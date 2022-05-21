-
Player’s Take: Joseph Winslow
Por Joseph Winslow , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member
Joseph Winslow was not the first member of his family to play college golf. His father, Tony, played collegiately at Columbia University, with Joseph following in Dad’s footsteps a generation later, spending time at both the University of Iowa and the University of South Florida. Then his sister Baile played at Northern Colorado, while brother, Michael, is currently a sophomore at Wichita State. Yes, golf runs deep in the Winslow family, and it’s such a fine sight to see. Winslow, at 6-feet-5, is the tallest PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member, a distinction he also held when he played on PGA TOUR Series-China. Winslow has a bit of work to do to get into the top 10 of the Totalplay Cup standings, and even more to make it to the rarefied top-five air. Good play in the closing, stretch run of four tournaments in five weeks is something Winslow is thinking about, leading into this week’s Jalisco Open GLD at Atlas Country Club in Guadalajara, Mexico. The Overland Park, Kansas, native, who now calls Jacksonville, Florida, home, is currently No. 24 in the standings and preparing for a strong finish to his season, a return to the Korn Ferry Tour definitely in his plans.
I come from a golf family. We all played college golf. Well, everybody but my mom, Jennifer. I’m 29 now, and my mom has taken 29 years off from playing golf. From what she’s said, she played a little bit here and there when my mom and dad were dating. I’ve maybe seen my mom swing a golf club once or twice my entire life.
I do wonder how many miles she has walked at golf tournaments following her three kids. I have to imagine she’s into the thousands of miles watching us play tournaments. Starting with me, I’ve been playing tournaments since I was six years old.
How serious is my mom about being at golf tournaments? Back in 2018, I was in Hong Kong for the Clearwater Bay Open on PGA TOUR Series-China. My sister got married that weekend before, and I was in China so I couldn’t go to the wedding. My mom had been working hard on all the wedding prep stuff with Baile. Well, I arrived at Clearwater Bay, and I had no idea how beautiful it was there. So, I called my mom and told her about it, and she jumped on a plane the next day to come and see the course and me play.
When I’m in Jacksonville, I love to hang out with Micah, my girlfriend, and our dog, Jackson. He’s a black golden doodle, two-and-a-half-years old. What a handsome fella. We love to take him to the dog park, and he loves to go to the beach, although that’s a lot of work for us from a cleaning standpoint once we get home.
Micah plays in a co-ed sand volleyball league in the Jax Fray league, with the games just south of the pier at Jacksonville Beach. On Wednesday nights this past spring, I’ve supported her by going to the games. It’s been hard staying on the sideline watching. I could make a pretty good outside hitter. But Micah comes and supports me at my sport, so I’m doing the same for her.
One day I was in Kansas City hitting balls from the indoor-outdoor shed at Wolf Creek Golf Club in early January after returning from Thailand. I was trying to get my work in to get ready for Q-School in Bogota. One of the members asked me if I was prepared for the ice storm that was coming the next day. I looked at him. I had no idea what he was talking about, but I did know that ice storms in Kansas City will shut everything down. I realized I only had a week to get ready and thought, This isn’t going to work. I jumped on a plane later that evening and went to Tampa because I had friends there who I knew I could stay with.
I had spent my week practicing, and the final night I was there, I met Micah. She and a group of her friends came over to my buddy’s place. We talked about Japan because she had been there on a medical mission trip, and I had been there a few months prior. We had a great conversation, but it was one of those things where I said, “It was nice talking to you. See you never.”
I traveled to Latin America, got my card and figured out I still needed someplace warm to practice, so on my return visit to Tampa, I gave her a call, I invited her to go with me to get sushi and the rest is history. We’ve been dating for a little over five years. How about that?
Micah successfully got into the University of Florida physicians’ assistant program in the summer of 2019 to 2020, then she did her rotations in Jacksonville the following year. That’s when I came to Jacksonville, and we decided to stay there. She works in the hematology/oncology department at UF Health Shands (Hospital). Micah being in Jacksonville is what brought me there. She dragged me around.
We’ve both discussed it, and we’re looking at the city in more of a long-term way. We like Jacksonville and think it’s a good spot to be for the weather. It’s not as hot all the time as it is in South Florida, you have some change of seasons, the golf is great and we’ve met a lot of good friends.
When I was getting recruited by the University of Iowa, I thought going from Kansas City to Iowa couldn’t be that much different, weather-wise. My grandparents lived in Iowa, and it seemed plenty hot in the summer just like in Kansas City. We had a great team my freshman year at Iowa, with Barrett Kelpin and Stephen Ihm, and I was an honorable mention All-American.
Once there, I realized it gets really darn cold in the wintertime in Iowa City. Things shut down in the winter, and I was not used to that. I played my freshman and sophomore years, and I came back for my junior year. After the fall of my junior year, I said, Hey, listen. I want to be a professional golfer. I need to go somewhere south, where it’s warm.
South Florida had a great program, and they were ranked 10th when I came in, and we made it to No. 1 for part of my senior year and got to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship that season. USF was one of the most-southern, warm-weather schools available to me, and it ended up being a great fit.
Tampa is an awesome city. Iowa City is a great college town, and going from there to being in the city of Tampa was equally great. It’s apples and oranges as far as the two schools go, but for me they were both great experiences, and I wouldn’t trade how college went for me.
At home I have a chart on my wall of all the countries I’ve visited. I’m up to 38. Besides Latin America and Asia, I’ve done a lot in Western Europe but not much in Eastern Europe. I played a little golf in England and Spain because I went to the DP World Tour Q-School my first year as a pro, in England. I also spent a few weeks just by myself in a rental car traveling on the eastern side of Spain playing golf. Other than that, Europe has been mainly vacation for me.
One of the biggest challenges playing on the International Tours is places aren’t made for us tall guys. You have to be careful walking through doorways and overhangs. You have to always duck. Really, though, what’s hardest is all the time we spend on airplanes. You have to make sure you have a good seat on the plane. If I don’t do that, I feel cramped and locked up.
I spend a lot of time, body-work-wise, each day. I do a lot at home, but it’s really important when I’m out on the road. I have my stretching routine when I get up, and then I have my pre-round stretch and my post-round, evening-stretching routine. I spend a lot of time on my body, and as a tall guy that’s one of the most-important things to me, being able to stay loose and feel strong.
Eating enough is something I’m constantly thinking about. I dropped 12 pounds on my last three-week set of tournaments in Latin America. I’ve been trying to eat as much food as I can stateside before I go out again for these next three weeks in Mexico and Colombia as the season winds down.
I’ve always been one of those guys who is trying to put—and keep—the weight on. I know I play better when I’m eating enough food, so I’m typically ordering two, sometimes three, entrées a night when I’m at dinner, especially when I’m in Latin America or in China. In America, I can get away with one entrée and a bowl of soup. My trainer and I have talked about that. We talk about not only my workout routine but also what it is I’m eating.
When I come home from a tournament, the goal is to have lost two pounds or less. I know there are plenty of guys who get out on the road and they gain a few pounds. For me, it’s trying to maintain and even gain weight when I’m at home so I can afford to lose a little when I’m gone.
I love embracing all the different cultures, as well as the food when I travel. I like history, I like old architecture. I also love the peacefulness of traveling, especially when you’re many time zones away from home. You don’t have an opportunity to talk to people at home because of the time difference, and I don’t mind the peacefulness you have during the day and then the enjoyment you have later calling them up and telling them what you’ve been doing.
Golf in Latin America is different from week to week. It’s one of the reasons why I think you see so many Latinoamérica alums having success on the Korn Ferry Tour level. We do play on many different kinds of grass, and we play at all these different altitudes. We just played in Quito, and that’s 9,000 feet or so. Guadalajara is around 5,000 feet, and we’ll be in Colombia for two weeks, with Bogota at 8,000 feet and Bucaramanga at least 3,000 feet. Just with that, you have to get good at adjusting to elevation, different grasses and the cultures.
When I’m on the road, I mix it up, between staying by myself or having a roommate. In China, I stayed a lot with Charlie Netzel. If we played three weeks in a row, I would stay with him for the first two weeks and then stay by myself the third. That’s something I’ve learned that helps a lot with my game.
I do the same thing in Latin America. I’ve roomed with Barrett before, and I’ve roomed with Ben Cook a couple of times, but I also room by myself. Sleeping well and enjoying myself when I’m off the golf course, being with the right kind of guys, is super important. It reduces a lot of stress rooming with the good friends. I like it a lot being able to come off the course and talk about what else is going on in the world, to relax and have some fun and laughter with the guys I’m with.
This is the part of the season I’ve been looking forward to now that we’re back playing pretty much a normal schedule. I like when we play three weeks in a row then have a couple of weeks off. I also like what we’re going to do coming up, playing four (tournaments) in the next five weeks.
My game is in a really good spot. This is my first year of having true, professional coaching. I think my game is getting better. I definitely feel great where my game is, and I feel a win is coming. I’ve won on these International Tours before. I know how to do it. I need to get myself in position on the weekend so I can get full status back on the Korn Ferry Tour. That’s what I’m looking to do in Tulum (Mexico, site of the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship), and the end of the week where I’m holding my Korn Ferry Tour card.