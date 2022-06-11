Stacked leaderboard heading into Sunday in Colombia

Benítez got off to an unbelievable start, recording five birdies and an eagle between holes 3 and 9 to shoot 7-under 29 on the front nine. With back-to-back birdies on 12 and 13, he moved to 9-under for the day and the thoughts of a 59 immediately crossed his mind.

“I made a long putt on 12 and another good birdie on 13, and I was definitely thinking of a 59. Then, I had a bad hole on 15, which I three-putted because I kind of lost my focus there, but I was fortunate to close with a birdie. It was pretty solid,” said Benítez, whose lone top-10 this season was a solo fourth at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open in December.

The 23-year old who won the 2018 Visa Open de Argentina to become the only player to win a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title as a teenager, is one of three past Tour winners in the tie for the lead. The others are Cocha, a three-time Tour winner, who last won in 2015, and Alejandro Tosti, who claimed his second Tour title in April at the Abierto del Centro. Caron, who has finished second once and third twice, and Crawford, whose best career finish was a tie for 11th at the 2022 Quito Open, will be looking to break into the winners’ circle.

Key Information

On Sunday morning, Chris Crawford and Alejandro Tosti join Camilo Aguado in the penultimate group, teeing off at 11:09 a.m. local time, while the trio of Isidro Benítez, Rowin Caron and Tommy Cocha will share the last starting time, at 11:20 a.m.

At 69.28 strokes for the first 36 holes, the scoring average dropped to 66.75 Saturday.

There were 10 rounds of 63 or better Saturday at Ruitoque Golf Country Club:

61 (9-under) Isidro Benítez

62 (8-under) Rowin Caron, Tommy Cocha, Camilo Aguado, Austin Hitt, Derek Castillo, Sam Anderson, Fred Meyer

63 (7-under) Hayden Springer, John Hill

In the tie for the lead, at 17-under, Alejandro Tosti remains the leading player among those who entered the week inside the Totalplay Cup top-10. “I work very hard in order to be in a position like this, so [Sunday] I’m going to take as just another round, just trying to enjoy it as much as possible,” said Tosti, who has a chance to move from seventh to third on the season-long standings with a win Sunday.

This is how the Totalplay Cup top-10 players stand through 54 holes:



