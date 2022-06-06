-
Open Qualifying: Fortox Colombia Classic
June 06, 2022
By Staff , PGATOURLA.COM
- Argentina’s Abel Gallegos has secured his eight start of the season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica (Media/PGA TOUR)
BUCARAMANGA, Colombia – Below are the successful entrants from Open Qualifying for the Fortox Colombia Classic. The qualifying round took place at Ruitoque Golf Country Club, earlier Monday and it involved 27 competitors battling for eight spots on the field of the 11th event of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
70 (E) Fernando López Butrón, México
71 (+1) Abel Gallegos, Argentina
72 (+2) José Luis Muñoz, Perú
72 (+2) Martín Kin, Argentina
72 (+2) Esteban Pulido Ángel, Colombia
73 (+3) Jon Moles, Estados Unidos
73 (+3) Salvador Rocha Gómez, México
73 (+3) Luis Eduardo Posada, Colombia
