Serrano fires season-low 62 to lead by one in Colombia

FLORIDABLANCA, Colombia—Ranked 98th on the Totalplay Cup standings, Juan Carlos Serrano of Mexico City needs a big week to keep his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season going. Once this week’s Fortox Colombia Classic finishes, those inside the Totalplay Cup top 60 will qualify for the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship. The season will be over for those unable to make it into the limited-field event. An opening-round of 8-under 62 by Serrano Thursday at Ruitoque Golf and Country Club was a great first step toward that goal. The 27-year old birdied the last hole to move one shot ahead of Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti and the U.S. trio of Ryan Cole, Osten Waite and Totalplay Cup No. 4 Kevin Velo.

Six other players are tied for sixth, including the leading Colombian Camilo Aguado, who birdied five of his last six holes Thursday. The other five who posted opening 64s were Totalplay Cup No. 1 Mitchell Meissner, Totalplay Cup No. 3 Jorge Fernández Valdés, Carson Roberts, Josh Radcliff and Luke Kwon.

“I have had an awful season,” Serrano said, letting out a loud laugh. “I haven’t played well, and it’s not because of my game. Actually, all aspects of my game have improved a lot. I’m hitting the ball harder, very straight and quite solid. The short game has improved, as well, but my head has gotten in the way, and we all know golf is a very mental game. I have to be happy with what I have and build on it.”

A University of Tennessee alum who turned pro in 2017, Serrano has recorded only one top-20 —a tie for 19th at the Abierto del Centro in early April in Cordoba, Argentina—while making only three cuts in 10 starts this PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. Thursday’s 62 was comfortably a Tour career-low-round for Serrano, whose previous low was a 65, which he carded twice, at the 2018 and 2019 Brazil Open.

“Last night I started thinking and realized how negative my language has been for the last couple of years, so today I got up just looking to enjoy my round. This is a very difficult profession that we have, so today it was a matter of that. The score is secondary, and if I have a good attitude out there, it doesn’t matter how I finish. I love doing this, and I should be happy to be doing this. We are lucky to be playing golf for a living,” he added about his attitude in a week determining if he can keep moving forward or if he needs to go back to Q-School.

A bogey at the first was far from being the ideal start, but he played impeccably the rest of the way. After birdieing 4, 6 and 8, he recorded an eagle on No. 9 to make the turn at 4-under. He went birdie-birdie-par-birdie between 12 and 15 before making one final birdie at the last.

“The putter got hot, so there wasn’t much stress in today’s round. I hit 16 greens, and I gave myself lots of opportunities. The key today was definitely a positive narrative. It’s not easy to stay positive, it demands effort and patience. There are 54 holes left, but beyond a result, I’m looking forward to staying calm and happy,” added Serrano, who could make it all the way to 14th on the Totalplay Cup standings with a tournament victory.

Key Information

Kevin Velo’s 63 was his fifth round of 64 or better this season. That’s three more times than the players ranked behind him in the list of low rounds this PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. He was 1-over after a bogey on 5, but picked up his pace quickly, with birdies on 6, 7 and 9. He kept things rolling on the back nine, becoming just the fourth player to record a 29 this season. He birdied 11, 12, 13, 15 and 18 to fire a 5-under 29. The other 29s (7-unders) were recorded by Jorge Villar (back nine, first round, Estrella del Mar Open), Noah Steele (back nine, third round, Estrella del Mar Open) and Derek Castillo (front nine, second round, Quito Open).

“I played awesome,” said the 25-year-old Velo, who is coming off a tie for fourth this past Sunday, at the Volvo Golf Championship. “I putted really well today. I’ve been hitting a lot of the center of the greens, and if you generally hit greens out here you’ll give yourself an opportunity. I gave myself plenty of those today.”

Entering his first tournament as Totalplay Cup No. 1, Mitchell Meissner put the pedal down late in his opening round with an eagle-birdie-eagle finish. The 25-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, went on to card a 6-under 64 to trail by two shots, in a tie for sixth. Starting on No. 10 and making birdies on 12 and 16, Meissner bogeyed the third and reached the tee on 7, his 16th hole of the day, at 1-under for the round. At the par-5, he hit an 8-iron to about 18 feet and made the eagle putt, then he made an unlikely putt from the back edge on of the green on the eighth, which he called a “bonus.” Carrying a great momentum into the last, another par-5, he hit the 8-iron again to 18 feet and drained the eagle putt. “It was nice to make a few coming in, and hopefully there will be a few more [Friday],” said the man who owns the lowest scoring average on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica at 68.75 strokes per round.

With four players—Mitchell Meissner, Jorge Fernández Valdés, Kevin Velo and Alejandro Tosti—currently inside the tournament’s top 10, this is how the players inside the Totalplay Cup Points List top 10 stand through 18 holes: