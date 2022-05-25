-
-
Race for the Totalplay Cup heats up in Guadalajara
-
May 25, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff
- May 25, 2022
- Boxing star Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez, a native of Jalisco and an Atlas Country Club member, was here to support the Jalisco Open Guadalajara Wednesday Pro-Am. (Media/PGA TOUR)
GUADALAJARA, Mexico—With only four tournaments remaining on the 2021-22 schedule, set over a five-week span, the race for the Totalplay Cup heats up as PGA TOUR Latinoamérica makes its return to the third-largest city in Mexico. The 2022 Jalisco Open Guadalajara is a new event, bringing PGA TOUR Latinoamérica back to Atlas Country Club, a venue that hosted the Tour nine years ago.
“This course is delightful,” said Jorge Fernández Valdés about the tree-lined, 7,169-yard par-71 designed by Joe Finger in 1970. As a 20-year old rookie, Fernández Valdés tied for 20th at that PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event held here in 2013. “I didn’t remember much about it, but the course is in great shape. The greens are tough, small and with lots of undulation. There are many dogleg holes, so it’s very demanding off the tee.”
This time around, the Cordoba, Argentina native returns as a mature 29-year old holding the lead in the season-long race to move up to the Korn Ferry Tour. Fernández Valdés slowed his pace in his last two starts, allowing those chasing him to cut his Totalplay Cup lead.
“Every week is a new week, and every week is like a final,” said the man whose lead is 117 points over Mitchell Meissner, who narrowed the gap two weeks ago in Ecuador. “It’s like this every single season. Nobody is going to win easily, nobody is going to break inside the top five easily and nobody is going to win the ranking easily. You have to stay focused, train well, pay attention to detail and trust your swing.”Jorge Fernández Valdés during Wednesday's Pro-Am at Atlas Country Club in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Trailing the leader by 608 points and holding the 12th spot in the Points List, Raúl Pereda of Cordoba, Veracruz, is the leading Mexican player entering the week. Playing in his home country and with his game trending, Pereda also calls every week left a final.
“I’m in a great position, and I believe this is a pretty good week to move up. I have been [calculating] some numbers the past two weeks, looking at my chances for the remainder of the season. I’m going to stand on the tee, and I’m going to try to win. You have to aim high in order to make it to the Korn Ferry Tour next season,” said the 25-year-old, who has recorded four top-15 finishes in his last six starts, including a huge runner-up finish at the Diners Club Peru Open.
Looking back at the final results of the 2013 event played at Atlas, the field included a 22-year-old local amateur named Carlos Ortiz, who missed the cut in his only PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career start. Today, Ortiz is a PGA TOUR star inspiring a new generation of up-and-coming players in Mexico and across Latin America. The question is who is next?
“Mexican golf is thriving, and we are confident about the future ahead. We believe that we are going to have many more players competing on the PGA TOUR and the Korn Ferry Tour in the next few years. We just need to keep feeding our up-and-coming players into this PGA TOUR pipeline that starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica,” said Fernando Lemmen-Meyer, President of the Mexican Golf Federation, an organization partnering with Atlas Country Club and the Tour to launch this event.Local amateur Santiago De la Fuente, left, and Raúl Pereda are among 38 players from Mexico playing the 2022 Jalisco Open Guadalajara. (Media/PGA TOUR)
One of the newcomers dreaming big is Jalisco’s own Santiago de la Fuente. The 20-year old amateur claimed runner-up honors earlier this year at the Latin America Amateur Championship, earning a sponsor exemption into this week’s field. De la Fuente is an Atlas member and has serious aspirations.
“This is so cool. To have an event of this caliber in my home club, where I play, it’s really big,” de la Fuente, a transfer student from Arkansas Tech to the University of Houston in August. “The last few months have been a great learning experience. I had the opportunity to play the PGA TOUR’s Mexico Open at Vidanta last month, and it was a terrific experience. I feel it’s going to be very helpful to get to good result this week.”
De la Fuente is aware of the historical and cultural wealth of the state of Jalisco. Others not so familiar are quickly learning. The mariachi tradition originated here, while the largest and most famous tequila distillers in the country are located here, as well. Jalisco is also known as the crib of great athletes, with World Golf Hall of Famer Lorena Ochoa arguably its brightest star. Formula 1 driver Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez and boxing champion Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez also hail from here.
Álvarez is an avid golfer and is an Atlas Country Club member, where he plays whenever he is in town. On Wednesday morning he was the big celebrity attraction at the tournament’s pro-am, playing with PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 1 Fernández Valdés.
Tournament Fast Facts
Official Name: 2022 Jalisco Open Guadalajara
Hashtag: #JaliscoOpenGDL
Dates: May 26-29, 2022
Host venue: Atlas Country Club, Par-71 (35-36) 7,169 yards
Field: 144 players from 19 countries
Countries and territories represented in the field: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Finland, France, Guatemala, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Sweden, United States and Venezuela
Purse: U.S. $175,000 – Winner’s share U.S. $31,500
Totalplay Cup points: Awarded to the top-55 and ties, with 500 going to the winner
Cut: Top 55 and ties
-
-