Mexico’s El Tigre Golf Club to host Dev Series Final for second consecutive year

NUEVO VALLARTA, Nayarit, Mexico—PGA TOUR Latinoamérica will hold its 2022 Dev Series Final at a familiar location. The season-ending tournament is headed to El Tigre Golf Club for a second consecutive year, the 72-hole, limited-player tournament is July 14-17. The 81 qualified players will be seeking 20 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership cards for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

The Dev Series is a set of 13 regular season, co-sanctioned tournaments, as well as the Dev Series Final. The tournaments are played in four Latin American countries: Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Venezuela. The leading-five players available from each of the 13 events will qualify for the season finale. In addition, those who finish 61st through 75th on the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Totalplay Cup standings are invited.

“The Dev Series Final is always a great culmination to the season, with many player benefits on the line. Holding this tournament at El Tigre Golf Club that was such a terrific host a year ago only enhances the quality of this tournament and all the players hoping to move on to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica,” said José Manuel Garrido, Dev Series Executive Director.

Players are undoubtedly aware of high-profile players who have benefited from the Dev Series and the Dev Series Final. In 2015, Colombia’s Sebastián Muñoz won two Dev Series tournaments. He then played in the Dev Series Final and earned a top-10 finish (a tie for seventh in Quito, Ecuador), a performance that propelled him to the Korn Ferry Tour and eventually the PGA TOUR, where Muñoz is currently a member and winner of the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Three years later, Chile’s Mito Pereira earned a top-10 finish at the Dev Series Final, earning him 2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership. He posted six top-10s, finished 10th on the Order of Merit and moved on to the Korn Ferry Tour. Pereira is in his second season on the PGA TOUR, a year after representing his country at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Japan and coming off his impressive performance at the PGA Championship.



“What Sebastián and Mito have accomplished serves as a reminder of what the Dev Series, in general, and the Dev Series Final, specifically, can mean to a player’s career,” Garrido added. “PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is pleased to hold the Dev Series and this season finale as a way to help players either continue or start in their professional careers.”

El Tigre Golf Club is a Robert Von Hagge, Mike Smelek and Rick Baril design that is in its 20th year of operation. The 7,239-yard, par-72 layout has not only been the site of the 2021 Dev Series Final but it has also served as a World Cup Qualifying Tournament site 2002 and 2005. A year ago at El Tigre, American Roland Massimino defeated Jaime López Rivarola in a playoff to capture the latest iteration of the Dev Series Final.

“The staff and membership at El Tigre are proud to once again be the host facility for the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Dev Series Final this year. We are working very hard to prepare the golf course for the return of the Tour in July. Our sponsors, members and the entire Puerto Vallarta Bay Area are looking forward to showcasing El Tigre to some of the best golfers in the world,” said Steve Johnson, Golf Director at El Tigre Club de Golf.

This season, the Series has held 11 tournaments, with two more on the schedule before the Dev Series Final. Winners have included Isidro Benitez in Puebla, Mexico; Aaron Terrazas in Veracruz, Mexico; Andres Gallegos in Bahia Blanca, Argentina; and Venezuelan amateur Virgilio Paz in his home country, in Valencia. The final two regular season tournaments are in Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina, and in Riviera Maya, Mexico.