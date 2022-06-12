-
Cocha outlasts Benitez in overtime to win in Colombia
June 12, 2022
By Laury Livsey , PGATOURLA.COM
FLORIDABLANCA, Colombia—In a year when players from Argentina have dominated play on the 10th anniversary season of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, it’s only fitting that another Argentine captured the final full-field event of the campaign. Tommy Cocha, a native of Salta, turned a share of the 54-hole lead at the Fortox Colombia Classic into a playoff triumph over Mexico’s Isidro Benitez. Cocha made a birdie on the first extra hole to secure his fourth career title. Cocha won the Tour’s inaugural tournament—the 2012 Mundo Maya Open—3,564 days ago.
For Benitez, it was a missed opportunity to win his second career title, to go with his 2018 Visa Argentine Open victory. American Kevin Velo and Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti, two winners already this season, missed getting into the playoff by a shot, tying for third.
On the first playoff hole, No. 18 at Ruitoque Golf Country Club, Cocha hit his drive, leaving him with a 5-iron approach shot. He hit that to 10 feet for eagle. Benitez was short and in front of the green. Thinking Cocha would make his putt, Benitez almost sunk his eagle chip but left a longish birdie putt coming back. Cocha missed and tapped in for birdie then watched as Benitez couldn’t cash in and extend the playoff.
“With Isidro I have a great friendship. Despite the pressure and nerves, we had a great day. We had been talking about many things, but this sport is like that. Someone had to win, and luckily it was me,” Cocha explained.
“I feel very happy. As soon as I finished the tournament, I started to cry because it was a very important victory for me,” continued Cocha, who lives in the Orlando, Florida, area. “It's been a long time since I last won on this Tour. I won some mini tours (tournaments) in the United States, but at this level I had not been able to do it. It means a lot to me. Just as I enjoyed the first time, this victory has a very special meaning.”
Cocha played bogey-free in the final round, while Benitez had more of an adventure. The duo matched each other through the first six holes, making pars on five of the six holes and both birdieing the par-4 fourth hole. At No. 6, Benitez made bogey to Cocha’s par. Benitez drew even with his playing partner when he eagled the par-5 seventh, with Cocha managing birdie. But a bogey at the ninth by Benitez left Cocha one ahead, with a large group of players playing behind the final group fighting for the lead.
“It was a very close round because there were many players at the top of the leaderboard,” added Cocha. “This is a course where if you hit good shots, you can make a lot of birdies. I stayed very focused on my game.”
Cocha pulled another stroke ahead when he birdied the 11th. Cocha would then make four consecutive pars, while Benitez birdied Nos. 13 and 14, tying things. They then finished birdie-par-birdie to send them into a playoff.
Continued Cocha, “I knew that Isidro was playing very well but the birdie on the 16th hole gave me a lot of confidence.”
Velo’s late bogey at the par-4 16th ultimately left him a stroke back, along with Tosti, who needed an eagle at the closing 18th but only managed a birdie.
Did you know only seven players can mathematically win the Totalplay Cup with one tournament remaining? With 600 points going to the winner at the final tournament, only Cristóbal Del Solar, Jorge Fernández Valdés, Kevin Velo, Alejandro Tosti, Alan Wagner and José Toledo can conceivably catch No. 1 Mitchell Meissner. No. 8, Tommy Cocha, is 633 points behind Meissner.
Key Information
Totalplay Cup Points List
(Through Fortox Colombia Classic)
|
Points List Pos.
|
Player
|
Total Points
|
Points Behind
|
1
|
Mitchell Meissner (U.S.)
|
1,492
|
--
|
2
|
Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
|
1,351
|
141
|
3
|
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
|
1,204
|
288
|
4
|
Kevin Velo (U.S.)
|
1,122
|
370
|
5
|
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
|
957
|
535
|
6
|
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
|
913
|
579
|
7
|
José Toledo (Guatemala)
|
893
|
599
|
8
|
Tommy Cocha (Argentina)
|
859
|
633
|
9
|
Jeremy Gandon (France)
|
646
|
846
|
10
|
Manav Shah (U.S.)
|
620
|
872
The win Sunday by Tommy Cocha was his first playoff success. In 2014, at the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational in Montevideo, Uruguay, he lost to Ty Capps in overtime.
Tommy Cocha moved into select company Sunday, becoming the sixth player with at least four career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica titles. José de Jesús Rodríguez of Mexico, a winner two weeks ago in Guadalajara, Mexico, has won the most titles, with five. Here is the complete list of players with at least four victories.
|
Wins
|
Player (Country)
|
5
|
José de Jesús Rodríguez (México)
|
4
|
Rodolfo Cazaubón (México)
Julián Etulain (Argentina)
Michael Buttacavoli (U.S.)
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
Tommy Cocha (Argentina)
Samuel Anderson helped himself immensely on the final day. He began the week No. 83 in the Totalplay Cup standings then went out and opened 68-68. That was good. His 62-62 finish was great, and that finish got him, at least momentarily, the clubhouse lead, at 20-under. He eventually ended the tournament tied for fifth, good for a 28-position leap in the standings, qualifying him for the Bupa Tour Championship in two weeks and locking up his 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card.
Roland Massimino has a way of rising to the occasion when necessary. Without PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership for 2021-22, the former Kansas State golfer entered the Dev Series Final in Mexico in the summer of 2021 and won the tournament, giving him Tour access this season. Sunday, Massimino was No. 61 in the Totalplay Cup standings entering the Fortox Columbia Classic and at risk of losing his membership again. Instead, he fired a final-round 66 to move up 22 positions, into the 39th position.
With a pair of 62s to finish, Samuel Anderson was bogey-free over his final 36 holes—a scorecard that yielded 14 birdies and an eagle. He played his final 37 holes without a bogey. Prior to this week, Anderson’s best finish this year was a tie for 27th at the Jalisco Open in Guadalajara two weeks ago.
Although Shintaro Ban didn’t finish inside the top 60 in the Totalplay Cup standings, he made his final round of the 2021-22 season a spectacular one. Ban, the former UNLV standout, shot a 10-under 60, not only the low round of the tournament but the low round of the season, with his performance that included five birdies on the front nine and five additional birdies on the back. He played his final 24 holes bogey-free and was 11-under in that stretch. Ban concluded his year No. 83 in the Totalplay standings.
Mitchell Meissner continued his streak of top-10 finishes. At No. 1 in the Totalplay Cup standings, Meissner began the final round tied for 15th but turned in a 6-under 64 to move up five leaderboard slots into a tie for 10th. He began the week with a 105-point lead and increased his Totalplay Cup advantage to 141 points with one tournament remaining in the season.
Cristóbal Del Solar, No. 2 in the Totalplay Cup standings, had a solid weekend, going 10-under over his final 36 holes (64-66) to finish at 14-under and tied for 22nd. He remained No. 2 in the standings.
A late double bogey at the par-3 17th doomed Colombian Camilo Aguado’s chances this week. He was at 20-under through 16 holes but then made a 5, taking him out of contention and into a tie for eighth. He began the week 15th in the Totalplay Cup standings and is now 14th.
Led by Camilo Aguado, a total of 28 Colombian players started the tournament, with six making the cut. Here are their final scores and positions:
|
Pos.
|
Player
|
Score
|
T8
|
Camilo Aguado
|
64-68-62-67—261 (21-under)
|
T22
|
Juan Pablo Luna
|
67-68-64-67—266 (14-under)
|
T22
|
Santiago Gómez
|
68-67-64-67—266 (14-under)
|
T38
|
Teo Gómez
|
69-66-69-65—269 (11-under)
|
T60
|
Jesús Rivas
|
68-67-69-71—275 (5-under)
|
T63
|
Santiago Rivas
|
65-68-73-72—278 (2-under)
With the Bupa Tour Championship field set, featuring the top-60 players from the Totalplay Cup standings, Sweden’s Linus Lilliedah taking the 60th and final position. Here are the five players who finished just outside the top 60. They didn’t qualify for the season-ending tournament and were unable to keep their playing privileges for 2022-23:
|
Points List Pos.
|
Player
|
60
|
Linus Lilliedahl (Sweden)
|
61
|
Gustavo Silva (Chile)
|
62
|
Matt Oshrine (U.S.)
|
63
|
Josh Goldenberg (U.S.)
|
64
|
Ryan Baca (U.S.)
|
65
|
Stephen Stallings, Jr. (U.S.)
Charlie Hillier made a valiant effort to get into the top 60 with his 17-under performance and tie-for-12th finish this week. The Australian opened with a 1-over 71 then fired a 61 to make the cut. His weekend of 65-66 left him in 71st place on the Totalplay Cup standings. A bogey on the 72nd hole ended any hope of finishing in the top 60.
Quotable
It’s been a very long 10 years. I had the opportunity to play on the Korn Ferry Tour for two seasons, and I had good times and bad times. Today’s victory is important because it propels me in the race for the Totalplay Cup. It puts me in the top 10, and I’m really looking forward to the Bupa Tour Championship.” –Tommy Cocha
“I know that he will be able to win later. He has the level to do it.” –Tommy Cocha on Isidro Benitez’s game
Final-Round Weather: Mostly cloudy, with a high of 82. Wind NNW at 3-5 mph.