Player’s Take: Kevin Velo

My junior year of college was when I realized I might have a future in golf That happened after I figured out some things. My sophomore year I was too much into golf. My whole life was golf, and by my junior year I realized that was not the way to do it. I had zero golf-life balance. It was all golf all the time. I would think about it, eat it. I was so golf-focused. In my junior year, I started dating this girl who helped me realize, OK, there was so much more to life than just golf.

I realized I could take time away from golf, decompress and still be really, really good player. And that’s when I jumped to the next level. My junior year of college, I got to eighth in the country and was super solid in the fall season’s first three events.

That’s when I realized I could compete with some of the guys out here. That pushed me to a mentality of working super hard when I am on the course, but when I am away from the golf course I don’t even think about it.

I’ve had long hair for probably the last five years. It’s kind of my thing right now. My dad doesn’t have much hair, so I want to grow mine out for as long as I can. I feel like it’s now part of who I am, which I like.

One of the things a lot of guys don’t know is that you’re not supposed to wash your hair all the time. I wash mine twice a week. It’s supposed to be good for your natural oils to not wash it out. A girl told me that. She didn’t wash her hair that often, and I still follow that.

There aren’t too many guys with long hair out here. Tommy Cocha has some hair. He cut it, though. But he still looks good with his hair. He’s the best-looking dude on this Tour. That’s a fact. Second-best is probably Noah Steele. But he’s more traditional. If I didn’t have long hair, I wouldn’t even be considered one of the top-10 good-looking guys out here. No chance. I need the hair.