  • Serrano fires season-low 62 to lead by one in Colombia

  • Mexico&apos;s Juan Carlos Serrano had seven birdies and one eagle in today&apos;s opening 62 at Ruitoque Golf Country Club. (Media/PGA TOUR)Mexico's Juan Carlos Serrano had seven birdies and one eagle in today's opening 62 at Ruitoque Golf Country Club. (Media/PGA TOUR)