Player’s Take: Cristóbal Del Solar

Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar is in his fourth full PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, and while he hasn’t won yet this season—something he did in both 2018 and 2019—he might be having his most consistent season. In eight tournaments, Del Solar has made seven cuts, is sixth on the Totalplay Cup Points List and just saw his streak of consecutive top-six finishes end, at five. During the run, he tied for second, tied for third, had a pair of top-fives and also finished sixth. Last week in Ecuador, at the Quito Open, the streak came to an end as Del Solar shot four par-or-better scores to tie for 21st. The 28-year-old Del Solar lives in the U.S., where he has resided since moving to the States when he was 15. Chile is not a huge golf country, the community quite small. Del Solar is friends with both Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira, the only two Chileans on the PGA TOUR, and Del Solar has hopes of joining them one day. Until then, he’s trying to improve on his sixth-place position in the Totalplay Cup and move into the top five. He’s only 15 points behind No. 5 Alejandro Tosti. Del Solar can also think about what might have been had he pursued a career in professional tennis and the interesting choice of attire he and his wife chose for their wedding.

Growing up, I took English classes. When I arrived in the U.S., however, I would say my English was none, non-existent. I knew words, but I couldn’t carry on a conversation.

When I was 15, I left Chile for the U.S. to attend the IMG Academy by Sarasota (in Bradenton, Florida) for two years. Then FSU recruited me from IMG to Florida State.

I wouldn’t say I was really scared or intimidated when I moved to the U.S. I was 15. When you’re 15, you’re not really thinking much of things. You just go with the flow, and that’s what I did. I had a bunch of Latin friends at IMG, and they spoke Spanish.

School was the hard part. That’s for sure. But outside, when I socialized, that was pretty easy because we were friends with everybody. Americans, Asians, all kinds of people at IMG.

That time of my life was a great experience. When I got there, I arrived with Mito (Pereira). We grew up together, but he went back to Chile after one year. All Chilean golfers know each other and are close. Joaquin (Niemann) is a bit younger, but we all know each other.