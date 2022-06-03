Benitez, Aguado surge to the top in Colombia

CAJICA, Colombia—It’s an international leaderboard at the Volvo Golf Championship by Seguros del Estado. The seven players tied for the lead or a stroke behind come from six different countries. Leading the way are Colombia’s Camilo Aguado and Mexico’s Isidro Benitez, the duo sitting at 8-under and a stroke ahead of Americans Hayden Springer and Adam Navigato, Argentina’s Alan Wagner, Chile’s Cristobal Del Solar and France’s Jeremy Gandon.

Benitez rolled in a six-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish off his 6-under 66, right as the rain began to fall again, something that plagued the field for most of the afternoon. The lefthander made the birdie with a putter he put in his bag this week after a poor putting performance at the Korn Ferry Tour’s NVS Invitational last week outside Chicago.

“I putted really badly last week. So, I switched putters, and it’s working out,” he said, before quickly adding, “the other putter is in the hotel room, and it’s going to stay there.”

Benitez was 1-over through five holes when he turned it on, rolling in birdies on Nos. 6 and 9 and then adding four more on the back nine before his 18th-hole birdie finish.

“I putted really, really well today. The greens are perfect, and it wasn’t easy because we played almost nine holes in the rain,” he said.

Aguado is drawing considerable attention as at once the low Colombian and the tournament co-leader. He had what seemed like a sweat-free round, with three what he called tap-in birdies—at Nos. 12, 14 and 17—a 12-foot birdie putt at No. 1 and a four-footer that dropped for eagle at the 13th. His only bogey came late in the day.

“It surprised me,” he said after missing the green at No. 7, his 16th hole, failing to get up and down. “I felt like I didn’t hit the shot I should have hit for that chip shot,” said Aguado, who attended college in Jacksonville, Alabama, has previously lived in Mexico and now calls Orlando, Florida, home. “I hit a runner, and it hit the wrong spot and it was gone. I was like, Camilo you have to sometimes do the shot you should do, even if it’s risky. I should have tried to do something different there.”

In the group a stroke off the pace, Navigato had perhaps the most-interesting day, a dream start to his second round. Navigato opened his day with a par then made a 15-foot eagle putt on No. 2 followed by his first birdie of the day, at No. 3. He also birdied the fifth, with pars at Nos. 4, 6 and 7 dotting his scorecard.

At the par-3 eighth, he pulled an 8-iron, and from 191 yards. “I flushed it perfectly. It never left the flag, it two-hopped and trickled in. I could see it perfectly,” he said of his second career hole-in-one in competition and third overall.

“I kind of went unconscious on the first nine, playing out of my mind. It was like I didn’t even know what was going on,” he added. Facing a chance for a first-of-his-career 29, he watched his putt on No. 9 “horseshoe” around the cup and stay out. He settled for par. Over his final nine holes, Navigato could only muster one more birdie against eight pars.

“On the back nine, I couldn’t get the putts to drop. But those first two eagles were amazing,” he added.

Did you know Adam Navigato is playing his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament of the season? The former University of San Diego golfer has suffered for most of the season from a herniated disk in his neck. He Monday-qualified into the field this week and is tied for third with 36 holes remaining.

Key Information

The cut came at even-par, with 59 players advancing to the weekend.

The second-round leader has gone on to win five of the nine PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments this season. Last week, José de Jesús Rodríguez held a one-shot, halfway-point lead, lost his advantage to Mitchell Meissner and Kevin Velo through 54 holes then rallied on the final day to win in Guadalajara, Mexico. Others who have parlayed 36-hole leads into victories are Alan Wagner (Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open), Velo (Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational), Jaime López Rivarola (JHSF Brazil Open) and José Toledo (Diners Club Peru Open).