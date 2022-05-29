Rodríguez comes from behind to win in Guadalajara

GUADALAJARA, Mexico—Given his solid track record at Atlas Country Club and his stature as a Korn Ferry Tour player who spent a full season on the PGA TOUR in 2018-19, José de Jesús Rodríguez of Mexico turned out to be unstoppable Sunday at the Jalisco Open Guadalajara. The 41-year old shot a 6-under 30 on the back nine to run away from the pack and set himself apart as the only player with five career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica victories.

At 15-under 269 for the week, Rodríguez finished three strokes clear of U.S. player Austin Hitt, who fired a 66 for the second consecutive day to finish solo second. Mitchell Meissner and Kevin Velo, the players who entered the day in a tie for the lead, shot 70 to join Myles Creighton of Canada in a three-way tie for third, at 11-under.

Finishing in the top three for the third consecutive tournament, Meissner strengthened his position as Totalplay Cup No. 2, moving only 19 points behind overall leader Jorge Fernández Valdés of Argentina, who tied for 16th at Atlas Country Club.

With 12 players within three shots of the lead at the start of a day that provided great scoring conditions, there were several players in the hunt for the ninth title of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

Trailing by two through 54 holes, Rodríguez got off to a slow start, bogeying two of the first four holes to stand further behind. After birdies on 6 and 8 to get to 1-under for the day, Rodríguez picked up his pace with a decisive eagle on the 10th, a 450-yard par-5, a hole he played in a cumulative 5-under for the week.

“The eagle on 10 was the key moment of the round. I hit driver off the tee, and then I picked an 8-iron from 195 yards. I hit it pin high and made the 10-footer. I made the most of my opportunity there, and the eagle raised my confidence. After that, I just wanted more, and I tried my best to go as low as I could,” said Rodríguez, who birdied 11 and 13 to claim a lead that he would not surrender.