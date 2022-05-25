Race for the Totalplay Cup heats up in Guadalajara

GUADALAJARA, Mexico—With only four tournaments remaining on the 2021-22 schedule, set over a five-week span, the race for the Totalplay Cup heats up as PGA TOUR Latinoamérica makes its return to the third-largest city in Mexico. The 2022 Jalisco Open Guadalajara is a new event, bringing PGA TOUR Latinoamérica back to Atlas Country Club, a venue that hosted the Tour nine years ago.

“This course is delightful,” said Jorge Fernández Valdés about the tree-lined, 7,169-yard par-71 designed by Joe Finger in 1970. As a 20-year old rookie, Fernández Valdés tied for 20th at that PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event held here in 2013. “I didn’t remember much about it, but the course is in great shape. The greens are tough, small and with lots of undulation. There are many dogleg holes, so it’s very demanding off the tee.”

This time around, the Cordoba, Argentina native returns as a mature 29-year old holding the lead in the season-long race to move up to the Korn Ferry Tour. Fernández Valdés slowed his pace in his last two starts, allowing those chasing him to cut his Totalplay Cup lead.

“Every week is a new week, and every week is like a final,” said the man whose lead is 117 points over Mitchell Meissner, who narrowed the gap two weeks ago in Ecuador. “It’s like this every single season. Nobody is going to win easily, nobody is going to break inside the top five easily and nobody is going to win the ranking easily. You have to stay focused, train well, pay attention to detail and trust your swing.”