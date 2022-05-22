Mito Pereira’s PGA bid ends with double-bogey at 18

TULSA, Okla. – Holding a three-shot lead through 54 holes, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alum Mito Pereira came excruciatingly close to becoming a major champion Sunday at the PGA Championship. The 27-year old from Chile reached the 72nd hole leading by one but found water off the tee for a heartbreaking double-bogey 6 that left him one shot outside of a playoff won by Justin Thomas over Wil Zalatoris.

Carding a 5-over 75 Sunday, Pereira finished at 4-under 276 to tie for third with Cameron Young. Pereira was making just his second major championship start, his first since becoming a PGA TOUR member last year.

“I thought I was nervous the first day,” reflected Pereira on Sunday afternoon. “Then I thought I was nervous on the second day. Then I thought I was nervous on the third day, but the fourth day was terrible. I mean, this morning was tough.

“I just played it through and actually had a one-shot lead on 18, and that was pretty good, and sad to hit it in the water. I mean, I wish I could do it again … You’re in such a stressful situation, that everything (with the swing) can change. Just got to learn how to do it better. Keep training for it.”

Pereira also was just inches away from taking a two-shot lead to the last hole, as his birdie putt on 17 stopped just short of the hole.

The third-place finish matched Pereira’s best of the season. He also finished third at the season-opening Fortinet Championship, his lone top-10 of the season before arriving at Southern Hills.

A PGA TOUR Latinoamérica winner in 2015, Pereira earned his first PGA TOUR card by winning three times on the Korn Ferry Tour last season. He became the first player since 2016 to earn a three-win promotion and the PGA Championship would have been his first PGA TOUR victory.