Field set for Bupa Tour Championship

TULUM, Mexico—The field is set for the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship at PGA Riviera Maya, beginning June 23. The invitation-only field is open to the top-60 Totalplay Points List earners. Should a player not be able to play, he will not be replaced in the field. These 60 players also retained PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership for the 2022-23 season.

Totalplay Cup Position: 1

Top Tournament Finish: 2, Volvo Golf Championship, T2, Estrella del Mar Open, T2, Quito Open

You might know him because he was the only player in 2021-22 to make back-to-back eagles. Meissner eagled Nos. 2 and 3 in the second round at Los Inkas Golf Club at the Diners Club Peru Open.

Totalplay Cup Position: 2

Top Tournament Finish: Won, Volvo Golf Championship

You might know him because he joined a select group of players (14 others) with at least three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career wins when he won the Volvo Golf Championship in Colombia.

Totalplay Cup Position: 3

Top Tournament Finish: Won, VISA Argentine Open

You might know him because he led the Totalplay Cup standings for the first nine weeks of the season before Mitchell Meissner supplanted him at the Volvo Golf Championship, the 10th tournament of the season.

Totalplay Cup Position: 4

Top Tournament Finish: Won, Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational

You might know him because he had a penchant for going low all season, recording three 64s and two 63s, the first at the Quito Open and the second at the Fortox Colombia Classic.

Totalplay Cup Position: 5

Top Tournament Finish: Won, Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero

You might know him because he turned his 54-hole lead of five strokes, the largest third-round advantage this season, into an eight-stroke triumph, also the largest victory margin of the season.

Totalplay Cup Position: 6

Top Tournament Finish: Won, Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open

You might know him because his 10-under 62 at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open was the lowest opening-round score by a winner this season.

Totalplay Cup Position: 7

Top Tournament Finish: Won, Diners Club Peru Open

You might know him because he recorded the only double eagle this season, making his albatross at the 18th hole in the third round of the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational

Totalplay Cup Position: 8

Top Tournament Finish: Won, Fortox Colombia Classic

You might know him because he won the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s inaugural tournament, the 2012 Mundo Maya Open in Merida, Mexico, and he is now a four-time winner on Tour.

Totalplay Cup Position: 9

Top Tournament Finish: T2, VISA Argentine Open

You might know him because twice this season, he had a 4-under eagle-birdie streak. The first came at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open (eagle-birdie-birdie) in the first round, and he did it again in the final round of the Quito Open (birdie-eagle-birdie)

Totalplay Cup Position: 10

Top Tournament Finish: Won, Quito Open

You might know him because in his 28th career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start, he won his first title—the Quito Open in Ecuador.

Totalplay Cup Position: 11

Top Tournament Finish: 2, JHSF Brazil Open

You might know him because of his sterling three 67s and a third-round 64 at the JHSF Brazil Open that left him one shot shy of Jaime Lopez Rivarola at Fazenda Boa Vista in April.

Totalplay Cup Position: 12

Top Tournament Finish: 2, Diners Club Peru Open

You might know him because his 27 birdies at the Estrella del Mar Open in Mazatlan early in the year were the most by any player in a single tournament this season.

Totalplay Cup Position: 13

Top Tournament Finish: Won, Estrella del Mar Open

You might know him because he captured his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title—at the Estrella del Mar Open—in his 47th career start.

Totalplay Cup Position: 14

Top Tournament Finish: T4, VISA Argentine Open

You might know him because he joined Mitchell Meissner as the only players this season to make all 11 cuts leading into the Bupa Tour Championship.

Totalplay Cup Position: 15

Top Tournament Finish: 2, Jalisco Open

You might know him because he is exempt on both PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada by virtue of his runner-up finish at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament and his win at the PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament—both events at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Central Florida.

Totalplay Cup Position: 16

Top Tournament Finish: 2, Fortox Colombia Classic

You might know him because this season, he never had a first-round over-par score. He had two even-par rounds and seven under-par, with three of those in the 60s.

Totalplay Cup Position: 17

Top Tournament Finish: Won, JHSF Brazil Open

You might know him because in his win at the JHSF Brazil Open, he fired back-to-back 63s to start the tournament. He is the only player this year with a pair of 63s in the same tournament.

Totalplay Cup Position: 18

Top Tournament Finish: T2, VISA Argentine Open

You might know him because of his close call at the Visa Argentine Open in December. He began the final round at Nordelta Golf Club in a tie for second, and that’s where he finished, with Jeremy Gandon, behind Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés.

Totalplay Cup Position: 19

Top Tournament Finish: Won, Jalisco Open Guadalajara

You might know him because he won his fifth career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title and first since 2017 when he captured the Jalisco Open in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Totalplay Cup Position: 20

Top Tournament Finish: 7, JHSF Brazil Open

You might know him because of his four sub-70 rounds at the Quito Open that left him just short of winner Manav Shah and in a tie for second place, his top finish of the season.

Hayden Springer, United States

Totalplay Cup Position: 21

Top Tournament Finish: T5, JHSF Brazil Open, T5, Fortox Colombia Classic

You might know him because of his back-nine 28 at the Fortox Colombia Classic in mid-June. Springer made five pars, two birdies and two eagles for the 6-under score.

Rodolfo Cazaubón, Mexico

Totalplay Cup Position: 22

Top Tournament Finish: T3, Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero

You might know him because he picked up his first top-three outing on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica —at the Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero—since his 2017 victory at the Brazil Open.

Alex Scott, United States

Totalplay Cup Position: 23

Top Tournament Finish: T7, Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open

You might know him because of his 11 consecutive par-or-better scores—10 of them under-par—in a stretch starting with the second round of the Visa Argentina Open and ending with the final round of the Estrella del Mar Open.

David Pastore, United States

Totalplay Cup Position: 24

Top Tournament Finish: 4, Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational

You might know him because of his successful first full PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, that saw him make nine cuts in 11 starts and three top-15 performances.

Anthony Paolucci, United States

Totalplay Cup Position: 25

Top Tournament Finish: T6, Estrella del Mar Open

You might know him because after missing the first two cuts of the season, in Argentina and Chile, he played the weekend every week afterward.

Chandler Blanchet, United States

Totalplay Cup Position: 26

Top Tournament Finish: T2, Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open

You might know him because although he only played in four tournaments, he made the cut in three and posted a tie for fourth at the Visa Argentine Open and a tie for second at the Scotia Bank Management Chile Open.

Rafael Becker, Brazil

Totalplay Cup Position: 27

Top Tournament Finish: T3, Diners Club Peru Open

You might know him because his five-in-a-row birdie stretch in the third round of the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational tied him for first with the longest such streak this season.

Chris Crawford, United States

Totalplay Cup Position: 28

Top Tournament Finish: T8, Fortox Colombia Classic

You might know him because his 65-63-65 open at the Fortox Colombia Classic was his best three-round stretch of the 2021-22 campaign.

Tim Widing, Sweden

Totalplay Cup Position: 29

Top Tournament Finish: T5, Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero

You might know him because he is one of four Europeans to finish inside the top 60 and one of two from Sweden, joining Linus Lilliedahl. Germany’s Velten Meyer and Norway’s Andreas Halvorsen are the others.

Joseph Winslow, United States

Totalplay Cup Position: 30

Top Tournament Finish: 4, Estrella del Mar Open

You might know him because during his three best finishes of the season, he shot final-round scores of 66 (Estrella del Mar Open), 67 (Diners Club Peru Open) and 67 (Quito Open).

Nicolo Galletti, United States

Totalplay Cup Position: 31

Top Tournament Finish: T4, VISA Argentine Open

You might know him because in his first five starts of the season, he didn’t miss a cut and posted three top-10 finishes (tied for fourth at the Visa Argentine Open, tied for eighth at the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational and tied for fifth at the Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero).

Myles Creighton, Canada

Totalplay Cup Position: 32

Top Tournament Finish: T3, Jalisco Open

You might know him because at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open, despite only tying for 42nd, he shot four consecutive 71s at Sport Frances Golf Club in Santiago.

Clodomiro Carranza, Argentina

Totalplay Cup Position: 33

Top Tournament Finish: 2, Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero

You might know him because despite only playing a partial schedule—and missing two cuts in three starts—he enjoyed a runner-up finish at the Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero in late-April.

Aarón Terrazas, Mexico

Totalplay Cup Position: 34

Top Tournament Finish: T4, VISA Argentine Open

You might know him because he rose to the occasion in three of his six made cuts this season, shooting final-round 67s, most recently in his native Mexico, at the Jalisco Open.

Emilio González, Mexico

Totalplay Cup Position: 35

Top Tournament Finish: T6, Estrella del Mar Open

You might know him because of the four consecutive birdies he made at Sport Frances Golf Club in the second round of the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open.

Armando Favela, Mexico

Totalplay Cup Position: 36

Top Tournament Finish: T6, Estrella del Mar Open

You might know him because of his solid starts. In his 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts this season, Favela was only over-par in the first round in one tournament, even-par in four and under-par in five.

Leandro Marelli, Argentina

Totalplay Cup Position: 37

Top Tournament Finish: T5, Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero

You might know him because he rebounded from three consecutive missed cuts to begin the season only to post a pair of top-10s as the year progressed to easily finish inside the top 60 in the Totalplay Cup.

Cole Madey, United States

Totalplay Cup Position: 38

Top Tournament Finish: T7, Diners Club Peru Open

You might know him because he played solid golf at the Fortox Colombia Classic, with scores of 66-64-67-66 that helped him easily secure a top-60 Totalplay Cup position and a spot in the Bupa Tour Championship.

Roland Massimino, United States

Totalplay Cup Position: 39

Top Tournament Finish: T8, Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational

You might know him because he needed a solid week in the final tournament of the season, the Fortox Colombia Classic as he began the week 61st in the Totalplay Cup standings. All Massimino did was ensure his membership for 2022-23 and a spot in the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship by Tying for 10th.

Matt Gilchrest, United States

Totalplay Cup Position: 40

Top Tournament Finish: T4, Volvo Golf Championship

You might know him because he safely finished inside the top 60 in the Totalplay Cup with his tie for fourth at the Volvo Golf Championship outside Colombia in early June. He began the week 64th but used three under-par rounds to conclude the tournament to secure 2022-23 membership and a spot in the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship.

Ryan Cole, United States

Totalplay Cup Position: 41

Top Tournament Finish: T5, Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open

You might know him because he had top-10 finishes in his first two starts of the season (tied for 10th at the Visa Argentine Open and a tie for fifth at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open) then missed five consecutive cuts before tying for 17th in the final full-field event of the campaign.

John Hill, United States

Totalplay Cup Position: 42

Top Tournament Finish: T5, Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero

You might know him because he shot his career-low, 18-hole score, a 7-under 63, in the third round of the Fortox Colombia Classic in mid-June.

Andy Spencer, United States

Totalplay Cup Position: 43

Top Tournament Finish: T9, Estrella del Mar Open

You might know him because he was the first player to make two eagles in a round twice this season. Spencer first did it in the second round at the Estrella del Mar Open and then did it again, also in the second round, at the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational.

Davis Shore, United States

Totalplay Cup Position: 44

Top Tournament Finish: T5, JHSF Brazil Open

You might know him because he skipped the final two full-field tournaments of the year in Colombia to prepare for the U.S. Open, which he qualified for in May in Dallas, Texas.

Brendon Doyle, United States

Totalplay Cup Position: 45

Top Tournament Finish: T12, Volvo Golf Championship

You might know him because after the Quito Open, he was 64th in the Totalplay Cup standings. But three consecutive made cuts, including a tie for 12th last week at the Volvo Golf Championship, assured his top-60 position.

Velten Meyer, Germany

Totalplay Cup Position: 46

Top Tournament Finish: T11, Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero

You might know him because he began the second-to-last full-field tournament, the Volvo Golf Championship, with a 3-over 75 then was 17-under over his final seven rounds to easily qualify for the Bupa Tour Championship.

Andrés Gallegos, Argentina

Totalplay Cup Position: 47

Top Tournament Finish: T9, JHSF Brazil Open

You might know him because after missing the cut in Cordoba, Argentina, and dropping to 59th in the Totalplay Cup standings, he improved the 41st in his next week and stayed between Nos. 41 and 47 for the final five tournaments of the year.

José Narro, Mexico

Totalplay Cup Position: 48

Top Tournament Finish: T9, Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open, T9 JHSF Brazil Open

You might know him because he missed the cut in his first tournament of the year but then made five consecutive weekends. He finished the year missing five cuts in a row.

Andreas Halvorsen, Norway

Totalplay Cup Position: 49

Top Tournament Finish: T9, Estrella del Mar Open

You might know him because he recorded nine consecutive under-par rounds early in the season, from the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open to the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational.

Matías Domínguez, Chile

Totalplay Cup Position: 50

Top Tournament Finish: T9, Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open, T9, Volvo Golf Championship

You might know him because he rallied late in the season after missing six consecutive cuts to make two cuts, including a tie for ninth outside Bogota, Colombia, to finish inside the top 60.

Denzel Ieremia, New Zealand

Totalplay Cup Position: 51

Top Tournament Finish: Fifth, Diners Club Peru Open

You might know him because although he skipped the final two full-field events of the regular season, he used his lone top-10 finish in Lima to vault him inside the top 60.

Michael Perras, United States

Totalplay Cup Position: 52

Top Tournament Finish: T19, VISA Argentine Open

You might know him because he saved his best round of the year for the final full-field event of the season. In the final round of the Fortox Colombia Classic, Perras shot an 8-under 62 that included a finish with a flourish, an eagle on his 72nd hole for a back-nine 29.

Graysen Huff, United States

Totalplay Cup Position: 53

Top Tournament Finish: T20, Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open

You might know him because although he didn’t have a top-15 finish, he never finished lower than a tie for 30th in his seven made cuts. He also made the second hole-in-one of the year, at the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational.

Adam Navigato, United States

Totalplay Cup Position: 54

Top Tournament Finish: 3, Volvo Golf Championship

You might know him because in his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event of the season, after suffering through a neck injury, he took the lead into the final round of the Volvo Golf Championship before finishing third.

Samuel Anderson, United States

Totalplay Cup Position: 55

Top Tournament Finish: T5, Fortox Colombia Classic

You might know him because he finished 62-62 on the weekend at the Fortox Colombia Classic to tie for fifth and ensure a top-60 Totalplay Cup finish.

Fred Meyer, United States

Totalplay Cup Position: 56

Top Tournament Finish: T9, Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open

You might know him because he fired an 8-under 62 in the third round of the Fortox Colombia Classic in Bucaramanga.

Santiago Gómez, Colombia

Totalplay Cup Position: 57

Top Tournament Finish: T9, JHSF Brazil Open

You might know him because he tied for 22nd at the final full-field tournament of the season, the Fortox Colombia Classic, to move from outside the top 60 to No. 57, good for an invitation to the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship.

Manuel Torres, Venezuela

Totalplay Cup Position: 58

Top Tournament Finish: T12, Volvo Golf Championship

You might know him because after missing six consecutive cuts and barely qualifying for the weekend at the Volvo Golf Championship in Bogota in early June, he shot a final-round 63—nine birdies and nine pars—at Club El Rincon of Cajica to tie for 12th. He bettered that birdie output in the second round of the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open, when he was bogey-free, with 10 birdies, good for a 62.

Jesús Montenegro, Argentina

Totalplay Cup Position: 59

Top Tournament Finish: T8, Quito Open

You might know him because after two PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts as an amateur, in both 2014 and 2018, he played his first season as a professional, making five cuts in 10 appearances.

Linus Lilliedahl, Sweden

Totalplay Cup Position: 60

Top Tournament Finish: T12, Estrella del Mar Open

You might know him because he came through when he needed to, making the final two cuts in Colombia by finishing a cumulative 16-under par to finish 60th in the Totalplay Cup standings and grabbing the final invite to the Bupa Tour Championship and exempt status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2022-23.

