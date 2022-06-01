-
-
Two Tours, one decision
-
June 01, 2022
By Laury Livsey , PGA TOUR Staff
- June 01, 2022
- Hitt has finished inside the top-13 in all four of his made cuts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, including a runner-up finish this past Sunday in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Media/PGA TOUR)
BOGOTA, Colombia—Eight days ago, Austin Hitt was at Atlas Country Club in Guadalajara, Mexico. He was preparing for PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Jalisco Open, and he had a dilemma. He also had a plan, something he definitely needed since Hitt is a member of both PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada.
His conundrum? After the tournament in Mexico, he wondered if he should travel here, for the next PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament, the Volvo Golf Championship, or head to Canada for the Royal Beach Victoria Open and begin the PGA TOUR Canada season with everybody else?
“It was a little stressful—and it’s a good problem to have—in the sense that it’s hard trying to decide where to go,” Hitt said
After opening with a 2-under 69 in Mexico, Hitt began Friday’s second round tied for 24th but had dropped back and was hovering around the cutline as he made the turn to the back nine.
“I was thinking if I missed the cut, I had already found a pretty cheap flight to get out of Guadalajara. That’s not the best thought to have, but for me I like to have plans in place on both sides and that frees me up to go out and play.”
He felt safer following two back-nine birdies, at Nos. 12 and 15. Then things got dicey when he double-bogeyed the 16th. Hitt was only one shot clear of the line, and on Nos. 17 and 18, he faced the possibility of bogey but was able to get up and down from off the green for pars on both holes. He had cleared his first hurdle, one of the 58 players qualifying for the weekend even though in the first two rounds he said he was enjoying “some of my best ball-striking of the year” before quickly adding “but some of my worst putting.”
Just making the cut didn’t really solve anything, however what Hitt did over his final 36 holes did, making his ultimate decision an easy one. Hitt fired a pair of 5-under 66s to coast up the leaderboard into his final, second-place position, his career-best outing. Although he wasn’t able to put any real pressure on eventual winner José de Jesús Rodríguez, the runner-up performance moved the Florida native from 30th place in Totalplay Cup points to 13th.
Canada will have to wait, and that’s what Ben Griffin told Hitt. Griffin, a former PGA TOUR Latinoamérica player, currently a Korn Ferry Tour member and most importantly a former University of North Carolina teammate of Hitt’s and close friend, had offered Hitt his been-there-done-that advice while also providing perspective.
A year ago, Griffin had already stepped away from competitive golf and taken a 40-hour-a-week office job. Then he decided to start playing again and earned Korn Ferry Tour status at the 2021 Qualifying Tournament in Savannah, Georgia. He began 2022 as, first, a player with merely Korn Ferry Tour status to one who had earned enough points to basically lock up his 2023 Korn Ferry Tour card by the fourth tournament of the season to someone who eventually put himself in position to move to the PGA TOUR with his five top-10 finishes this season, two of them ties for second.
“One thing I tried to tell him is that good golf is going to translate to good results,” Griffin recalls telling his buddy. “He had this opportunity in Mexico before Canada where he could potentially make something of it. My experience on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica was I struggled with the travel down there and adapting to a bit of a different lifestyle. But he said, ‘Honestly, I kind of like it. And I don’t mind the courses.’ I was like, ‘Dude, then take that perspective and make something of this week.’”
Two 66s later and Hitt did exactly that.
When the Jalisco Open began, Hitt was thinking he would be happy to finish high enough on the Totalplay Cup standings that it would allow him to skip early stages of Korn Ferry Tour qualifying and go straight to the second stage. “Now, obviously, my goals have shifted. I’m trying to get to the top five (in points) and get guaranteed (Korn Ferry Tour) starts next year,” Hitt added.
That will still require some good golf from Hitt, which he has exhibited he’s more than capable of playing. He has the Tour’s final two full-field tournaments, both in Colombia. And at No. 13 in points, he’s also a lock to play in the 60-player Bupa Tour Championship that concludes the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. Hitt is 60 points shy of No. 10 Matt Ryan, and going deeper, Hitt trails No. 5, Cristobal Del Solar, by 289 points. Overall leader Jorge Fernández Valdés is 613 points in front of Hitt.Ben Griffin, left, and Austin Hitt during their days as teammates at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. (Austin Hitt/Instagram)
“The seasons aren’t very long on those Tours, so you can make up a lot of ground fast just by playing good golf,” added Griffin, using Hitt’s Guadalajara performance to prove his point. “He played well, made it to the weekend and made something of it. Now all of a sudden Austin has a chance to get into the top 10. Or he can play well and chase down the No. 1 spot, which is still doable.”
“The goal is to win. Winning takes care of everything,” Hitt said. “I’ve taken a lot of advice from Ben, who is doing really well on the Korn Ferry Tour this year. He’s not worried about anything else. He’s just trying to win every week.”
“We knew Austin had a decision to make, and while we are glad he’s still playing here on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, had he elected to go to Canada, that would have been fine, too,” said PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Executive Director Todd Rhinehart. “We are supportive of PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Canada is supportive of us. Our mission for our International Tours at the end of the day is to advance players to the Korn Ferry Tour whether it is through Canada or down here.”
Thursday, Hitt opens the Volvo Golf Championship at Club El Rincon of Cajica playing with Andres Romero and Jack Sparrow, and he knows in a few short weeks, once the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ends, he’ll eventually make his way to Canada—regardless of how he finishes his season in this part of the world. Hitt has targeted the Prince Edward Island Open the first week of July as his PGA TOUR Canada debut and anticipates playing eight of the 11 tournaments on the schedule.
Will Hitt have locked up Korn Ferry Tour status by then by virtue of his Totalplay Cup finish? Or will Canada hold some intrigue about what Tour he will play on in 2023. Hitt isn’t sure, but he knows things can change in an instant, and he’s prepared for whatever comes his way.
-
-