I’m trying to stay relaxed, that’s the mindset I’m looking to have this week,” said Del Solar about the race for number one, a position that guarantees entry into every open 2023 Korn Ferry Tour tournament. “We have already had a great season. Mitchell and I can’t exactly relax because we are battling for the first spot, but the work has already been done and it’s now a matter of enjoying. Obviously, the goal remains to win and finish first on the ranking and blah blah blah, but we’ll take it one day at a time.”