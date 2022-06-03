-
Benitez, Aguado surge to the top in Colombia
June 03, 2022
By Laury Livsey , PGATOURLA.COM
CAJICA, Colombia—It’s an international leaderboard at the Volvo Golf Championship by Seguros del Estado. The seven players tied for the lead or a stroke behind come from six different countries. Leading the way are Colombia’s Camilo Aguado and Mexico’s Isidro Benitez, the duo sitting at 8-under and a stroke ahead of Americans Hayden Springer and Adam Navigato, Argentina’s Alan Wagner, Chile’s Cristobal Del Solar and France’s Jeremy Gandon.
Benitez rolled in a six-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish off his 6-under 66, right as the rain began to fall again, something that plagued the field for most of the afternoon. The lefthander made the birdie with a putter he put in his bag this week after a poor putting performance at the Korn Ferry Tour’s NVS Invitational last week outside Chicago.
“I putted really badly last week. So, I switched putters, and it’s working out,” he said, before quickly adding, “the other putter is in the hotel room, and it’s going to stay there.”
Benitez was 1-over through five holes when he turned it on, rolling in birdies on Nos. 6 and 9 and then adding four more on the back nine before his 18th-hole birdie finish.
“I putted really, really well today. The greens are perfect, and it wasn’t easy because we played almost nine holes in the rain,” he said.
Aguado is drawing considerable attention as at once the low Colombian and the tournament co-leader. He had what seemed like a sweat-free round, with three what he called tap-in birdies—at Nos. 12, 14 and 17—a 12-foot birdie putt at No. 1 and a four-footer that dropped for eagle at the 13th. His only bogey came late in the day.
“It surprised me,” he said after missing the green at No. 7, his 16th hole, failing to get up and down. “I felt like I didn’t hit the shot I should have hit for that chip shot,” said Aguado, who attended college in Jacksonville, Alabama, has previously lived in Mexico and now calls Orlando, Florida, home. “I hit a runner, and it hit the wrong spot and it was gone. I was like, Camilo you have to sometimes do the shot you should do, even if it’s risky. I should have tried to do something different there.”
In the group a stroke off the pace, Navigato had perhaps the most-interesting day, a dream start to his second round. Navigato opened his day with a par then made a 15-foot eagle putt on No. 2 followed by his first birdie of the day, at No. 3. He also birdied the fifth, with pars at Nos. 4, 6 and 7 dotting his scorecard.
At the par-3 eighth, he pulled an 8-iron, and from 191 yards. “I flushed it perfectly. It never left the flag, it two-hopped and trickled in. I could see it perfectly,” he said of his second career hole-in-one in competition and third overall.
“I kind of went unconscious on the first nine, playing out of my mind. It was like I didn’t even know what was going on,” he added. Facing a chance for a first-of-his-career 29, he watched his putt on No. 9 “horseshoe” around the cup and stay out. He settled for par. Over his final nine holes, Navigato could only muster one more birdie against eight pars.
“On the back nine, I couldn’t get the putts to drop. But those first two eagles were amazing,” he added.
Did you know Adam Navigato is playing his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament of the season? The former University of San Diego golfer has suffered for most of the season from a herniated disk in his neck. He Monday-qualified into the field this week and is tied for third with 36 holes remaining.
Key Information
The cut came at even-par, with 59 players advancing to the weekend.
The second-round leader has gone on to win five of the nine PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments this season. Last week, José de Jesús Rodríguez held a one-shot, halfway-point lead, lost his advantage to Mitchell Meissner and Kevin Velo through 54 holes then rallied on the final day to win in Guadalajara, Mexico. Others who have parlayed 36-hole leads into victories are Alan Wagner (Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open), Velo (Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational), Jaime López Rivarola (JHSF Brazil Open) and José Toledo (Diners Club Peru Open).
There are 27 Colombians playing this week, 12 of them amateurs. Leading the way through 36 holes is Camilo Aguado. He’s tied for the lead following his opening 69-67, 8-under total. Four total made the cut. Here is the complete list of Colombia natives playing this week and how they performed.
|
Pos.
|
Player
|
Score
|
T1
|
Camilo Aguado
|
8-under, 136
|
T19
|
a-Daniel Medellin
|
3-under, 141
|
T31
|
Juan Pablo Luna
|
2-under, 142
|
T36
|
a-Esteban Jaramillo
|
1-under, 143
|
Cut
|
Teo Gomez
|
1-over, 145
|
Cut
|
Oscar Hernandez
|
1-over, 145
|
Cut
|
Santiago Gomez
|
3-over, 147
|
Cut
|
Santiago Rivas
|
3-over, 147
|
Cut
|
a-Matteo Galiano
|
3-over, 147
|
Cut
|
Daniel Zuluaga
|
3-over, 147
|
Cut
|
Juan Sebastian Roa
|
4-over, 148
|
Cut
|
a-Santiago Chamorro
|
5-over, 149
|
Cut
|
Sergio Franky
|
6-over, 150
|
Cut
|
a-Eldrick Juzga
|
7-over, 151
|
Cut
|
Diego Vanegas
|
7-over, 151
|
Cut
|
Sergio Diaz
|
8-over, 152
|
Cut
|
a-Nicolas Quintero
|
9-over, 153
|
Cut
|
a-Joaquin Cabrera
|
9-over, 153
|
Cut
|
a-Andres Felipe Aguirre
|
9-over, 153
|
Cut
|
Jhonattan Perez
|
10-over, 154
|
Cut
|
a-Pablo Restrepo
|
11-over, 155
|
Cut
|
a-Alejandro Prieto
|
12-over, 156
|
Cut
|
Omar Hernandez
|
13-over, 157
|
Cut
|
a-Mauricio Morales
|
20-over, 164
|
Cut
|
a-Fabian Sanchez
|
24-over, 168
|
WD
|
Andrés Echavarría
|
|
WD
|
Ricardo Celia
|
Of the 12 amateurs in the field, all from Colombia, Daniel Medellin and Esteban Jaramillo are the only ones to make the cut. Through two rounds, Medellin is at 3-under and tied for 19th. Medellin recently finished his freshman year at Clayton State University in the U.S., located in Morrow, Georgia. He is currently the 1,583rd-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Jaramillo is tied for 36th. He is ranked 1,920th in the WAGR.
Eight of the nine 2021-22 tournament champions are in action this week. The only player missing is Korn Ferry Tour regular Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, who won last week’s Jalisco Open. Leading the way from the winners’ group after 36 holes is Alan Wagner, with his 7-under start. He’s tied for third. Here are where the other eight 2022 champions stack up after the two days.
|
Pos.
|
Player (Country)
|
Score
|
Tournament Won
|
T36
|
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
|
74-69—143
|
Visa Argentine Open presented by Macro
|
T3
|
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
|
69-68—137
|
Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo
|
T48
|
Matt Ryan (U.S.)
|
71-73—144
|
Estrella del Mar Open
|
T31
|
Kevin Velo (U.S.)
|
71-71—142
|
Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational
|
Cut
|
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
|
77-69—146
|
Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero
|
Cut
|
Jaime Lopez Rivarola (Argentina)
|
78-71—149
|
JHSF Brazil Open
|
T36
|
José Toledo (Guatemala)
|
73-70—143
|
Diners Club Peru Open
|
Cut
|
Manav Shah (U.S.)
|
76-73—149
|
Quito Open
Adam Navigato’s hole-in-one on No. 8 was the sixth of the season. The others came courtesy of Danny Ochoa (Visa Argentine Open), Graysen Huff (Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational), Dillon Board and Shintaro Ban (JHSF Brazil Open) and John Hill (Jalisco Open).
The best finishes by Monday qualifiers this year were a pair of top-10s, by Brax McCarthy (tied for eighth at the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational) and Santiago Gomez (tied for ninth at the JHSF Brazil Open). Through 36 holes, Adam Navigato is tied for third.
Puerto Rico’s Chris Nido qualified for PGA TOUR Latinoamerica with a fifth-place finish at the Argentina Qualifying Tournament in November. This season has not gone well, as he’s played in nine tournaments leading into this week, missing eight cuts and withdrawing from a ninth. Things changed this week as Nido not only made the cut, he is in contention through two rounds. He shot a 4-under 68 Friday to move to 6-under overall, leaving him tied for eighth.
After 18 holes, Mitchell Meissner was tied for 88th and well outside the projected cutline. Fear of him missing the cut didn’t last long. Meissner saw to that. The second-ranked player on the Totalplay Cup, who has played on the weekend at all nine previous tournaments this season, backed up his opening, 3-over 75 with a best-of-the-tournament 65 Friday to not only easily make the cut but finish the day inside the top 15. It wasn’t a perfect day for the former Rice University golfer as he made four birdies and a bogey on his opening nine. He also had another bogey, on No. 14, late in his round. That didn’t seem to matter much, though, as he poured in five more birdies over those final nine holes, four of them in succession beginning at No. 10.
It was a challenging second day for Josh Radcliff, who began the Volvo Golf Championship with a 5-under 67 but went in reverse Friday, shooting a 78. He didn’t make a birdie and had four bogeys and a double bogey. He missed the cut by a shot.
Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti saw his streak of five consecutive made cuts come to an end this week. Although he rebounded with a 3-under 69 Friday, he couldn’t recover from his opening 77. Tosti missed his only weekend in March, at the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational. He came back in his next start to win the Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero in Cordoba, Argentina.
This week’s field is made up of players from 18 different countries.
Jorge Fernández Valdés has led the Totalplay Cup for every minute of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. In the last month, the Argentine has watched his once healthy advantage diminish to its current 19-point lead over No. 2 Mitchell Meissner. Fernández Valdés followed his 2-over 74 Thursday with a 69 to land in a tie for 36th with 36 holes remaining.
The top-five players on the Totalplay Cup standings made the cut: Cristobal Del Solar (tied for third), Mitchell Meissner (tied for 15th), Alan Wagner (tied for third), Kevin Velo (tied for 31st) and Jorge Fernández Valdés (tied for 36th).
This is how the players inside the Totalplay Cup Points List top 10 stand through 36 holes:
|
Points List Pos.
|
Player
|
Score (To Par)
|
Tournament Pos.
|
1
|
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
|
143 (1-under)
|
T36
|
2
|
Mitchell Meissner (U.S.)
|
140 (34-under)
|
T15
|
3
|
Kevin Velo (U.S.)
|
142 (2-under)
|
T31
|
4
|
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
|
137 (7-under)
|
T3
|
5
|
Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
|
137 (7-under)
|
T3
|
6
|
José Toledo (Guatemala)
|
143 (1-over)
|
T36
|
7
|
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
|
146 (2-over)
|
Cut
|
8
|
Manav Shah (U.S.)
|
149 (5-over)
|
Cut
|
9
|
Jeremy Gandon (France)
|
137 (7-under)
|
T3
|
10
|
Matt Ryan (U.S.)
|
144 (even)
|
T48
Here are the last five players currently in the top 60 in the Totalplay Cup standings and five on the outside looking in and how they played after the first round.
|
Points List Pos.
|
Player
|
Score (To Par)
|
Tournament Pos.
|
56
|
Ryan Baca (U.S.)
|
73-71—144 (even)
|
T48
|
57
|
Will Cannon (U.S.)
|
Not playing
|
--
|
58
|
Santiago Gomez (Colombia)
|
77-70—147 (3-over)
|
Cut
|
59
|
Stephen Stallings, Jr. (U.S.)
|
71-73—144 (even)
|
T48
|
60
|
Brian Ohr (U.S.)
|
76-73—149 (5-over)
|
Cut
|
61
|
Matt Oshrine (U.S.)
|
70-73—143 (1-under)
|
T36
|
62
|
Linus Lilliedahl (Sweden)
|
71-72—143 (1-under)
|
T36
|
63
|
Andrew Alligood (U.S.)
|
80-75—155 (11-over)
|
Cut
|
64
|
Matt Gilchrest (U.S.)
|
72-69—141 (3-under)
|
T19
|
65
|
Evan Long (U.S.)
|
78-75—153 (9-over)
|
Cut
Quotable
“If I hit a good drive, I’m hitting a 4-iron max, maybe 5-wood. It’s hard to lay up.” –Camilo Aguado about playing the par-5s
“I had a lot of good looks. They are so subtle, the breaks. They are so fast.” –Camilo Aguado on the greens this week
“I’ve been trying to take a little more risks. I feel in the last few tournaments—especially in Peru and Brazil—I was not playing aggressively the whole time.” – Camilo Aguado
“I feel if I can be solid with the driver, I can give myself a lot of birdie looks. That’s what I’m trying to do this week. Even if I hit it in a spot I’m not I shouldn’t be, I feel if I stay aggressive it will come to a point where I get used to taking risks. “That’s what I’ve been changing, and that’s what I need to do to get to the top 10 (in the Totalplay Cup).” – Camilo Aguado
“I was like, Camilo you have to sometimes do the shot you should do, even if it’s risky. I should have tried to do something different there.” – Camilo Aguado on his late bogey at his 16th hole
“I’m just really excited where my game’s at and look forward to the weekend.” –Adam Navigato
“I have some buddies here with me. They’ll calm me down, and I’ll try to have fun with it.” –Adam Navigato on how we will deal with being near the lead
“I think the flags were a little bit easier today. [Thursday] was really tough, and I hit a couple of bad shots, and I had to make ups and downs from everywhere.” –Isidro Benitez
“I wish today I could have made a few more and a couple less bogeys. But the rain on the back made things a little more interesting.” –Hayden Springer
“It was more annoyance. It was not enough to get anything too wet. It was off and on, too, so you could put the umbrella away and two minutes later get it back out. That’s the annoying thing. It’s another factor you have to deal with.” –Hayden Springer on the steady rain that fell in the afternoon
“It’s where I want to be. I’m going to stick to my gameplan and hopefully make a bunch of birdies.” –Hayden Springer as he looks to the weekend
Second-Round Weather: Light showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Rain began falling at 2:15 p.m., and fell off and on for the rest of the afternoon. High of 65. Wind W at 2-4 mph.