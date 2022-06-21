Bupa Tour Championship all set for exciting season finale in Mexico

“I’m not necessarily looking at it as an event that’s bigger than any of the other events we have played this year, and hopefully that will help me,” added the 25-year-old from San Antonio, Texas. “I’m going into the week thinking that it’s been a great year. I have achieved the goals that I wanted to achieve, locking up a top-five spot. Everything after this is kind of gravy. If I finish No. 1, then awesome, I’ll be pumped and be able to set my schedule for next year. If Cristobal (Del Solar) wins or something else happens, then it would still be a great year, and I will have good thoughts about it.”

As the second--most consistent player on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica this season, having recorded seven top-10s in his last nine starts—with a victory at the Volvo Golf Championship on June 5 outside Bogota, Colombia—Del Solar is Meissner’s main challenger.

“The year is not done yet, and my goal is to be No. 1, and hopefully that happens. I’m just going to control what I can and do the best I can,” said Del Solar. “I’m obviously in a good position, but I’m not really going to try to force anything.”

Both Meissner and Del Solar are part of a group of 34 players who experienced PGA Riviera Maya in 2021 when the Robert Trent Jones II-designed golf course welcomed the season-ending event for the first time.

Playing at 7,272 yards, the tight, par-72 that nestles through the Mayan jungle and features several natural lakes and cenotes, proved to be a tough test for the 132 players a year ago. As a full-field tournament, players turned in a scoring average of 75.78, pushing toward an average of four strokes over par per person, PGA Riviera Maya was by far the Tour’s toughest course last season. It provided the least number of birdies and the most double bogeys (or worse) by a significant margin.

“It’s a beast of a course,” said Meissner, who tied for 19th, at 5-over, last July. “Looking at the weather (forecast) it looks like it might be a little windy, a little rainy, so it’s nice to have seen the course. It’s a course where you have to hit it straight, a lot of 3-woods and 2-irons off the tee box.”

At 14-over to tie for 49th, Del Solar had a tougher time last year. “This course is brutal,” said the 28-year-old. “It’s probably the hardest course we play the whole year. It’s very narrow, and that’s what makes it so difficult. I think the key for this course is just to keep the ball in the fairway, and that’s where we are going to keep our focus this week. I’ll do the best I can while trying to hit as many fairways as possible.”