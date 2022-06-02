-
Slow start doesn't deter Springer; he leads in Colombia
BOGOTA, Colombia—Hayden Springer’s day didn’t start all that well as the American began the Volvo Golf Championship by Seguros del Estado with a bogey on his opening hole. Springer didn’t immediately get things rolling after that, but when he did, the putts kept falling. By the time he walked off his final hole, No. 9, at Club El Rincon of Cajica, he had taken 66 strokes, a score that held up. Springer leads fellow Americans Josh Radcliff, Joel Thelen, South Korea’s Rak Cho and Chile’s Cristobal Del Solar by a stroke as PGA TOUR Latinoamérica plays the first of its final two full-field events of the season, both here in Colombia. Four others are two strokes back.
Springer made his first birdie of the day on his fourth hole, which moved him back to even-par. But the Tennessee native came right back with a bogey on his next hole, leaving him 1-over through five. Things markedly improved from there.
“It was cold this morning. I was waiting for it to warm up so I could make some birdies, and I was able to do that,” Springer said. “I played really well on the front nine, which was my back nine. Overall, I hit it well and made a lot of putts.”
Four of those putts came in succession, all birdies and all from inside six feet, starting at No. 4, his 13th. He kept the birdie barrage going when it looked like it might end. After an errant drive, he hit a punch-shot approach on No. 6 from the left rough to about five feet from the cup and made the putt. “That was probably the best shot of the day,” he added.
Like Springer, Thelen didn’t impress anybody with his start. His first swing of the day left a little to be desired as his 2-iron tee ball went about 100 yards into the left rough. “I just laid the sod over it,” he said, unable to suppress a smile. “I was committed as could be and then hit about three inches behind it. I’m glad it stayed out of the water.” From there, Thelen, No. 17 on the Totalplay Cup standings, hooked a hybrid-club approach to the front of the green, chipped to about 10 feet and made the putt for par.
“Once you make the par, you feel like, All right, nothing can stop me today. If I can make par from there, then we’re going to be good,” he noted.
Cho used two eagles to account for four of the five strokes he was under-par in the opening round. The former Oregon Duck drove the green on the par-4 13th hole, his fourth hole of the day, and easily made his two-foot eagle putt. Seven holes later, after a poor drive, he hit his 225-yard approach shot to eight feet and rolled in for another eagle his downhill, right-to-left putt.
Besides the two eagles, Cho made four birdies, had three bogeys, with nine pars. “It was a wild-looking card,” he said with a smile.
Del Solar continues his steady play. In his last seven starts, six have resulted in top-10s, the latest a tie for ninth last week in Mexico. Del Solar made six birdies and one bogey for his 67 at El Rincon, a stroke-and-a-half better than his season-long opening-round stroke average of 68.5.
Radcliff made it to 7-under after an eagle-birdie stretch at 12 and 13. But two bogeys and three pars left him at 5-under and in the logjam behind Springer. It could have been worse for Radcliff, who hit his drive on the 18th hole into the driving range. He took a penalty, hit another tee ball and left himself 92 yards to the pin. Radcliff hit his wedge approach to a foot for a bogey with the likelihood of a bigger number staring at him.
“I have to be content with it. What it tells me is I’m playing great golf,” Radcliff concluded of his finish. “Mistakes like that happen, and as much as they hurt, I have to remind myself that I’m playing really good golf.”
Key Information
Officials suspended play due to darkness with three players still needing to complete their first round.
The first-round leader has gone on to win five of the nine PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments this season. Last week, Andrew Alligood held a one-shot, 18-hole lead but was not able to convert that into a victory. Those who have were Alan Wagner (Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open), Matt Ryan (Estrella del Mar Open), Kevin Velo (Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational), Jaime López Rivarola (JHSF Brazil Open) and Manav Shah (Quito Open).
There are 27 Colombians playing this week, 12 of them amateurs. Leading the way in the first round was Camilo Aguado. He’s tied for 11th following his opening 69. Here is the complete list of Colombia natives playing this week and how they performed.
|
Pos.
|
Player
|
Score
|
T11
|
Camilo Aguado
|
69 (3-under)
|
T28
|
Juan Sebastian Roa
|
71 (1-under)
|
T40
|
Oscar Hernandez
|
72 (even)
|
T40
|
a-Daniel Medellin
|
72 (even)
|
T52
|
Teo Gomez
|
73 (1-over)
|
T64
|
Juan Pablo Luna
|
74 (2-over)
|
T64
|
Jhonattan Perez
|
74 (2-over)
|
T64
|
a-Esteban Jaramillo
|
74 (2-over)
|
T64
|
Daniel Zuluaga
|
74 (2-over)
|
T88
|
Sergio Franky
|
75 (3-over)
|
T88
|
a-Santiago Chamorro
|
75 (3-over)
|
T104
|
a-Eldrick Juzga
|
76 (4-over)
|
T104
|
a-Nicolas Quintero
|
76 (4-over)
|
T104
|
Ricardo Celia
|
76 (4-over)
|
T121
|
a-Alejandro Prieto
|
77 (5-over)
|
T121
|
Santiago Gomez
|
77 (5-over)
|
T121
|
Santiago Rivas
|
77 (5-over)
|
T129
|
a-Pablo Restrepo
|
78 (6-over)
|
T129
|
Diego Vanegas
|
78 (6-over)
|
T129
|
Sergio Diaz
|
78 (6-over)
|
T136
|
Omar Hernandez
|
79 (7-over)
|
T139
|
a-Joaquin Cabrera
|
81 (9-over)
|
141
|
Andrés Echavarría
|
82 (10-over)
|
142
|
a-Fabian Sanchez
|
84 (12-over)
|
143
|
a-Mauricio Morales
|
85 (13-over)
|
|
a-Andres Felipe Aguirre
|
+3 through 17
|
|
a-Matteo Galiano
|
+4 through 17
Eight of the nine 2021-22 tournament champions are in action this week. The only player missing is Korn Ferry Tour regular Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, who won last week’s Jalisco Open. Leading the way from the winners’ group after the first round is Alan Wagner, with his opening-round 69. Here are where the other eight 2022 champions stack up after the first day.
|
Pos.
|
Player (Country)
|
Score
|
Tournament Won
|
T64
|
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
|
74 (2-over)
|
Visa Argentine Open presented by Macro
|
T11
|
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
|
69 (3-under)
|
Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo
|
T28
|
Matt Ryan (U.S.)
|
71 (1-under)
|
Estrella del Mar Open
|
T28
|
Kevin Velo (U.S.)
|
71 (1-under)
|
Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational
|
T121
|
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
|
77 (5-over)
|
Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero
|
T129
|
Jaime Lopez Rivarola (Argentina)
|
78 (6-over)
|
JHSF Brazil Open
|
T52
|
José Toledo (Guatemala)
|
73 (1-over)
|
Diners Club Peru Open
|
T104
|
Manav Shah (U.S.)
|
76 (4-over)
|
Quito Open
With his eagles at No. 2 and No. 13 Thursday, Rak Cho became the 12th player to make two eagles in one round this season. That has happened 14 times, with José Toledo (Quito Open and again at the Jalisco Open) and Andy Spencer (Estrella del Mar Open and Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational) doing it twice.
Prior to Thursday, Cho had made two eagles all season. Toledo’s 10 eagles leads the Tour.
Coming into this week, Mitchell Meissner, No. 2 in the Totalplay Cup standings, had posted 12 consecutive under-par rounds and 17 par-or-better rounds in succession. The Texan saw the streak come to an end as he opened the Volvo Golf Championship by Seguros del Estado with a 3-over 75.
Through 18 holes, Mitchell Meissner is tied for 88th. This season, he has not missed a cut, with his worst finishes ties for 19th at the Visa Argentine Open and the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational. Every other tournament start has resulted in a top-10, including five in a row, with the last three top-three performances. He tied for third at the Diners Club Peru Open, tied for second at the Quito Open and tied for third last week at the Jalisco Open.
South Korea’s Rak Cho is seeking his first top-10 finish since his tie for second at the season-opening Visa Argentine Open in early December 2021. That week he tied for second. In Cho’s last three starts, he’s tied for 19th (JHSF Brazil Open), tied for 11th (Quito Open) and tied for 16th (Jalisco Open).
Rak Cho saw some solid results when he switched putters this week. He’s going with what he calls “my old trusty,” a putter he used that dates to his high school and University of Oregon days. “My putting has never been the strength of my game. When I got second the first week (at the Visa Argentine Open), I felt like it was my ball-striking that got me there,” he said.
For the fifth time this season, France’s Jeremy Gandon has opened a tournament with a round in the 60s. He fired a 3-under 69 Thursday, leaving him tied for 11th through 18 holes. Gandon has made seven of nine cuts this season, tied for second at the Visa Argentine Open and has recorded two other top-10s. He is ninth on the Totalplay Cup standings.
Canada’s Noah Steele opened the Volvo Golf Championship by Seguros del Estado with a 4-under 68. It is the first time Steele is under-par through 18 holes since the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational in March when he fired a 68 on his way to a tie for 23rd. This was the kind of start Steele needed. At No. 72 on the Totalplay Cup standings, Steele could use a high finish this week to help secure his membership for 2022. Steele is also exempt on PGA TOUR Canada and plans to make his debut on that circuit as soon as the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season concludes.
Monday qualifier medalist Joaquin Lolas was at 5-under through 15 holes then had a difficult finish to his opening round. The native of Peru made bogeys on his 16th and 17th holes and a double bogey to close. He finished at 1-under and is tied for 28th. His best finish this season was a tie for 43rd at his country’s national open, the Diners Club Peru Open in late-April.
Fast starts are nothing new for Brazil’s Rafael Becker. With a 2-under 70, Becker kept alive his streak of opening-round under-par rounds. He has been under-par on Thursday in each of his last five tournaments (2-under 69 at the JHSF Brazil Open; 6-under 66 at the Diners Club Peru Open; 1-under 71 at the Quito Open; and 2-under 69 at the Jalisco Open).
American Cole Madey’s 9-over 81 was actually somewhat impressive considering six of those over-par strokes came on one hole. Madey made a 10 on the par-3 16th followed by bogeys on Nos. 17 and 18. Over his final nine holes, Madey was 2-under.
This week’s field is made up of players from 18 different countries.
Jorge Fernández Valdés has led the Totalplay Cup standings every week since the season-opener in Argentina. Entering this week, he held a tenuous 19-point lead over Mitchell Meissner. Fernández Valdés opened with a 2-over 74 and is tied for 64th after day one. Meissner fired a 3-over 75 and is tied for 88th. Of the top-five players, Cristobal Del Solar (67), Alan Wagner (69) and Kevin Velo (71) were under-par Thursday.
This is how the players inside the Totalplay Cup Points List top 10 stand through 18 holes:
|
Points List Pos.
|
Player
|
Score (To Par)
|
Tournament Pos.
|
1
|
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
|
74 (2-over)
|
T64
|
2
|
Mitchell Meissner (U.S.)
|
75 (3-over)
|
T88
|
3
|
Kevin Velo (U.S.)
|
71 (1-under)
|
T28
|
4
|
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
|
69 (3-under)
|
T11
|
5
|
Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
|
67 (5-under)
|
T2
|
6
|
José Toledo (Guatemala)
|
73 (1-over)
|
T52
|
7
|
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
|
77 (5-over)
|
T121
|
8
|
Manav Shah (U.S.)
|
76 (4-over)
|
T104
|
9
|
Jeremy Gandon (France)
|
69 (3-under)
|
T11
|
10
|
Matt Ryan (U.S.)
|
71 (1-under)
|
T28
Here are the last five players currently in the top 60 in the Totalplay Cup standings and five on the outside looking in and how they played after the first round.
|
Points List Pos.
|
Player
|
Score (To Par)
|
Tournament Pos.
|
56
|
Ryan Baca (U.S.)
|
73 (1-over)
|
T52
|
57
|
Will Cannon (U.S.)
|
Not playing
|
--
|
58
|
Santiago Gomez (Colombia)
|
77 (5-over)
|
T121
|
59
|
Stephen Stallings, Jr. (U.S.)
|
71 (1-under)
|
T28
|
60
|
Brian Ohr (U.S.)
|
76 (4-over)
|
T104
|
61
|
Matt Oshrine (U.S.)
|
70 (2-under)
|
T19
|
62
|
Linus Lilliedahl (Sweden)
|
71 (1-under)
|
T28
|
63
|
Andrew Alligood (U.S.)
|
80 (8-over)
|
138
|
64
|
Matt Gilchrest (U.S.)
|
72 (even)
|
T40
|
65
|
Evan Long (U.S.)
|
78 (6-over)
|
T129
“The altitude makes a difference. You have to make some calculations. It was good practice in Quito, with similar altitude, to get some practice there. Last week in Mexico there was a bit of altitude, as well. It’s finding the right percentage and then calculating back to the home yardage.” –Hayden Springer
“It got a little colder at the end, the wind picked up and I was a little unsure how far the ball was carrying. I was almost afraid—and the key word there is afraid—that if I didn’t hit it perfectly, maybe the line was too aggressive. It was a good line. I just didn’t trust it, and I left it open, bailed out left and drove it into the driving range (out of bounds).” –Josh Radcliff on his penalty stroke on his final hole
“Today I executed my gameplan really well, and I’m not going to get any more aggressive or get any more conservative.” –Josh Radcliff
“I was either in the hole, on the edge or scaring it all day long.” –Joel Thelen on his putting
“This course is just tremendous. (Officials) have been telling us for two months how good it is, and they didn’t over sell it. It’s in such good shape, the greens are so perfect, and you feel like you can make everything. That’s the attitude I’m trying to take.” –Joel Thelen
“Everybody is going to be laughing at me at lunch because I know John Hill is going to be telling everybody about it.” –Joel Thelen on the response he anticipated receiving after he chunked his opening tee shot
“It helps that I’m hitting it a lot better since the Argentina swing. I don’t think it would have mattered how I hard I tried to do that in Argentina. The ball just wasn’t going where I was looking.” –Joel Thelen on attacking pins and staying aggressive
“If you can hit it long, you have an advantage, especially on the back nine. That’s what I did. I hit driver on most of the holes when I’m pretty sure most guys are just laying up.” –Rak Cho
“I wasn’t hitting my tee shots as good as I was the last two weeks. But, I was rolling it really nice. The greens are really nice here. If you read the greens well and you start it on line, you have a good chance of making it.” –Rak Cho
First-Round Weather: Partly cloudy for most of the day. Overcast in the afternoon. High of 71. Wind W at 3-6 mph.