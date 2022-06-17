-
Player’s Take: Kevin Velo
-
-
June 17, 2022
By Kevin Velo , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member
-
With one tournament remaining on the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica schedule, Kevin Velo is poised to move on to the Korn Ferry Tour next season. He’s not a lock for that to happen, but at No. 4 in the Totalplay Cup standings, combined with his season-long performance and how he’s played in the last four tournaments, he’s trending in the right direction. As something of a late bloomer in golf, Velo has continually improved since turning pro after a solid career at San Jose State. He is currently on a streak that has seen him turn in 16 consecutive under-par rounds, a stretch that includes a 10-under 62 at the Quito Open and 11 other scores during that stretch in the 60s. His stroke average during the stretch is 67.31, and these are his last four results: fourth, tied for third, tied for fourth and tied for third. It hasn’t been all about close calls this year, either, as Velo broke through in March and won the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational in Argentina. As he continues in his career, Velo recently sat down to talk about a variety of subjects, including the—ahem—yellow card he received playing high school soccer, how he is immersed in Northern California golf and a few thoughts about his hair.
Golf for me started when I was 12 or 13. My aunt, Eileen McCarroll, my mom’s sister, got me into it. She was a big golfer. Before that, I played baseball and soccer, and when I quit baseball, that’s when I took up golf.
I was a pitcher, but I was small. I threw some junk back in the day. I was a pretty short kid growing up, and people started outgrowing me. I couldn’t throw fast enough to keep up. I lost my love for baseball.
I played soccer all the way through high school. I was a goalie. Small, again. I broke my pinkie my senior year in high school. I went down for a save warming up for a game, and the ball crunched my finger—even with gloves on.
That put me out of soccer and golf. I had already committed to San Jose State at that point, and I told my coach maybe a month later about my finger, and he wasn’t super happy about that.
There was this one moment in soccer that’s worth mentioning. I got a yellow card—from the bench. We were playing the championship game, and we had a really good team my junior year. That was the year I had stopped being good enough to play, and I was the backup goalie. We were good, and we were playing against De LaSalle, our rival high school.
It was getting really chippy, and I said something to the ref. I yelled, “Hey, is that a foul?” OK, I said it a little aggressively, and he came over and gave me a yellow card. My junior and senior year, I didn’t play that much, so I had to make sure I had some sort of influence on the team, and I guess that was it—the yellow-card enforcer from the bench.
Coming out of high school, San Jose State was my only (scholarship) offer. I wasn’t a highly recruited junior player, and I think had I not received that offer, I probably would have gone somewhere else, but strictly as a student.
I didn’t know what I could be as a golfer coming out of high school. I knew I was getting better, but I really didn’t know what college golf was like.
I played in two AJGA events, and they were just two-dayers. Growing up, my parents didn’t really know too much about junior golf, how intense it can be with all the travel. They didn’t want to pour a ton of money into it. They would have supported me in whatever I wanted to do, but they didn’t know, and I didn’t know, either.
Soccer was my main passion. My junior year of high school was when I started to focus on golf a little more. I played all throughout California, and California competition was really good. I played against guys like Justin Suh, Isaiah Salinda, Brandon Wu, just to name a few, and then I played in the Mountain West Conference. (Current PGA TOUR Canada player) Shintaro Ban at UNLV was a top player, and I played with—and against him—a bunch.
Our schedule at San Jose State really helped me improve. We played a really hard schedule for being a mid-major school. That was big for us to play against ASU, Cal, Stanford. We played against all the top schools, and it was nice to see what they were doing so I could improve that way.
My junior year of college was when I realized I might have a future in golf That happened after I figured out some things. My sophomore year I was too much into golf. My whole life was golf, and by my junior year I realized that was not the way to do it. I had zero golf-life balance. It was all golf all the time. I would think about it, eat it. I was so golf-focused. In my junior year, I started dating this girl who helped me realize, OK, there was so much more to life than just golf.
I realized I could take time away from golf, decompress and still be really, really good player. And that’s when I jumped to the next level. My junior year of college, I got to eighth in the country and was super solid in the fall season’s first three events.
That’s when I realized I could compete with some of the guys out here. That pushed me to a mentality of working super hard when I am on the course, but when I am away from the golf course I don’t even think about it.
I’ve had long hair for probably the last five years. It’s kind of my thing right now. My dad doesn’t have much hair, so I want to grow mine out for as long as I can. I feel like it’s now part of who I am, which I like.
One of the things a lot of guys don’t know is that you’re not supposed to wash your hair all the time. I wash mine twice a week. It’s supposed to be good for your natural oils to not wash it out. A girl told me that. She didn’t wash her hair that often, and I still follow that.
There aren’t too many guys with long hair out here. Tommy Cocha has some hair. He cut it, though. But he still looks good with his hair. He’s the best-looking dude on this Tour. That’s a fact. Second-best is probably Noah Steele. But he’s more traditional. If I didn’t have long hair, I wouldn’t even be considered one of the top-10 good-looking guys out here. No chance. I need the hair.
I really like to drive. I don’t have a fast car or anything, but I love to get in the car and drive.
I love to try new food all the time, so going to restaurants is something I like. Living relatively close to San Francisco, I have that opportunity pretty much every day since I practice at a golf course in South City. Within 20 minutes, there are all kinds of restaurants I can try. That’s pretty exciting for me.
We eat really well in Latin America. Peruvian food is the best to me. The ceviche is great, and they have some good sushi. The fresh seafood there is incredible. It was the freshest seafood I’ve had outside of California.
One of my teammates at San Jose State, Vijay Srinivasan, whose parents are from India, invited me to dinner at their house one night. His mom makes an unbelievable butter chicken curry, and Ms. Srinivasan’s butter curry chicken is awesome. She served it with this naan bread that’s really, really thin. If that were my last meal, I would eat that with some jasmine rice. Actually, you could scoop four giant spoons of Vijay’s mother’s butter curry chicken and I’d be great. That’s literally all I need.
OK, not true. His mom also makes this incredible strawberry lime juice. It’s so good. But no dessert for me. I try not to eat sugar, so I generally don’t eat desserts. That was a personal choice I made in college. I used to drink three Jamba Juices per day. After that, I started feeling bad, so I basically quit sugar.
I wasn’t always like that, someone who avoided sugar. I used to eat a lot of cereal, the sugar cereals like Frosted Flakes. It’s the best. When I go home, I still have Frosted Flakes, but I only have one bowl in the morning and that’s it. When I was a kid, I would have a bowl in the morning, then I came home from school and had another bowl and then a bowl before dinner and then maybe one before bed. And I could substitute Frosted Flakes for Lucky Charms. I love cereal.
I do love music, but I’ve only been to one concert in my life. I went to see Jason Aldean at Shoreline (Amphitheatre) in Mountain View, California. It was awesome. I’m not really a live-music guy, and there are a lot of live-music opportunities in (San Francisco). I commute three hours pretty much every day to practice, from Danville to San Francisco. It’s about an hour and 15 each way. As I said, I love to drive, and I like to listen to music. Three Days Grace, Daughtry, Death Cab for Cutie, Avril Lavigne, The Fray, The Killers. I even like Nickelback. I know that may not be popular.
I practice and play out of California Golf Club. It’s as good as it gets. There’s not a better spot. It’s the only place in Northern California for a professional golfer. The club has a really good program that helps out professional golfers, and we have a few guys in the program. Isaiah, Thomas Hutchison, Finnigan Tilly, Eddy Lai, Hayden Shieh.
I’ve traveled this season in Latin America with Carson Roberts and Matt Cole. Those are my guys out here. It’s nice to have buddies. I feel I help them out quite a bit. I speak a relatively good amount of Spanish. My dad is from Spain, and my mom is a Spanish teacher. Speaking Spanish has helped out a lot traveling down here.
My grandma is full Cuban, and my mom is half-Cuban. But in our home growing up, we spoke zero Spanish. It was all English. I took Spanish classes as a kid to get the basics. I really learned Spanish because of a girl I dated who was from Spain. I would go to Barcelona and be thrown into the mix.
Oh my gosh. I would move to Barcelona in a heartbeat. It’s incredible. That’s where I learned all my Spanish, all my conversation Spanish. What a great city.
Understanding Spanish is no problem. The harder part is giving an interview in Spanish. I’m a 15 handicap when it comes to speaking. Good thing we’re doing this in English.