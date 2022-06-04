Meissner seeks elusive first win as rain halts play in Colombia

CAJICA, Colombia—Mitchell Meissner is seemingly is in contention in every PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament in which he plays. This week it’s the Volvo Golf Championship by Seguros del Estado, and again, Meissner is in position to win his first career title. Of the players who finished in the weather-delayed third round, Meissner leads the way, at 11-under. On the course is Adam Navigato, at 12-under, has five holes remaining in his round.

Meissner has forced his way back into the conversation even with his disappointing start at Club El Rincon of Cajica. Meissner opened the tournament with a 3-over 75 but has more than atoned for that with a pair of 65s since. The highlight of his third round were his four consecutive birdies, starting at No. 3. It’s the second time this week he’s turned that trick. He birdied Nos. 10, 11, 12 and 13 in the second round, and he’s poised to pass Totalplay Cup points leader Jorge Fernández Valdés if he maintains this pace. He is 19 points behind Fernández Valdés in the standings but is four shots clear of the Argentine with 18 holes to play.

In Meissner’s last five starts, his finishes have looked like this: tied for fifth, eighth, tied for third, tied for second and tied for third.

When the week started, Navigato was simply looking for a place to play as he entered the tournament’s Monday qualifier. Once he got through that, he set his sights on making the cut in as much as he hadn’t played all season primarily due to a neck injury. Once he opened 70-67 and made it to the weekend, he changed his goals, something he did again as he surged to the lead after four birdies and an eagle against one bogey before his round ended prematurely due to darkness. He will play the final five holes of his third round beginning at 6:20 a.m., local time Sunday and then go right back out and see if he can secure his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title.

“I’m not really thinking. I’m really just having a blast. I’ll probably digest a little more tonight and see how I sleep,” he explained in the safety of the clubhouse as the rain continued to fall. “I’m feeding off the crowd. It’s been an absolute blast.”

It can be fun when you count a hole-in-one in your opening round and two hole-outs in your third round. On the par-5 seventh, short of the bunker, he chipped in for eagle. He then chipped in from just off the green for birdie on No. 9.

“Everything seems to be dropping,” he said.

Gilchrest has had an up-and-down season, with only one top-10 in his seven previous starts. He tied for eighth at the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational in late-March. He is coming off two missed cuts, at the Quito Open and at last week’s Jalisco Open in Guadalajara, Mexico. Gilchrest had mixed emotions after completing his third round, glad to be done but disappointed in his closing bogey.

“I’m just bummed. I thought I was going to birdie 18. I was in the rough (off the tee), I was going to land short and bounce it up and I missed it by a yard or two,” Gilchrest said. That set off a chain of events. Gilchrest’s birdie chip from the front of the green slid by about five feet, and he missed the par-saving putt.

“I’m happy I finished, and I’m happy with how I played today. My hitting really held up with the stops and the starts. For some reason my putting was a little harder to keep going,” he continued.

Second-round co-leaders Camilo Aguado and Isidro Benitez remain in the hunt. Aguado has six holes still to play after playing 1-under in his first 12 holes. He’s at 9-under, while Benitez is at 8-under, also through 12, playing his holes in even-par.

Did you know that in Matt Gilchrest’s 32 previous PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, he has two runner-up finishes? Despite never winning, he finished second twice in his rookie year of 2018. In his Tour debut, he was second at the Guatemala Stella Artois Open then lost in a playoff at the weather-shortened Cañuelas Championship later in the season, dropping an extra-session decision to Thomas Baik.



Key Information

There were 27 Colombians playing this week, 12 of them amateurs. Four of those players, including two amateurs, made the cut. Of the quartet, three finished their third rounds prior to officials halting play for the day. Second-round co-leader Camilo Aguado is 9-under through 12 holes. Of those who finished, amateur Daniel Medellin is 4-under.