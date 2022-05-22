  • Mito Pereira’s PGA bid ends with double-bogey at 18

  • Making his 28th PGA TOUR career start at the 2022 PGA Championship, Mito Pereira was looking to become the first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alum to win a major championship. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)Making his 28th PGA TOUR career start at the 2022 PGA Championship, Mito Pereira was looking to become the first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alum to win a major championship. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)