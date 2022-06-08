Tour returns to Ruitoque after eight-year absence

FLORIDABLANCA, Colombia—While it’s only been one year since PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players visited this city for an official event, eight years have passed since Ruitoque Golf and Country Club has hosted the Tour. That will all change starting Thursday when the final full-field tournament of the season, the Fortox Colombia Classic, gets underway.

Last year, the tournament here took place at the Country Club of Bucaramanga, not far from Ruitoque. Sam Stevens won by a shot in a tournament that was the third-to-last tournament of the year. This time, it’s the last gasp for players trying to get inside the top 60 on the Totalplay Cup standings so they can qualify for the 60-player Bupa Tour Championship later this month in Tulum, Mexico.

Two players who have zero worries about playing in Tulum are points leader Mitchell Meissner and Totalplay Cup No. 4 Kevin Velo. The two Americans have both had consistently solid seasons, with Velo owning one thing Meissner doesn’t: a victory.

Velo won the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitation in April, while Meissner had another disappointing close call last week at the Volvo Golf Championship outside Bogota. He finished second for a third time this season, Cristobal Del Solar edging him last week at the Volvo Golf Championship by Seguros del Estado.

With two tournaments left, Meissner reflected on the goals he set for himself prior to the start of the season. He smiled, satisfied that he’s on track to accomplish them.

• Be exempt to the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament

• Finish inside the top five in the Totalplay Cup

• Have full Korn Ferry Tour status in 2023

• Win

Meissner has virtually locked up the first three goals, though a victory has proven elusive.

“I’m proud and disappointed at the same time,” said Meissner on Tuesday, reflecting on his week at Club El Rincon of Cajica, how he rebounded from an opening 75 to battle to the end. “Coming back from 3-over in the first round and shooting back-to-back 65s and getting into contention, I was really proud of that. But there are still some things to clean up down the stretch.”

Most notably was his missed two-foot par putt on No. 17 that ultimately was the difference between finishing second and battling Del Solar in a playoff.

“I’m not beating myself up about not winning one of these. I’ve had three seconds and two thirds. It’s been a really good year, and I’m proud of myself,” he added. “Patience is the key. It will come at the right time.”

This week, Meissner will have to negotiate a hilly course that he says reminds him of Brazil’s Fazenda Boa Vista, site of the JHSF Brazil Open, where he only tied for eighth.

“It’s quirky. The greens are quick, and they will roll well,” he added.

Velo seconded much of what Meissner saw during his tour around the course. The Californian played his practice round early Tuesday and came away impressed.

“The golf course is awesome. You have to think a lot off the tee. I think it’s easier than it looks off the tee. It’s pretty narrow. The front nine is a little bit narrower than the back nine. The back nine will leave you with a lot of wedges because it’s short. There will be a lot of wedge [approaches] and a lot of birdies,” said Velo, who finished third a week ago on the strength of his closing, 8-under 64, the third time he’s shot a 64 this season. But his 63 at the Quito Open is still the best round of not only this year but of his career.

The former San Jose State golfer continued, “It’s awesome. The greens are in great shape, tight Bermuda(grass), and it will be a really good golf course for us.”

Tournament Fast Facts

Official Name: Fortox Colombia Classic

Hashtag: #FortoxColombiaClassic

Dates: June 9-12, 2022

Host venue: Ruitoque Golf Country Club, Par 71 (36-34) 6,592 yards

Field: 144 players from 20 countries

Countries and territories represented in the field: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Guatemala, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Sweden, United States and Venezuela.

Defending champion: Sam Stevens (U.S.) is not in the field

Purse: U.S. $175,000 – Winner’s share U.S. $31,500

Totalplay Cup points: Awarded to the top-55 and ties, with 500 going to the winner

Cut: Top 55 and ties

The last time at Ruitoque Golf and Country Club: David Vanegas shot a third-round 61, and that lifted him to a two-stroke, 54-hole lead at the 2014 Arturo Calle Colombian Open. His seven-birdie, one-eagle performance paved the way for his eventual three-stroke triumph over Rick Cochran III and Andrés Echavarría. José Garrido, working this week as part of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rules staff, tied for fourth, with four others.