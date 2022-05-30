-
Open Qualifying: Volvo Golf Championship
May 30, 2022
By Staff , PGATOURLA.COM
- Peru's Joaquín Lolas will play this week his sixth event of the current season. (Media/PGA TOUR)
BOGOTA, Colombia—Below are the successful entrants from Open Qualifying for the Volvo Golf Championship presente by Seguros del Estado. The qualifying round took place at El Rincón de Cajicá, earlier Monday and it involved 67 competitors battling for 12 spots on the field of the tenth event of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
69 (-3) Joaquín Lolas, Peru
69 (-3) Esteban Jaramillo, Colombia (amateur)
71 (-1) Jon Moles, U.S.
72 (E) Joaquín Cabrera, Colombia (amateur)
72 (E) Omar Hernández, Colombia
73 (+1) Jack Sparrow, U.S.
73 (+1) Matteo Galiano, Colombia (amateur)
73 (+1) David Johnson, U.S.
73 (+1) Nicolás Quintero, Colombia (amateur)
73 (+1) Adam Navigato, U.S.
73 (+1) José Luis Muñoz, Peru
74 (+2) Eldrick Juzga, Colombia (amateur)*
*Won a four-man playoff for one spot.
