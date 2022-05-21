Player’s Take: Joseph Winslow

Joseph Winslow was not the first member of his family to play college golf. His father, Tony, played collegiately at Columbia University, with Joseph following in Dad’s footsteps a generation later, spending time at both the University of Iowa and the University of South Florida. Then his sister Baile played at Northern Colorado, while brother, Michael, is currently a sophomore at Wichita State. Yes, golf runs deep in the Winslow family, and it’s such a fine sight to see. Winslow, at 6-feet-5, is the tallest PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member, a distinction he also held when he played on PGA TOUR Series-China. Winslow has a bit of work to do to get into the top 10 of the Totalplay Cup standings, and even more to make it to the rarefied top-five air. Good play in the closing, stretch run of four tournaments in five weeks is something Winslow is thinking about, leading into this week’s Jalisco Open GLD at Atlas Country Club in Guadalajara, Mexico. The Overland Park, Kansas, native, who now calls Jacksonville, Florida, home, is currently No. 24 in the standings and preparing for a strong finish to his season, a return to the Korn Ferry Tour definitely in his plans.

I come from a golf family. We all played college golf. Well, everybody but my mom, Jennifer. I’m 29 now, and my mom has taken 29 years off from playing golf. From what she’s said, she played a little bit here and there when my mom and dad were dating. I’ve maybe seen my mom swing a golf club once or twice my entire life.

I do wonder how many miles she has walked at golf tournaments following her three kids. I have to imagine she’s into the thousands of miles watching us play tournaments. Starting with me, I’ve been playing tournaments since I was six years old.

How serious is my mom about being at golf tournaments? Back in 2018, I was in Hong Kong for the Clearwater Bay Open on PGA TOUR Series-China. My sister got married that weekend before, and I was in China so I couldn’t go to the wedding. My mom had been working hard on all the wedding prep stuff with Baile. Well, I arrived at Clearwater Bay, and I had no idea how beautiful it was there. So, I called my mom and told her about it, and she jumped on a plane the next day to come and see the course and me play.