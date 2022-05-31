On the bubble

BOGOTA, Colombia—One solid week can make all the difference, and that’s something Andrew Alligood knows well. He lived that life a year ago, and he’s been living on the edge again during the 2021-22 season. Last week, he removed some of the pressure he was feeling, something a pair of 65s have a tendency to do.

The American entered the Jalisco Open in Mexico in the 109th position on the Totalplay Cup standings. Alligood started the tournament 49 places outside of what it takes to 1) retain his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership for 2022-23; and 2) qualify for the season-ending, 60-player field Bupa Tour Championship in late-June in Tulum, Mexico.

At Atlas Country Club in Guadalajara, Alligood opened with a 6-under 65, giving him the outright 18-hole lead. After consecutive, 1-over 72s in the second and third rounds, Alligood finished with a flourish, shooting another 65 to tie for sixth, easily his best outing of the season. He earned $5,862 for the week, but more importantly he secured 91.67 Totalplay Cup points. That moved him to No. 63, a little nicer real estate. In the space of a week, keeping his card and qualifying for the Bupa Tour Championship doesn’t seem like such a big hurdle for Alligood to climb. In the process, the University of North Florida product took time to re-evaluate what he has to do in his next two starts in Colombia, the first starting this week at the Volvo Golf Championship by Seguros del Estado and continuing next week at the Fortox Colombia Classic in Bucaramanga.

“The biggest thing going into these last events is staying patient. It’s easy being in my position where you feel like you have to press and play well to keep going and get into the last event,” said Alligood following his practice round Tuesday at Club El Rincon de Cajica. “I know if I stay patient, the game feels good enough, the body feels good enough, and if I can have a couple of hot streaks in there and manage my rounds a little better, things will be fine.”

A year ago, compared to this year’s situation, Alligood was in dire position with only one tournament left on the schedule. After missing two consecutive cuts and withdrawing from a third tournament as the year drew to a close, Alligood was 112th in points and only the season-ending Bupa Championship remaining on the schedule (it was not a limited-field event a year ago). All Alligood did that week was tie for fourth and jump from 112th to 45th on the final Points List, allowing him to keep his card.

Continued Alligood: “I think if I do my due diligence of managing my expectations in my brain, things will take care of themselves. That’s how I have to look at it, how I have to treat it. It’s nice I don’t have to win [a tournament] to keep my card. I can play solid, and if I manage myself well four days in a row, I have a good chance of getting inside the top 60.