Slow start doesn’t deter Springer; he leads in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia—Hayden Springer’s day didn’t start all that well as the American began the Volvo Golf Championship by Seguros del Estado with a bogey on his opening hole. Springer didn’t immediately get things rolling after that, but when he did, the putts kept falling. By the time he walked off his final hole, No. 9, at Club El Rincon of Cajica, he had taken 66 strokes, a score that held up. Springer leads fellow Americans Josh Radcliff, Joel Thelen, South Korea’s Rak Cho and Chile’s Cristobal Del Solar by a stroke as PGA TOUR Latinoamérica plays the first of its final two full-field events of the season, both here in Colombia. Four others are two strokes back.

Springer made his first birdie of the day on his fourth hole, which moved him back to even-par. But the Tennessee native came right back with a bogey on his next hole, leaving him 1-over through five. Things markedly improved from there.

“It was cold this morning. I was waiting for it to warm up so I could make some birdies, and I was able to do that,” Springer said. “I played really well on the front nine, which was my back nine. Overall, I hit it well and made a lot of putts.”

Four of those putts came in succession, all birdies and all from inside six feet, starting at No. 4, his 13th. He kept the birdie barrage going when it looked like it might end. After an errant drive, he hit a punch-shot approach on No. 6 from the left rough to about five feet from the cup and made the putt. “That was probably the best shot of the day,” he added.

Like Springer, Thelen didn’t impress anybody with his start. His first swing of the day left a little to be desired as his 2-iron tee ball went about 100 yards into the left rough. “I just laid the sod over it,” he said, unable to suppress a smile. “I was committed as could be and then hit about three inches behind it. I’m glad it stayed out of the water.” From there, Thelen, No. 17 on the Totalplay Cup standings, hooked a hybrid-club approach to the front of the green, chipped to about 10 feet and made the putt for par.

“Once you make the par, you feel like, All right, nothing can stop me today. If I can make par from there, then we’re going to be good,” he noted.

Cho used two eagles to account for four of the five strokes he was under-par in the opening round. The former Oregon Duck drove the green on the par-4 13th hole, his fourth hole of the day, and easily made his two-foot eagle putt. Seven holes later, after a poor drive, he hit his 225-yard approach shot to eight feet and rolled in for another eagle his downhill, right-to-left putt.

Besides the two eagles, Cho made four birdies, had three bogeys, with nine pars. “It was a wild-looking card,” he said with a smile.

Del Solar continues his steady play. In his last seven starts, six have resulted in top-10s, the latest a tie for ninth last week in Mexico. Del Solar made six birdies and one bogey for his 67 at El Rincon, a stroke-and-a-half better than his season-long opening-round stroke average of 68.5.

Radcliff made it to 7-under after an eagle-birdie stretch at 12 and 13. But two bogeys and three pars left him at 5-under and in the logjam behind Springer. It could have been worse for Radcliff, who hit his drive on the 18th hole into the driving range. He took a penalty, hit another tee ball and left himself 92 yards to the pin. Radcliff hit his wedge approach to a foot for a bogey with the likelihood of a bigger number staring at him.

“I have to be content with it. What it tells me is I’m playing great golf,” Radcliff concluded of his finish. “Mistakes like that happen, and as much as they hurt, I have to remind myself that I’m playing really good golf.”

Did you know Hayden Springer attended and graduated from Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club, Texas, a school named for the World Golf Hall of Fame member who lived two miles from the campus?

Key Information

Officials suspended play due to darkness with three players still needing to complete their first round.

The first-round leader has gone on to win five of the nine PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments this season. Last week, Andrew Alligood held a one-shot, 18-hole lead but was not able to convert that into a victory. Those who have were Alan Wagner (Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open), Matt Ryan (Estrella del Mar Open), Kevin Velo (Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational), Jaime López Rivarola (JHSF Brazil Open) and Manav Shah (Quito Open).

There are 27 Colombians playing this week, 12 of them amateurs. Leading the way in the first round was Camilo Aguado. He’s tied for 11th following his opening 69. Here is the complete list of Colombia natives playing this week and how they performed.