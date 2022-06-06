Open Qualifying: Fortox Colombia Classic

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia – Below are the successful entrants from Open Qualifying for the Fortox Colombia Classic. The qualifying round took place at Ruitoque Golf Country Club, earlier Monday and it involved 27 competitors battling for eight spots on the field of the 11th event of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

70 (E) Fernando López Butrón, México

71 (+1) Abel Gallegos, Argentina

72 (+2) José Luis Muñoz, Perú

72 (+2) Martín Kin, Argentina

72 (+2) Esteban Pulido Ángel, Colombia

73 (+3) Jon Moles, Estados Unidos

73 (+3) Salvador Rocha Gómez, México

73 (+3) Luis Eduardo Posada, Colombia