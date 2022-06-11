-
-
Stacked leaderboard heading into Sunday in Colombia
-
June 11, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff
- June 11, 2022
- Mexico's Isidro Benítez carded a third-round-low 61 Saturday at the Fortox Colombia Classic. (Media/PGA TOUR)
FLORIDABLANCA, Colombia—Carding a third-round-low, 9-under 61, Mexico’s Isidro Benítez is atop a group of five players tied for the Fortox Colombia Classic lead heading into Sunday at Ruitoque Golf Country Club. In the tie for first at 17-under 193, Benítez is joined by Rowin Caron of the Netherlands and Tommy Cocha of Argentina, who both fired 62s, and 36-hole co-leaders Chris Crawford of the U.S. and Alejandro Tosti of Argentina, who posted Saturday 65s.
Carding 62s, Colombia’s own Camilo Aguado and Austin Hitt of the U.S. moved into a tie for sixth, only one shot behind the co-leaders. Hayden Springer and Kevin Velo of the U.S. are two shots back in a tie for eighth.
With no wind factoring in at the par-70 that plays at just 6,592 yards, the field turned the third round into a birdie fest. Only 11 players could not shoot in the 60s on a day the scoring average dipped to 66.75 strokes, with one player shooting a 61 and seven recording 62s.
“The course played pretty easy today,” said Benítez, whose Saturday 61 is by three shots his lowest career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica round. “The weather was definitely a factor. There was hardly any wind, and the course is in perfect shape. If you strike it nicely off the tee you will have many chances. There are many birdies out there, so you just have to enjoy it and try to give yourself a good chance.”
Benítez got off to an unbelievable start, recording five birdies and an eagle between holes 3 and 9 to shoot 7-under 29 on the front nine. With back-to-back birdies on 12 and 13, he moved to 9-under for the day and the thoughts of a 59 immediately crossed his mind.
“I made a long putt on 12 and another good birdie on 13, and I was definitely thinking of a 59. Then, I had a bad hole on 15, which I three-putted because I kind of lost my focus there, but I was fortunate to close with a birdie. It was pretty solid,” said Benítez, whose lone top-10 this season was a solo fourth at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open in December.
The 23-year old who won the 2018 Visa Open de Argentina to become the only player to win a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title as a teenager, is one of three past Tour winners in the tie for the lead. The others are Cocha, a three-time Tour winner, who last won in 2015, and Alejandro Tosti, who claimed his second Tour title in April at the Abierto del Centro. Caron, who has finished second once and third twice, and Crawford, whose best career finish was a tie for 11th at the 2022 Quito Open, will be looking to break into the winners’ circle.
Key Information
On Sunday morning, Chris Crawford and Alejandro Tosti join Camilo Aguado in the penultimate group, teeing off at 11:09 a.m. local time, while the trio of Isidro Benítez, Rowin Caron and Tommy Cocha will share the last starting time, at 11:20 a.m.
At 69.28 strokes for the first 36 holes, the scoring average dropped to 66.75 Saturday.
There were 10 rounds of 63 or better Saturday at Ruitoque Golf Country Club:
61 (9-under) Isidro Benítez
62 (8-under) Rowin Caron, Tommy Cocha, Camilo Aguado, Austin Hitt, Derek Castillo, Sam Anderson, Fred Meyer
63 (7-under) Hayden Springer, John Hill
In the tie for the lead, at 17-under, Alejandro Tosti remains the leading player among those who entered the week inside the Totalplay Cup top-10. “I work very hard in order to be in a position like this, so [Sunday] I’m going to take as just another round, just trying to enjoy it as much as possible,” said Tosti, who has a chance to move from seventh to third on the season-long standings with a win Sunday.
This is how the Totalplay Cup top-10 players stand through 54 holes:
TOTALPLAY CUP TOP-10 PLAYERS
Points List Pos.
Player
Score (To Par)
Tournament Pos.
1
Mitchell Meissner (U.S.)
12-under
T15
2
Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
10-under
T24
3
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
5-under
T57
4
Kevin Velo (U.S.)
15-under
T8
5
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
6-under
T49
6
José Toledo (Guatemala)
3-over
CUT
7
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
17-under
T1
8
Jeremy Gandon (France)
2-under
CUT
9
Manav Shah (U.S.)
par
CUT
10
Raúl Pereda (Mexico)
2-under
CUT
As one of the co-leaders, Rowin Caron has a chance to battle for his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career victory here at Ruitoque. If he manages to win, he would make it back-to-back Tour wins for Florida State University alums. Last week’s winner Cristóbal Del Solar of Chile was Caron’s teammate/roommate at FSU.
“It was good, especially the front nine. It was all fairways and greens, and I hit a couple of wedges close. Then on the back I wasn’t hitting it as good, but I got a couple of good breaks and hit some good shots around the greens. I chipped in on 17 and a nice up and down on 18. I got the most out of the round today,” said the 29-year old Netherlands native of the bogey-free 62 that got him into the tie for the lead.
Carding a career-low 62 to move within one of the lead, Camilo Aguado strengthened his position as this week’s leading Colombian player. He went bogey-free Saturday, recording his eight birdies on 1, 5, 6, 9, 12, 15, 17 and 18. “I was feeling very comfortable out there. I wasn’t thinking birdies, I was just thinking of the number I had and trying to hit the ball close,” said the 27-year old of his performance.
A total of 28 Colombian players started the tournament Thursday and the following are the scores and positions for the six who made the cut:
LEADING COLOMBIANS
Pos.
Player
Score
T6
Camilo Aguado
64-68-62 (16-under)
T22
Juan Pablo Luna
67-68-64 (11-under)
T22
Santiago Gómez
68-67-64 (11-under)
T49
Teo Gómez
69-66-69 (6-under)
T49
Jesús Rivas
68-67-69 (6-under)
T61
Santiago Rivas
65-68-73 (4-under)
The players making the Totalplay Cup top 60 at the conclusion of this event will secure 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership, but they will also gain access to the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship on June 23-26 in Tulum, Mexico. Here are the last five players currently in the top 60 in the Totalplay Cup standings and five on the outside looking in and how they played through two rounds:
IN THE BUBBLE...
Points List Pos.
Player
Score (To Par)
Tournament Pos.
Points List Projection
56
Matías Domínguez (Chile)
202 (8-under)
T42
59
57
Josh Goldenberg (U.S.)
147 (7-over)
CUT
62
58
Linus Lilliedahl (Sweden)
199 (11-under)
T22
55
59
Ryan Baca (U.S.)
142 (2-over)
CUT
63
60
Matt Oshrine (U.S.)
200 (10-under)
T34
58
61
Roland Massimino (U.S.)
196 (14-under)
T10
40
62
Stephen Stallings, Jr. (U.S.)
143 (3-over)
CUT
64
63
Manuel Torres (Venezuela)
198 (12-under)
T15
51
64
Ricardo Celia (Colombia)
140 (par)
CUT
65
65
Will Cannon (U.S.)
140 (par)
CUT
66
Third-Round Weather: Cloudy. High of 78. Wind NW at 1-7 mph.
-
-