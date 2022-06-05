Del Solar survives late double bogey to win

CAJICA, Colombia—A double bogey late in the final round is not the ideal way to try to win a tournament. Yet Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar survived a 5 on the scorecard at the par-3 16th Sunday at Club El Rincon of Cajica then parred his final two holes, holding on to win the Volvo Golf Championship by a stroke over Mitchell Meissner. For Meissner, it was another disappointing final day—his third runner-up finish this season. In his last four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, the Texan has tied for third, tied for second, tied for third and then finished alone in second this week.

It was Del Solar, the former Florida State golfer, who was just a bit better than Meissner.

“It was a tough round. Mitchell played amazing, and not just this week but the whole season,” Del Solar said. “I’ve been playing pretty good, too. Obviously, I try to win every tournament, and I try to play great. I happened to have it this week.”

The suspended third round concluded early Sunday morning, with officials regrouping and sending out players off both tees to ensure a Sunday finish. Del Solar completed his third round with a birdie on 17 to shoot a 69. He began the final round tied for third, with Josh Goldenberg, two shots behind leader Adam Navigato. Del Solar quickly moved up the leaderboard once the final round began. He poured in birdies on Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 5 then added another at No. 7 to make the turn in 5-under 31. By then he was in the lead. After birdies at Nos. 11 and 12 and another at 15, to get to 8-under for the day, Del Solar seemed to have things in control.

“You don’t plan to make that many birdies,” Del Solar said. “Sometimes it just happens, and I’m happy it happened in the final round.” Those birdies gave him the cushion he needed after his troubles at No. 16.

Meissner, playing in a group behind Del Solar, pulled even with Del Solar after he birdied No. 16 moments after Del Solar’s double bogey. Then he made a costly mistake on the next hole. Facing a two-foot par putt, Meissner, a righthanded player who putts lefthanded, missed, the bogey dropping him a stroke behind Del Solar that proved to be the final margin.

“For a lefty, it’s not a hard putt. I lined it up center of the hole and hit it soft. It just broke, which is shocking to me. In retrospect, I guess I should have marked it and waited. I wanted to get out of Adam’s way,” added Meissner about putting ahead of playing partner Navigato. “There are a lot worse things going on in the world than me missing a two-footer to be in a playoff.”

Meissner had one last chance to get in a playoff, but missed a 20-foot birdie effort on the closing hole.

The consolation is Meissner took over the Totalplay Cup points lead and has almost assured himself of 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership. The only question is where he will finish in the standings.

Added Del Solar, “Mitchell is No. 1, and the goal is to be the best player on the Tour. The goal is not done yet, the season is not done. I’m going to try to play great the next events, and I know Mitchell will do the same. Hopefully it happens.”

Did you know Cristóbal Del Solar has won three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments? His victory Sunday goes with his title at the 2018 Abierto OSDE del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina, and his 2019 triumph at the Puerto Plata Open in the Dominican Republic.

Key Information

There were 27 Colombians playing this week, 12 of them amateurs. Four of those players, including two amateurs, made the cut. Here is how they finished, with Camilo Aguado and amateur Daniel Medellin the top finishers, at 8-under and tied for 22nd.