-
Del Solar survives late double bogey to win
-
-
June 05, 2022
By Laury Livsey , PGATOURLA.COM
-
CAJICA, Colombia—A double bogey late in the final round is not the ideal way to try to win a tournament. Yet Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar survived a 5 on the scorecard at the par-3 16th Sunday at Club El Rincon of Cajica then parred his final two holes, holding on to win the Volvo Golf Championship by a stroke over Mitchell Meissner. For Meissner, it was another disappointing final day—his third runner-up finish this season. In his last four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, the Texan has tied for third, tied for second, tied for third and then finished alone in second this week.
It was Del Solar, the former Florida State golfer, who was just a bit better than Meissner.
“It was a tough round. Mitchell played amazing, and not just this week but the whole season,” Del Solar said. “I’ve been playing pretty good, too. Obviously, I try to win every tournament, and I try to play great. I happened to have it this week.”
The suspended third round concluded early Sunday morning, with officials regrouping and sending out players off both tees to ensure a Sunday finish. Del Solar completed his third round with a birdie on 17 to shoot a 69. He began the final round tied for third, with Josh Goldenberg, two shots behind leader Adam Navigato. Del Solar quickly moved up the leaderboard once the final round began. He poured in birdies on Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 5 then added another at No. 7 to make the turn in 5-under 31. By then he was in the lead. After birdies at Nos. 11 and 12 and another at 15, to get to 8-under for the day, Del Solar seemed to have things in control.
“You don’t plan to make that many birdies,” Del Solar said. “Sometimes it just happens, and I’m happy it happened in the final round.” Those birdies gave him the cushion he needed after his troubles at No. 16.
Meissner, playing in a group behind Del Solar, pulled even with Del Solar after he birdied No. 16 moments after Del Solar’s double bogey. Then he made a costly mistake on the next hole. Facing a two-foot par putt, Meissner, a righthanded player who putts lefthanded, missed, the bogey dropping him a stroke behind Del Solar that proved to be the final margin.
“For a lefty, it’s not a hard putt. I lined it up center of the hole and hit it soft. It just broke, which is shocking to me. In retrospect, I guess I should have marked it and waited. I wanted to get out of Adam’s way,” added Meissner about putting ahead of playing partner Navigato. “There are a lot worse things going on in the world than me missing a two-footer to be in a playoff.”
Meissner had one last chance to get in a playoff, but missed a 20-foot birdie effort on the closing hole.
The consolation is Meissner took over the Totalplay Cup points lead and has almost assured himself of 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership. The only question is where he will finish in the standings.
Added Del Solar, “Mitchell is No. 1, and the goal is to be the best player on the Tour. The goal is not done yet, the season is not done. I’m going to try to play great the next events, and I know Mitchell will do the same. Hopefully it happens.”
Did you know Cristóbal Del Solar has won three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments? His victory Sunday goes with his title at the 2018 Abierto OSDE del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina, and his 2019 triumph at the Puerto Plata Open in the Dominican Republic.
Key Information
There were 27 Colombians playing this week, 12 of them amateurs. Four of those players, including two amateurs, made the cut. Here is how they finished, with Camilo Aguado and amateur Daniel Medellin the top finishers, at 8-under and tied for 22nd.
|
Pos.
|
Player
|
Score
|
T22
|
Camilo Aguado
|
69-67-73-71—280
|
T22
|
a-Daniel Medellin
|
72-69-71-68—280
|
T28
|
Juan Pablo Luna
|
74-70-69-69—282
|
T55
|
a-Esteban Jaramillo
|
74-69-79-70—292
Adam Navigato held the 54-hole lead, quite an amazing feat, the Monday qualifier said. Navigato has missed the entire PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season with a neck injury, this week’s tournament his debut. Navigato played a solid final round, posting a 2-under 70, giving him four under-par rounds for the week, but Cristobal Del Solar and Mitchell Meissner went a bit lower, leaving the San Diego native alone in third. That scoreboard position automatically qualifies for next week’s Fortox Colombia Classic, also in Colombia, in Bucaramanga.
American Trevor Sluman not only made his first cut of the season, he turned in a sterling performance after a sluggish start. Sluman, a past champion on PGA TOUR Series-China, opened this week’s tournament with a 3-over 75. He then shot a pair of 66s to go with a third-round 68 that left him tied for fourth. Sluman wasn’t even ranked in the Totalplay Cup when the week began, and he’s now 70th.
After his solid week, Trevor Sluman is spending Sunday night at his fiancee’s home in Bogota before leaving for Bucaramanga on Monday. In April, at Augusta National Golf Club, there to watch the Masters Tournament, Sluman became engaged to professional golfer Laura Restrepo, who he began dating when both played golf at the University of Louisville. The two were there to watch the Masters. Although Restrepo plays under the Panama flag, the family lived in Bogota during Restrepo’s early teen years and has since moved back.
Kevin Velo finished the Volvo Golf Championship tied for fourth, vaulting up the leaderboard on the final day. Helping him to his closing 64 were the five birdies he made in a row, beginning at No. 4. Velo joined Stephen Stallings, Jr. (Estrella del Mar Open), Rafael Becker (Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational, Cristobal Del Solar (JHSF Brazil Open) and Andrew Alligood (Jalisco Open) as players with streaks of five consecutive birdies this season.
With a 10-under 62 in the second round of the Quito Open, Kevin Velo has proven he can go low this season. His 64 Sunday is the third time he’s posted that score this season. The first came in the third round of the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational on his way to victory there. Last week at the Jalisco Open, a tied-for-third performance, Velo fired a 7-under 64 in the second round.
José Toledo improved his score every day after beginning the Volvo Golf Championship with a 1-over 73. He rallied with a 70-67-66 finish that left him alone in eighth place and left him No. 6 in the Totalplay Cup but only 13 points behind No. 5 Alan Wagner.
When the week began, Manuel Torres was No. 82 in the Totalplay Cup standings. He didn’t look to improve much on that position until he fired a tournament-best, 9-under 63 Sunday that earned him his best finish of the season, a tie for 12th. His final-round score also matches his current Totalplay Cup position, giving him a solid chance to move into the top 60 at next week’s final full-field tournament of the season, the Fortox Colombia Classic.
For the first time all season, someone other than Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés is leading the Totalplay Cup. Both Mitchell Meissner, the new No. 1, and Cristóbal Del Solar passed Fernández Valdés, who dropped into third place. Here are the top-10 with one full-field event to play before the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship at the end of the month.
Totalplay Cup Points List
(Through Volvo Golf Championship by Seguros del Estado)
|
Points List Pos.
|
Player
|
Total Points
|
Points Behind
|
1
|
Mitchell Meissner (U.S.)
|
1,419
|
--
|
2
|
Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
|
1,314
|
105
|
3
|
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
|
1,182
|
237
|
4
|
Kevin Velo (U.S.)
|
960
|
459
|
5
|
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
|
906
|
513
|
6
|
José Toledo (Guatemala)
|
893
|
526
|
7
|
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
|
795
|
343
|
8
|
Jeremy Gandon (France)
|
646
|
773
|
9
|
Manav Shah (U.S.)
|
620
|
518
|
10
|
Raul Pereda (Mexico)
|
601
|
818
Mitchell Meissner’s 2021-22 Totalplay Cup Points’ Progression
|
TotalplayCup Pos.
|
Tournament
|
Tournament Finish
|
Points Behind
Leader
|
T18
|
Visa Argentine Open
|
T18
|
461
|
13
|
Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open
|
T9
|
642
|
4
|
Estrella del Mar Open
|
T2
|
418
|
6
|
Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational
|
T19
|
619
|
6
|
Abierto del Centro
|
T5
|
557
|
5
|
JHSF Brazil Open
|
8
|
514
|
4
|
Diners Club Peru Open
|
T3
|
362
|
2
|
Quito Open
|
T2
|
117
|
2
|
Jalisco Open
|
T3
|
19
|
1
|
Volvo Golf Championship
|
2
|
--
This is a look at the last five players currently in the top 60 in the Totalplay Cup standings and five on the outside looking in and how they played after three rounds. There is one full-field event remaining, with the top-60 on the Totalplay Cup standings qualifying for the Bupa Tour Championship from June 23-26 in Tulum, Mexico.
|
Points List Pos.
|
Player
|
Prev. Pos
|
56
|
Matias Dominguez (Chile)
|
79
|
57
|
Josh Goldenberg (U.S.)
|
102
|
58
|
Linus Lilliedahl (Sweden)
|
62
|
59
|
Ryan Baca (U.S.)
|
56
|
60
|
Matt Oshrine (U.S.)
|
61
|
61
|
Roland Massimino (U.S.)
|
52
|
62
|
Stephen Stallings, Jr. (U.S.)
|
59
|
63
|
Manuel Torres (Venezuela)
|
71
|
64
|
Ricardo Celia (Colombia)
|
55
|
65
|
Will Cannon (U.S.)
|
57
Cristobal Del Solar became the 15th player with at least three career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica titles. José de Jesús Rodríguez of Mexico, last week’s winner, has won the most titles, with five. Here is the complete list of multiple-tournament winners.
|
Wins
|
Player (Country)
|
5
|
José de Jesús Rodríguez (México)
|
4
|
Rodolfo Cazaubón (México)
Julián Etulain (Argentina)
Michael Buttacavoli (U.S.)
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
|
3
|
Tommy Cocha (Argentina)
Fabián Gómez (Argentina)
Timothy O’Neal (U.S.)
Tyler McCumber (U.S.)
Nathan Lashley (U.S.)
Marcelo Rozo (Colombia)
Jared Wolfe (U.S.)
Augusto Núñez (Argentina)
Brandon Matthews (U.S.)
Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
Quotable
“I thought I was into the wind, and I hit a club that I didn’t think would get to the back. But it flew to the back bunker.” – Cristóbal Del Solar on his tee shot on the par-3 16th that led to a double bogey
“I had a lot of time to think about it, what I was going to do during the suspension.” – Cristóbal Del Solar on his 16th-hole tee shot that occurred right before officials halted play because of lightning in the area
“I played the 18th hole in the other fairway. There are two different choices. You go down the fairway or you go down the other fairway and take the water out of play.” – Cristóbal Del Solar on his decision to hit his 18th-hole tee ball down the 10th fairway Sunday
“I want to win. That’s the goal every week. I’m trying. I’m trying really hard. I really do think it’s going to happen one day. I’ll keep plugging along.” – Mitchell Meissner
“I really thought I hit a good wedge. I was obviously amped up a little bit. The ball just flew. I center-faced one. I was not trying to fly it off the green. It was on a good line. It was right where I wanted to hit it.” – Mitchell Meissner on his 18th-hole approach shot that landed and stopped on the fringe
“Being in the fringe made it a little unpredictable. It came out a little slow and left of what I thought. I thought about chipping it to avoid the fringe. In retrospect, I read it wrong, so it doesn’t really matter. It went left overall, and I was thinking it would bounce right and hold and maybe try to go back a little left but it never really went right.” – Mitchell Meissner on his birdie putt on No. 18 that would have forced a playoff
Final-Round Weather: Play began under an overcast sky. A dangerous weather situation that included rain forced officials to suspend play at 2:53 p.m. Play resumed 53 minutes later. High of 66. Wind S at 6-8 mph.