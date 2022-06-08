PGA TOUR Latinoamérica announces 2022 Totalplay Cup bonus pool

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida—The Totalplay Cup has proven to be a winning formula in its first year as the points tracker for PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. With one full-field tournament remaining on the 2021-22 schedule, the Tour announced Wednesday that it will enhance the Totalplay Cup this season, adding a U.S. $100,000 bonus pool for the top-10 finishers in the standings following the final tournament of the season, the Bupa Tour Championship. The Tulum, Mexico, event set for June 23-26, will feature only the top-60 Totalplay Cup points-earners from the previous 11 events.

Through this bonus, the winner of the Totalplay Cup—the Tour’s Player of the Year—will receive $20,000 in addition to his 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership. The second- and third-place Totalplay Cup points finishers will receive $15,000 and $12,000 bonuses, respectively.

Also, as part of its commitment to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and its players, the Tour will increase the Bupa Tour Championship purse, featuring a minimum U.S. $200,000 payout, the largest in the 10 years of PGA TOUR Latinoamerica’s existence.

“When we announced the Totalplay Cup prior to the start of the season, we knew how significant it would be to the growth of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. We would like to thank our longtime partner Sunshine Gasoline for not only its commitment to the Tour but more importantly what it wants to do to support our members as they continue in their careers and paths to the Korn Ferry Tour,” said Todd Rhinehart, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Executive Director. “Coming out of the pandemic and playing eight tournaments over an 18-month period to finish our 2020-21 season and to graduate a class to the Korn Ferry Tour has been extremely rewarding. Then, to follow that success with us on the brink of completing this current, 12-tournament, 2021-22 schedule in seven countries is so gratifying

Through 10 tournaments this season, American Mitchell Meissner leads the Totalplay Cup standings, with Chile’s Cristobal Del Solar, recent winner of the Volvo Golf Championship by Seguros del Estado, in the No. 2 slot. In third is Argentina’s Jorge Fernandez-Valdes, winner of the Visa Argentine Open and Totalplay Cup leader for the first nine weeks of the season. This week’s Fortox Colombia Classic is the final full-field tournament of the season and will help determine the final roster for the Bupa Tour Championship.

“It’s going to be an exciting battle for the No. 1 position. The top player will win a significant bonus, but what makes this bonus pool so impactful is that numerous players will benefit from it to reward all their hard work and impressive play,” Rhinehart continued. “We view this bonus pool and purse enhancement as a way to reward our PGA TOUR Latinoamérica members for their commitment to our Tour as they move on to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023.”