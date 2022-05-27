Rodríguez claims halfway lead in Guadalajara

“I love chasing, which is great, and I’m only one back with tons of golf to play. Playing against El Camarón is going to be a fun weekend,” added Velo, who will be paired Saturday with Rodríguez for the third consecutive day. They will be joined by Doyle in the last group, teeing off at 12:10 p.m. local time Saturday.

Doyle earned his spot in the final grouping by carding a 66 in the morning wave.

Starting in the second group off No. 10 at 7:50 a.m., Doyle held the clubhouse lead for a large portion of the day.

“I played really solid today. I made some putts when I started out. I birdied 10 and 12 and got a little momentum. I just hit the ball really good all day. I gave myself a lot of opportunities, and the putts were falling,” he said of a round in which he made six birdies and only one bogey.

Did you know José de Jesús Rodríguez is one of five players who have won four times to share the record for the most career victories on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica? The other four are his countryman Rodolfo Cazaubón, American Michael Buttacavoli and the Argentine duo of Julián Etulain and Jorge Fernández Valdés.

Key Information

The cut came at 1-under 141, with 58 players qualifying for the weekend.

John Hill recorded an ace Friday morning at the scenic 14th, a downhill, 211-yard par-3. “I was sitting there on the ledge waiting for the group ahead of us to finish. I just thought it’s such a cool hole to make a hole-in-one. Obviously, you never think it’s going to happen, and honestly, when I hit the shot I forgot that I had thought about that because you don’t think about that. Then it happened. It was pretty cool because you can see everything (from the tee box), so high above the green, you just watch it roll into the cup. It was pretty fun,” said Hill, who had 192 yards to the pin and played a 160-yard shot with a pitching wedge. The ball landed on the green, about six feet short and rolled in.