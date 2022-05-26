Alligood’s early 65 secures Jalisco Open lead

GUADALAJARA, Mexico—Starting on the first group off hole 1 at 7:40 a.m., Thursday, Andrew Alligood carded a 6-under 65 that nobody else was able to match at the 2022 Jalisco Open Guadalajara. The 24-year old Floridian finished the day one shot ahead of four players, including former PGA TOUR members Andrés Romero of Argentina and José de Jesús Rodríguez of Mexico. American Sam Anderson and Mexico’s Armando Favela also posted 66s, Favela’s the low-of-the-afternoon score, a bogey-free performance. Five other players are tied for sixth, at 4-under 67.

“It was a good day, the weather was perfect, it wasn’t hot and the greens are perfect. You have to go out and take advantage of those conditions,” said Alligood, who birdied six of the last 12 holes at Atlas Country Club.

Alligood is delighted to be playing the tree-lined, 7,169-yard, par-71 course the Tour is visiting after a nine-year absence. “It’s a strength of mine getting the ball off the tee and in play. If I can get a driver in my hand, I like my chances, and then, if I need to back off and hit 3-wood or 2-iron, or whatever club that I have, I feel that I have the ability to shape it both ways if I need to,” added the University of North Florida alum who is playing his second full PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

With the course giving plenty of chances to go low, Alligood’s patience was tested early. Starting birdie-bogey, he remained at even-par through six holes. “It was just staying patient; that was my only goal today. There are a lot of chances, a lot of short irons, a lot of wedges around here, and if I just stay patient, I usually can sneak a couple of those close to the hole or make a couple of putts here and there, and that’s what I did,” said the outright leader of the ninth event of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

Did you know Andrew Alligood’s only top-10 finish in 16 career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts was a tie for fourth at the 2020-21 season-ending Bupa Championship? He held that tournament’s lead through 54 holes but carded a final-round 74 to finish four strokes outside a playoff for the title that Patrick Newcomb won at PGA Riviera Maya in Tulum, Mexico.

Key Information

Making his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start since claiming 2017 Player of the Year honors, Mexico’s José de Jesús Rodríguez took advantage of a personal trip back home to sign up for this event. Ranked 29th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List and trying to make his return to the PGA TOUR, Rodríguez got off to a hot start. Beginning on hole 10 Thursday morning, he went eagle-birdie-birdie, and after another birdie on No. 6, he seemed to have a shot at the 10-under Atlas Country Club course record. That came during the second round of a Mexican Tour event Rodríguez won here in 2010. “It was a dream start and after making the birdie on 15, the course record kind of crossed my mind. I picked up the driver off the tee at the next hole, which is something I normally wouldn’t do on that hole, and I hit it in the water and made a double bogey,” he said of a hole that slowed him down. Rodríguez had four birdies and two bogeys on the remaining 11 holes for the 5-under 66 that left him fairly pleased about his performance.