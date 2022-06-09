-
-
Serrano fires season-low 62 to lead by one in Colombia
-
June 09, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff
- June 09, 2022
- Mexico's Juan Carlos Serrano had seven birdies and one eagle in today's opening 62 at Ruitoque Golf Country Club. (Media/PGA TOUR)
FLORIDABLANCA, Colombia—Ranked 98th on the Totalplay Cup standings, Juan Carlos Serrano of Mexico City needs a big week to keep his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season going. Once this week’s Fortox Colombia Classic finishes, those inside the Totalplay Cup top 60 will qualify for the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship. The season will be over for those unable to make it into the limited-field event. An opening-round of 8-under 62 by Serrano Thursday at Ruitoque Golf and Country Club was a great first step toward that goal. The 27-year old birdied the last hole to move one shot ahead of Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti and the U.S. trio of Ryan Cole, Osten Waite and Totalplay Cup No. 4 Kevin Velo.
Six other players are tied for sixth, including the leading Colombian Camilo Aguado, who birdied five of his last six holes Thursday. The other five who posted opening 64s were Totalplay Cup No. 1 Mitchell Meissner, Totalplay Cup No. 3 Jorge Fernández Valdés, Carson Roberts, Josh Radcliff and Luke Kwon.
“I have had an awful season,” Serrano said, letting out a loud laugh. “I haven’t played well, and it’s not because of my game. Actually, all aspects of my game have improved a lot. I’m hitting the ball harder, very straight and quite solid. The short game has improved, as well, but my head has gotten in the way, and we all know golf is a very mental game. I have to be happy with what I have and build on it.”
A University of Tennessee alum who turned pro in 2017, Serrano has recorded only one top-20 —a tie for 19th at the Abierto del Centro in early April in Cordoba, Argentina—while making only three cuts in 10 starts this PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. Thursday’s 62 was comfortably a Tour career-low-round for Serrano, whose previous low was a 65, which he carded twice, at the 2018 and 2019 Brazil Open.
“Last night I started thinking and realized how negative my language has been for the last couple of years, so today I got up just looking to enjoy my round. This is a very difficult profession that we have, so today it was a matter of that. The score is secondary, and if I have a good attitude out there, it doesn’t matter how I finish. I love doing this, and I should be happy to be doing this. We are lucky to be playing golf for a living,” he added about his attitude in a week determining if he can keep moving forward or if he needs to go back to Q-School.
A bogey at the first was far from being the ideal start, but he played impeccably the rest of the way. After birdieing 4, 6 and 8, he recorded an eagle on No. 9 to make the turn at 4-under. He went birdie-birdie-par-birdie between 12 and 15 before making one final birdie at the last.
“The putter got hot, so there wasn’t much stress in today’s round. I hit 16 greens, and I gave myself lots of opportunities. The key today was definitely a positive narrative. It’s not easy to stay positive, it demands effort and patience. There are 54 holes left, but beyond a result, I’m looking forward to staying calm and happy,” added Serrano, who could make it all the way to 14th on the Totalplay Cup standings with a tournament victory.
Key Information
Kevin Velo’s 63 was his fifth round of 64 or better this season. That’s three more times than the players ranked behind him in the list of low rounds this PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. He was 1-over after a bogey on 5, but picked up his pace quickly, with birdies on 6, 7 and 9. He kept things rolling on the back nine, becoming just the fourth player to record a 29 this season. He birdied 11, 12, 13, 15 and 18 to fire a 5-under 29. The other 29s (7-unders) were recorded by Jorge Villar (back nine, first round, Estrella del Mar Open), Noah Steele (back nine, third round, Estrella del Mar Open) and Derek Castillo (front nine, second round, Quito Open).
“I played awesome,” said the 25-year-old Velo, who is coming off a tie for fourth this past Sunday, at the Volvo Golf Championship. “I putted really well today. I’ve been hitting a lot of the center of the greens, and if you generally hit greens out here you’ll give yourself an opportunity. I gave myself plenty of those today.”
Entering his first tournament as Totalplay Cup No. 1, Mitchell Meissner put the pedal down late in his opening round with an eagle-birdie-eagle finish. The 25-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, went on to card a 6-under 64 to trail by two shots, in a tie for sixth. Starting on No. 10 and making birdies on 12 and 16, Meissner bogeyed the third and reached the tee on 7, his 16th hole of the day, at 1-under for the round. At the par-5, he hit an 8-iron to about 18 feet and made the eagle putt, then he made an unlikely putt from the back edge on of the green on the eighth, which he called a “bonus.” Carrying a great momentum into the last, another par-5, he hit the 8-iron again to 18 feet and drained the eagle putt. “It was nice to make a few coming in, and hopefully there will be a few more [Friday],” said the man who owns the lowest scoring average on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica at 68.75 strokes per round.
With four players—Mitchell Meissner, Jorge Fernández Valdés, Kevin Velo and Alejandro Tosti—currently inside the tournament’s top 10, this is how the players inside the Totalplay Cup Points List top 10 stand through 18 holes:
TOTALPLAY CUP TOP-10 PLAYERS
Points List Pos.
Player
Score (To Par)
Tournament Pos.
1
Mitchell Meissner (U.S.)
64 (6-under)
T6
2
Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
66 (4-under)
T23
3
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
64 (6-under)
T6
4
Kevin Velo (U.S.)
63 (7-under)
T2
5
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
67 (3-under)
T32
6
José Toledo (Guatemala)
75 (5-over)
T129
7
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
63 (7-under)
T2
8
Jeremy Gandon (France)
70 (par)
T78
9
Manav Shah (U.S.)
71 (1-over)
T95
10
Raúl Pereda (Mexico)
69 (1-under)
T69
The players making the Totalplay Cup top 60 at the conclusion of this event will secure 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership, but they will also gain access to the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship, June 23-26 in Tulum, Mexico. Here are the last five players currently in the top 60 in the Totalplay Cup standings and five on the outside looking in and how they played after the first round:
IN THE BUBBLE...
Points List Pos.
Player
Score (To Par)
Tournament Pos.
56
Matías Domínguez (Chile)
67 (3-under)
T32
57
Josh Goldenberg (U.S.)
72 (2-over)
T114
58
Linus Lilliedahl (Sweden)
67 (3-under)
T32
59
Ryan Baca (U.S.)
72 (2-over)
T114
60
Matt Oshrine (U.S.)
69 (1-under)
T69
61
Roland Massimino (U.S.)
66 (4-under)
T23
62
Stephen Stallings, Jr. (U.S.)
71 (1-over)
T95
63
Manuel Torres (Venezuela)
65 (5-under)
T12
64
Ricardo Celia (Colombia)
68 (2-under)
T52
65
Will Cannon (U.S.)
72 (2-over)
T114
Camilo Aguado is the leading Colombian after an opening round of 6-under 64. Finishing on hole 9, the 27-year-old birdied five of his last six holes, including the final four in succession. “I knew the last three holes on the front nine were easy to get, so I entered the front looking for a few pars early. Fortunately, I got lucky on No. 6, making a very tough downhill putt. It was just a 15-footer, but it was a very quick one. The other three I just played those holes the way you are supposed to play them. There are a couple of par-5s in there, and I birdied all three,” said Aguado, who holds the 15th spot in the Totalplay Cup standings to be the leading Colombian on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
There are 28 Colombians playing this week, eight of them amateurs. The following are the Colombian players currently inside the top 55 and ties:
LEADING COLOMBIANS
Pos.
Player
Score
T6
Camilo Aguado
64 (6-under)
T12
Santiago Rivas
65 (5-under)
T32
Juan Pablo Luna
67 (3-under)
T52
Santiago Gómez
68 (2-under)
T52
Gabriel Cadena
68 (2-under)
T52
Ricardo Celia
68 (2-under)
T52
Jesús Rivas
68 (2-under)
First-Round Weather: Cloudy, with sporadic light rain. High of 73. Wind NW at 3-12 mph.
-
-