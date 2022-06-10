-
Crawford, Tosti share 36-hole lead in Colombia
June 10, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff
FLORIDABLANCA, Colombia—Another low-scoring day at the Fortox Colombia Classic finished with Pennsylvania native Chris Crawford and Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti tied for the 36-hole lead, at 12-under 128. Crawford reached the top of the leaderboard by carding an afternoon 63, while Tosti matched the leading total by posting a 65 not long after. The co-leaders finished one shot ahead of Brax McCarthy, who shot 64 early in the day. Five other players trail by two heading into the weekend of the last full-field event of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season at Ruitoque Golf Country Club.
“It was one of those days where I did a lot of things well. I felt pretty much good about everything, and things came together nicely,” said Crawford, a player who has made the cut in seven of 10 starts this season but has yet to record a top-10 finish.
Opening the afternoon with a bogey at the first, Crawford bounced back quickly, recording birdies on 4, 5 and 7, and then making an eagle on 9, where he drained a 15-footer. On the back-nine, he birdied 12, 16 and 18 to claim his first lead of the season.
“I feel like my game has been good for a little while now. I feel like maybe I haven’t gotten the best results. I’ve played OK this season, for sure,” said the 28-year old who entered this week No. 35 on the Totalplay Cup points list. “I don’t have a ton of pressure on me. I was going to go out there and see what happens. Hopefully, I can finish strong and go into the Tour Championship on a good note.”
Joining Crawford at the top of the leaderboard, Tosti has been a top performer this season. The 26-year old has only missed two cuts and one of his six top-25s was a victory at the Abierto del Centro in early April. The Argentine currently holds the seventh spot on the season-long race to move up to the Korn Ferry Tour.
“I’m really excited to be back in this position, but there’s a lot of golf left to be played this weekend. Whatever happens, so I will take things as they come,” said Tosti about his chances of winning for the second time this season.Alejandro Tosti of Rosario, Argentina, will be looking for his second win of the season this weekend at Ruitoque Golf CC. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Starting off No. 10, Tosti had an early bogey on 11 and then stayed pretty much under control. He birdied 14, 18 and 1, and then had a strong finish of birdie-birdie-par-birdie. “I have been playing really well, and I did a pretty good job scouting the course, which I’m playing for the first time,” said the University of Florida alum.
How low have the scores been at Ruitoque Golf Country Club? There have been 50 scores of 65 or better and a total of 162 scores in the 60s through two rounds. At 69.28 strokes, the scoring average is on pace to be the lowest this season.
“The rough is very penalizing, and the pin positions have been tough because that’s the only way to defend the course here. The key this weekend will be to keep the ball in the fairway to give yourself chances. Hopefully, the putts will drop,” added Tosti about the conditions at the short par-70, playing 6,592 yards long.
Key Information
The cut came at 4-under 136, with 65 players advancing to the weekend.
Playing in the first group off No. 10 at 6:15 a.m., Brax McCarthy, Aaron Terrazas and Cole Madey combined to shoot 17-under, with all three going bogey-free. McCarthy, who moved into solo third, at 11-under, carded a 64 and as did Madey. Terrazas had the “high” round in the threesome by posting a 65. “Teeing off first early was nice. We all three seemed to play fast, so we teed off and started going then birdies started coming. We all fed off each other. The weather was great; couldn’t ask for a better morning. The golf course is in good shape. It was a fun round,” said McCarthy, who is in need of a solid weekend in order to move up from 82nd on the Totalplay Cup standings into the top 60 to qualify for the Bupa Tour Championship.
In the tie for the lead at 12-under, Alejandro Tosti is the leading player among those who entered the week inside the Totalplay Cup top-10. This is how those players stand through 36 holes:
TOTALPLAY CUP TOP-10 PLAYERS
Points List Pos.
Player
Score (To Par)
Tournament Pos.
1
Mitchell Meissner (U.S.)
132 (8-under)
T14
2
Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
136 (4-under)
T54
3
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
135 (5-under)
T40
4
Kevin Velo (U.S.)
130 (10-under)
T4
5
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
136 (4-under)
T54
6
José Toledo (Guatemala)
143 (3-over)
CUT
7
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
128 (12-under)
T1
8
Jeremy Gandon (France)
138 (2-under)
CUT
9
Manav Shah (U.S.)
140 (par)
CUT
10
Raúl Pereda (Mexico)
138 (2-under)
CUT
At 8-under after rounds of 64-68, Camilo Aguado remains the leading Colombian. There are 28 Colombians playing this week and the following are the six who managed to make the cut for the top 55 and ties:
LEADING COLOMBIANS
Pos.
Player
Score
T14
Camilo Aguado
64-68 (8-under)
T22
Santiago Rivas
65-68 (7-under)
T40
Santiago Gómez
68-67 (5-under)
T40
Jesús Rivas
68-67 (5-under)
T40
Teo Gómez
69-66 (5-under)
T40
Juan Pablo Luna
67-68 (5-under)
Slightly outside the Totalplay Cup top-60 at the start of the week, Manuel Torres of Venezuela and Roland Massimino of the U.S. are in great positions to keep their season going. At 9-under through 36 holes, in a tie for ninth, Massimino is currently projected at 42nd and Torres at 43rd. The players making the Totalplay Cup top 60 at the conclusion of this event will secure 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership, but they will also gain access to the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship on June 23-26 in Tulum, Mexico. Here are the last five players currently in the top 60 in the Totalplay Cup standings and five on the outside looking in and how they played through two rounds:
IN THE BUBBLE...
Points List Pos.
Player
Score (To Par)
Tournament Pos.
56
Matías Domínguez (Chile)
133 (7-under)
T22
57
Josh Goldenberg (U.S.)
147 (7-over)
CUT
58
Linus Lilliedahl (Sweden)
133 (7-under)
T22
59
Ryan Baca (U.S.)
142 (2-over)
CUT
60
Matt Oshrine (U.S.)
135 (5-under)
T40
61
Roland Massimino (U.S.)
131 (9-under)
T9
62
Stephen Stallings, Jr. (U.S.)
143 (3-over)
CUT
63
Manuel Torres (Venezuela)
131 (9-under)
T9
64
Ricardo Celia (Colombia)
140 (par)
CUT
65
Will Cannon (U.S.)
140 (par)
CUT
The outright leader after a career-low 62 in the opening round, Mexico’s Juan Carlos Serrano moved to 10-under with a couple of birdies on 12 and 14 early in the day. A double bogey on 16 got him off track, and he went on to card an even-par 70 to slip into a tie for the 14th spot, at 8-under for the week.
New Zealand’s Charlie Hillier had a 10-shot improvement to fire a tournament-low, 9-under 61 early in the day. Starting the round on hole 10, he birdied holes 11 and 13, and then he made four birdies in a row, beginning at No. 16. He added another birdie on 5 before a birdie-birdie finish on 8 and 9. Hillier had started the day in a tie for 95th after an opening 71 and now is tied for 14th.
Recording only six pars, Canada’s Henry Lee had the second-lowest round of the day, at 8-under 62. The 23-year old rookie had two eagles, seven birdies and three bogeys. Lee shot 71 in the opening round, and by moving into a tie for 22nd he was able to gain 73 positions to make his fifth cut of the season.
Second-Round Weather: Cloudy. High of 79. Wind variable at 5-12, with gusts to 19 mph.
