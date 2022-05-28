-
-
Meissner, Velo share lead heading into Sunday in Guadalajara
-
May 28, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff
- May 28, 2022
- Mitchell Meissner is making his ninth start this PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and he has yet to finish outside the top-20. (Media/PGA TOUR)
GUADALAJARA, Mexico—Americans Mitchell Meissner and Kevin Velo are tied for the lead with 18 holes left to play at the Jalisco Open Guadalajara. Meissner charged from a tie for sixth by carding a 4-under 67, while Velo made his move from a tie for second, posting a 69.
At 10-under 203 for the week, the co-leaders are only one shot ahead of fellow American Will Cannon and Myles Creighton of Canada. The Latin duo of Leandro Marelli of Argentina and José de Jesús Rodríguez of Mexico are two shots back, in a tie for fifth.
Six other players are tied for seventh, at 7-under, to make it a group of 12 players within three shots of the lead heading into Sunday at Atlas Country Club, a demanding tree-lined course where swirling wind was a factor Saturday.
“Today was good. I played well. Birdieing the first two holes always helps. I have been hitting it well all week, and it was nice to see some putts going in,” said Meissner, who shot 4-under on the front nine and then birdied 11 and 16 to grab the outright lead with two holes to play.
His terrific day at Atlas was spoiled by a double bogey at the par-3 17th, where a spectator who slipped and fell near the tee distracted him while hitting his tee shot. “I got distracted on the tee ball, which happens, an accidental mistake by someone, and (I) chunked a 5-iron; came up short. The green was really firm, firmer than I was expecting. I thought the chip would check a little bit, the first bounce, and it just did not (and) rolled to the back edge.
“It was pretty baked up back there,” Meissner continued about the quick nature of the dried-out green, “a lot faster than I was expecting. It ran out a few feet by, and then I missed a three-footer. Stuff like that happens, and you learn from it.”
Meissner has been extremely consistent this PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. The fact that he ranks second in the Totalplay Cup standings without recording a win, speaks volumes of his consistency week in and week out.
The 25-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, is within 117 points of overall leader Jorge Fernández Valdés, and if he manages to pull out a win Sunday, he will almost certainly become the new PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 1.
“I’m going to say the same thing that I have said in the past. It’s going to happen when it’s meant to happen. If it’s [Sunday], I’m going to be ecstatic. I have my parents here, and if it’s not it will be a learning experience. I think having that mentality has helped me a lot this season, and, hopefully, I can capitalize [Sunday]. If not, I’ll go to Bogota (next week) and try again,” said the man who has finished inside the top 20 in all of his eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts this season.
Playing two groups behind, Velo moved past Meissner after the double bogey on 17, but that hole proved difficult for the Californian, as well, as Velo made a bogey that left the duo in a tie for the lead as both recorded pars at the last.
Unlike Meissner, who opened birdie-birdie, Velo got off to a tough start, making a double bogey at the first. “I had to take an unplayable (penalty) and made a little bit of a mess from there, but once I got that out of the way I was able to bounce back and made a few birdies on the front nine to get the round going,” said the 25-year, currently seventh in the Totalplay Cup standings.
Velo followed his double bogey at the first with birdies on 2, 4, 8, 10 and 14. Aside from his ball-striking, one of his strengths has been his putting.
“I made a few setup adjustments in Quito that we talked about, and it’s been helping a lot. Having confidence within me to be able to roll putts properly has been really important, and if I can trust it I’m going to roll it properly and I’m going to make a few,” added Velo, who can become the first two-time winner this season. He claimed the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational title in March in Argentina.
Teeing off at 11:30 a.m. local time (same as U.S. CDT), the co-leaders will be joined in the last group by Cannon. He is tied for third on the strength of his third-round 68.
Did you know Mitchell Meissner is trying to join his younger brother, Mac, on the Korn Ferry Tour? A 23-year old SMU alum, Mac turned pro last year and earned Korn Ferry Tour status as No. 5 on the Forme Tour Points List. Sunday could be a huge day for the Meissners, with Mitchell tied for the lead in Guadalajara and Mac tied for fifth at the NV5 Invitational outside Chicago.
Key Information
Outright leader by one stroke through 36 holes, José de Jesús Rodríguez of Mexico struggled Saturday. He opened bogey-birdie and moved back into a tie for the lead with a birdie on 8 that got him to 10-under. The back nine played tough for him, as he recorded three bogeys and only one birdie to card a 1-over 72 that saw him slip down into a tie for fifth. “I struggled with my putting today. My reads were off, and I couldn’t make any putts, so I got a little desperate. It was so bad that on 18 I didn’t know how to hit my putt. I completely lost my confidence. Fortunately, I’m only two shots back, which is nothing. I thought I was going to finish the day way behind,” said the 41-year-old, currently 29th on the Korn Ferry Tour season-long standings.
With Mitchell Meissner and Kevin Velo having a good chance to win Sunday, there could be plenty of movement in the Totalplay Cup standings at Atlas Country Club. This is how the players who entered the week ranked inside the Totalplay Cup top-10 stand heading into Sunday:
TOTALPLAY CUP TOP 10
Points List
Player
Position, Score
1
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
T26 (3-under)
2
Mitchell Meissner (U.S.)
T1 (10-under)
3
José Toledo (Guatemala)
CUT, 142 (par)
4
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
T7 (7-under)
5
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
T13 (6-under)
6
Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
19 (5-under)
7
Kevin Velo (U.S.)
T1 (10-under)
8
Manav Shah (U.S.)
CUT (par)
9
Matt Ryan (U.S.)
T47 (par)
10
Jeremy Gandon (France)
T13 (6-under)
Six of the eight 2021-22 tournament champions are still in action this week, with Guatemala’s José Toledo and American Manav Shah the only ones who did not reach the weekend. Leading the way is Kevin Velo, who is tied for the lead, at 10-under. Of the 2022 champions who made the cut, here is how they stack up after three days.
2021-22 tournament winners
Pos.
Player (Country)
Score
Tournament Won
T26
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
210 (3-under)
Visa Argentine Open presented by Macro
T7
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
207 (6-under)
Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo
T47
Matt Ryan (U.S.)
213 (par)
Estrella del Mar Open
T1
Kevin Velo (U.S.)
203 (10-under)
Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational
T13
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
207 (6-under)
Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero
T26
Jaime Lopez Rivarola (Argentina)
210 (2-under)
JHSF Brazil Open
There were 38 Mexicans playing this week, six of them amateurs. With 18 holes left to play, the following are the scores and positions of the 12 who made the cut:
LEADING MEXICANS
Pos.
Player
Score
T5
José de Jesús Rodríguez
205 (8-under)
T7
Armando Favela
206 (7-under)
T7
Raúl Pereda
206 (7-under)
T13
Rodolfo Cazaubón
207 (6-under)
T26
Aarón Terrazas
210 (3-under)
T26
Eduardo Carrete
210 (3-under)
T36
Juan Diego Fernández
211 (2-under)
T41
Luis Gerardo Garza
212 (1-under)
T41
Emilio González
212 (1-under)
T52
Roberto Rodríguez Cacho
214 (1-over)
T55
Sebastián Vázquez
215 (2-over)
58
David Faraudo
217 (4-over)
Third-Round Weather: Partly cloudy. High of 95. Swirling wind at 12-30 mph.
-
-