Meissner, Velo share lead heading into Sunday in Guadalajara

GUADALAJARA, Mexico—Americans Mitchell Meissner and Kevin Velo are tied for the lead with 18 holes left to play at the Jalisco Open Guadalajara. Meissner charged from a tie for sixth by carding a 4-under 67, while Velo made his move from a tie for second, posting a 69.

At 10-under 203 for the week, the co-leaders are only one shot ahead of fellow American Will Cannon and Myles Creighton of Canada. The Latin duo of Leandro Marelli of Argentina and José de Jesús Rodríguez of Mexico are two shots back, in a tie for fifth.

Six other players are tied for seventh, at 7-under, to make it a group of 12 players within three shots of the lead heading into Sunday at Atlas Country Club, a demanding tree-lined course where swirling wind was a factor Saturday.

“Today was good. I played well. Birdieing the first two holes always helps. I have been hitting it well all week, and it was nice to see some putts going in,” said Meissner, who shot 4-under on the front nine and then birdied 11 and 16 to grab the outright lead with two holes to play.

His terrific day at Atlas was spoiled by a double bogey at the par-3 17th, where a spectator who slipped and fell near the tee distracted him while hitting his tee shot. “I got distracted on the tee ball, which happens, an accidental mistake by someone, and (I) chunked a 5-iron; came up short. The green was really firm, firmer than I was expecting. I thought the chip would check a little bit, the first bounce, and it just did not (and) rolled to the back edge.

“It was pretty baked up back there,” Meissner continued about the quick nature of the dried-out green, “a lot faster than I was expecting. It ran out a few feet by, and then I missed a three-footer. Stuff like that happens, and you learn from it.”

Meissner has been extremely consistent this PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. The fact that he ranks second in the Totalplay Cup standings without recording a win, speaks volumes of his consistency week in and week out.

The 25-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, is within 117 points of overall leader Jorge Fernández Valdés, and if he manages to pull out a win Sunday, he will almost certainly become the new PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 1.

“I’m going to say the same thing that I have said in the past. It’s going to happen when it’s meant to happen. If it’s [Sunday], I’m going to be ecstatic. I have my parents here, and if it’s not it will be a learning experience. I think having that mentality has helped me a lot this season, and, hopefully, I can capitalize [Sunday]. If not, I’ll go to Bogota (next week) and try again,” said the man who has finished inside the top 20 in all of his eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts this season.