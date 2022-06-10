Crawford, Tosti share 36-hole lead in Colombia

FLORIDABLANCA, Colombia—Another low-scoring day at the Fortox Colombia Classic finished with Pennsylvania native Chris Crawford and Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti tied for the 36-hole lead, at 12-under 128. Crawford reached the top of the leaderboard by carding an afternoon 63, while Tosti matched the leading total by posting a 65 not long after. The co-leaders finished one shot ahead of Brax McCarthy, who shot 64 early in the day. Five other players trail by two heading into the weekend of the last full-field event of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season at Ruitoque Golf Country Club.

“It was one of those days where I did a lot of things well. I felt pretty much good about everything, and things came together nicely,” said Crawford, a player who has made the cut in seven of 10 starts this season but has yet to record a top-10 finish.

Opening the afternoon with a bogey at the first, Crawford bounced back quickly, recording birdies on 4, 5 and 7, and then making an eagle on 9, where he drained a 15-footer. On the back-nine, he birdied 12, 16 and 18 to claim his first lead of the season.

“I feel like my game has been good for a little while now. I feel like maybe I haven’t gotten the best results. I’ve played OK this season, for sure,” said the 28-year old who entered this week No. 35 on the Totalplay Cup points list. “I don’t have a ton of pressure on me. I was going to go out there and see what happens. Hopefully, I can finish strong and go into the Tour Championship on a good note.”

Joining Crawford at the top of the leaderboard, Tosti has been a top performer this season. The 26-year old has only missed two cuts and one of his six top-25s was a victory at the Abierto del Centro in early April. The Argentine currently holds the seventh spot on the season-long race to move up to the Korn Ferry Tour.

“I’m really excited to be back in this position, but there’s a lot of golf left to be played this weekend. Whatever happens, so I will take things as they come,” said Tosti about his chances of winning for the second time this season.