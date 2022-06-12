Cocha outlasts Benitez in overtime to win in Colombia

FLORIDABLANCA, Colombia—In a year when players from Argentina have dominated play on the 10th anniversary season of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, it’s only fitting that another Argentine captured the final full-field event of the campaign. Tommy Cocha, a native of Salta, turned a share of the 54-hole lead at the Fortox Colombia Classic into a playoff triumph over Mexico’s Isidro Benitez. Cocha made a birdie on the first extra hole to secure his fourth career title. Cocha won the Tour’s inaugural tournament—the 2012 Mundo Maya Open—3,564 days ago.

For Benitez, it was a missed opportunity to win his second career title, to go with his 2018 Visa Argentine Open victory. American Kevin Velo and Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti, two winners already this season, missed getting into the playoff by a shot, tying for third.

On the first playoff hole, No. 18 at Ruitoque Golf Country Club, Cocha hit his drive, leaving him with a 5-iron approach shot. He hit that to 10 feet for eagle. Benitez was short and in front of the green. Thinking Cocha would make his putt, Benitez almost sunk his eagle chip but left a longish birdie putt coming back. Cocha missed and tapped in for birdie then watched as Benitez couldn’t cash in and extend the playoff.

“With Isidro I have a great friendship. Despite the pressure and nerves, we had a great day. We had been talking about many things, but this sport is like that. Someone had to win, and luckily it was me,” Cocha explained.

“I feel very happy. As soon as I finished the tournament, I started to cry because it was a very important victory for me,” continued Cocha, who lives in the Orlando, Florida, area. “It's been a long time since I last won on this Tour. I won some mini tours (tournaments) in the United States, but at this level I had not been able to do it. It means a lot to me. Just as I enjoyed the first time, this victory has a very special meaning.”

Cocha played bogey-free in the final round, while Benitez had more of an adventure. The duo matched each other through the first six holes, making pars on five of the six holes and both birdieing the par-4 fourth hole. At No. 6, Benitez made bogey to Cocha’s par. Benitez drew even with his playing partner when he eagled the par-5 seventh, with Cocha managing birdie. But a bogey at the ninth by Benitez left Cocha one ahead, with a large group of players playing behind the final group fighting for the lead.

“It was a very close round because there were many players at the top of the leaderboard,” added Cocha. “This is a course where if you hit good shots, you can make a lot of birdies. I stayed very focused on my game.”

Cocha pulled another stroke ahead when he birdied the 11th. Cocha would then make four consecutive pars, while Benitez birdied Nos. 13 and 14, tying things. They then finished birdie-par-birdie to send them into a playoff.

Continued Cocha, “I knew that Isidro was playing very well but the birdie on the 16th hole gave me a lot of confidence.”

Velo’s late bogey at the par-4 16th ultimately left him a stroke back, along with Tosti, who needed an eagle at the closing 18th but only managed a birdie.

Did you know only seven players can mathematically win the Totalplay Cup with one tournament remaining? With 600 points going to the winner at the final tournament, only Cristóbal Del Solar, Jorge Fernández Valdés, Kevin Velo, Alejandro Tosti, Alan Wagner and José Toledo can conceivably catch No. 1 Mitchell Meissner. No. 8, Tommy Cocha, is 633 points behind Meissner.

